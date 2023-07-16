M&C Saatchi & Tourism Australia Campaign Rides On The Back Of The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

M&C Saatchi & Tourism Australia Campaign Rides On The Back Of The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Tourism Australia has launched a special instalment of its global Come and Say G’day campaign, which will feature around the world in key international tourism markets participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

    The new Holiday Highlights campaign will show international audiences, tuning in to watch the action in this year’s Women’s World Cup, the breadth and depth of unique travel destinations and experiences found in Australia.

    Minister for trade and tourism, Don Farrell, said the new campaign highlights what Australia has to offer while the global spotlight is on our country for the month-long tournament.

    “With the world’s attention turning to Australia throughout the FIFA Women’s World Cup, it is a perfect moment to showcase Australia and invite international travellers to come and experience our amazing country,” Farrell said.

    “This Holiday Highlights campaign will be seen in key Tourism Australia markets of countries competing in the tournament, including the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, Germany, Japan and South Korea.”

    Tourism Australia managing director, Phillipa Harrison, said the first Women’s World Cup to be held in the Southern Hemisphere comes at an important time for Australia’s tourism industry.

    “Major events, such as the Women’s World Cup, provide us with the opportunity to showcase Australia’s incredible tourism experiences to billions around the world and encourage people to plan and book an Australian holiday,” Harrison said.

    “This tournament comes at a crucial time, with Australia’s tourism industry steadily rebuilding from the impacts of the global pandemic, and we hope the Holiday Highlights campaign inspires football fans to visit Australia after the final whistle has blown.”

    Tourism Australia, chief marketing officer, Susan Coghill, said it was important to harness a cultural moment that could build on the momentum of the Come and Say G’day campaign.

    “Once again using a distinctive character like Ruby, and recognisable destinations like Bondi Beach and the Great Barrier Reef, the campaign will remind consumers what they already know and love about Australia, whilst also extending a warm invitation to visit,” Coghill said.

    In the new Holiday Highlights broadcast ad (30-second and 15-second), Tourism Australia Brand Ambassador, Ruby the souvenir kangaroo, returns as a sports commentator reporting on the breadth of destinations and experiences on offer across Australia. The broadcast ad also features rising stars from Queensland Indigenous Football’s young women’s team who are playing kickabout under a starry night sky on a Gold Coast beach.

    The CEO of Queensland Indigenous Football Damian Munday is immensely proud to team up with Tourism Australia to showcase the warm Aussie welcome to the world and celebrate women in sport.

    “It is incredibly exciting for our foundation and our young female players to be part of Tourism Australia’s global activity around the FIFA Women’s World Cup. This is also a unique opportunity to raise awareness of our mission to create more access to football opportunities for young Indigenous Australians,” Munday said.

    Holiday Highlights sees the return of Tourism Australia’s brand ambassador, Ruby the souvenir kangaroo, voiced by Australian actress and Tourism Australia’s global ambassador Rose Byrne. Ruby was introduced to the world via a live-action animated short film titled G’day, and a multichannel Come and Say G’day campaign, which launched in 15 key international markets last October.

    CREDITS

    AGENCIES
    • Creative strategy and campaign development: M&C Saatchi Sydney
    • Media planning and buying of all paid activity: UM
    • Digital strategy development and implementation: Digitas
    • Public relations and advocacy strategy development and implementation: Poem
    • Social media strategy and implementation: Apparent

    PRODUCTION
    • Director – Jae Morrison
    • Production Company, Film – Finch
    • Animation Company – Platige
    • TVC Music Score – King Stingray
    • Photographer – Trent Mitchell
    • Production Company, Campaign Still Imagery – Photoplay
    • Retouching – Cream Studios Pty Ltd
    • Respektive1 – transcreation and localised production – Germany
    • M&C Japan – transcreation and localised production – Japan

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    Elon Musk Says July “A Bit More Promising” After Ad Revenues Drop By 50%
    • Technology

    Elon Musk Says July “A Bit More Promising” After Ad Revenues Drop By 50%

    Elon Musk has been in a continual battle to make Twitter’s cashflow positive since he took over the social media site last year. He seems to think July, nine months after he took charge, could be the fateful month. Of course, he said that June could be the month in March. The company has failed […]

    Photo sign made by human hands on blurred sunset sky as background
    • Technology

    IAS Launches Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement For Google Video Partners

    Integral Ad Science (IAS) has expanded its Total Media Quality for Google Video Partners (GVP) offering with brand safety and suitability measurement on GVP inventory. IAS said the new measurement offering will give advertisers the confidence to share their video ads on publisher websites and mobile apps beyond YouTube. GVP consists of publisher websites and […]

    Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change
    • Marketing

    Sabio Launches Grant Program To Propel Campaigns For Change

    Sabio will launch a new Campaign for Change grant program, awarding not-for-profit and profit-with-purpose organisations a services grant to the value of $5,000 or $10,000 respectively. With applications launching on Monday 17 July, the newly launched grant program is curated to support organisations that are committed to driving an impact and will arm purpose-led businesses […]

    Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club
    • Marketing

    Kate Browne Is Here To Save Australians Thousands In Household Expenses Via Compare Club

    Financial marketplace and advice company Compare Club, has today announced Kate Browne as its new head of research & insights. In the newly created role, Browne will be one of the public faces of the brand, using the business’s data and understanding of the financial challenges facing millions of households to lead campaigns with the aim […]

    Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director
    • Marketing

    Wellcom Appoints Fresh Creative Director

    Creative and Integrated Production agency Wellcom has appointed Oliver Hammerton as its new creative director. In his new role, Hammerton will lead creative for the agency and its clients to deliver diverse, innovative content, that seamlessly bridges the gap between creative and production. He has an extensive background in film, music, fashion, and advertising across […]

    Toyota Engages In “Deceptive Greenwashing Practices”: Greenpeace
    • Advertising

    Toyota Engages In “Deceptive Greenwashing Practices”: Greenpeace

    Greenpeace has slammed Toyota’s Australian arm in its submission to the government’s greenwashing inquiry. The climate charity said that it believes the automaker engages in a wide range of deceptive greenwashing practices as it “vastly” overstates the sustainability of its cars and its commitment to clean transport. In particular, Greenpeace said that Toyota’s net zero […]

    Image lead story Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney
    • Campaigns

    Wise Launches First Australian OOH Campaign In Sydney

    Wise, the fintech company formerly known as TransferWise, has launched its first Australian Out-of-Home campaign across Sydney. The OOH advertisements can be seen on Sydney’s light rail, trains, around certain train stations and digital billboards at bus stops around the CBD and Sydney international airport. It follows the brand’s relaunch in March with a new […]