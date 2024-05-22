M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment Secure Dometic PR Account

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment won the global public relations account of Dometic. Having commenced 1st of May, the agency is responsible for Dometic’s consumer communications across the key markets of Australia, the United States, and Germany, to further increase brand awareness and strengthen the positioning for Dometic on a global scale.

The beginning of the collaboration coincides with a strategically important transformational phase for the brand, driving the ambition to elevate outdoor experiences and make them more accessible to more people around the world.

With this win, the agency network expands its client portfolio in the growing area of active lifestyle tech brands.

M&C Saatchi will consult Dometic on global PR strategy and support highlight product launches and brand initiatives to drive media and consumer engagement through creative activations in the key markets among target audiences.

“We are very pleased to partner with M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment and we instantly felt a great engagement from the team and understanding of our brand, both strategically and creatively. We are passionate about leading innovation and empowering more people to connect with nature and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment showed us why they are the perfect partner to help us cultivate a new chapter of conversation and engagement around the Dometic brand and our innovative products,” said Peter Jannerö, CMO of Dometic Group.

“Our teams across the M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment network are thrilled about this pitch win. We are especially proud that we were able to convince the client with our global expertise as well as with local insight of the relevant markets. As we are following the explosive growth of the outdoor lifestyle and all the products surrounding that. Dometic with its diverse product range is the perfect brand to pioneer in communication in that field creatively, and we are proud to be chosen as the right agency partner on that path,” said Nicole Thurston, acting managing director of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment.