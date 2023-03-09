M&C Saatchi Launches ‘Hello Fearless Femmes’

Call to fearlessly move women forward. M&C Saatchi Group’s employee led network for women FEMM&C launches ‘Hello Fearless Femmes’

It’s a “fearless takeover” says Sharon Edmondston, co-chair of FEMM&C (group creative director, M&C Saatchi).

“International Women’s Day is always an opportunity to take stock of the last 12 months and refocus energy on gender equality. This year we wanted to create an unmissable moment for our team, so we’ve made sure that wherever you look, our campaign is front and centre.”

Everyone jumped in, proudly rocking their ‘Hello Fearless Femmes’ tees and pins, and watched in awe as a large-scale mural was painted on site by two talented female artists, Laura Paige, and Sarah Biggs from Apparition Media.

“It’s not just about creating a buzz. It’s about always making things better. Robust policies have always been high on the agenda for the M&C Saatchi Group. Thankfully we had created and implemented several policies to support gender equality prior to Covid-19. To be fair, pre-March 2020, a lot of them were just that – policy. It took a global pandemic to propel the change we needed to put these principles into action,” said Sev Griffiths, general manager, Bohemia and co-chair of FEMM&C.

“M&C Saatchi Group believes that policies that support women, support everyone. Leave initiatives include equal and gender-neutral paid parental leave, including adoption and fostering, Personal and Carer’s leave, Special Compassionate leave for miscarriage, stillbirth, and Perimenopause & Menopause leave. We are there to support women at every stage of their career journey,” added Edmondston.

The ‘Hello Fearless Femmes’ internal campaign is running across all owned channels including screens, social channels, the intranet, the OOH mural, FEMM&C merch, a gelato stand for all staff with donations to go towards Support the Girls – and importantly includes HR policy reviews.