M&C Saatchi Group’s Open House Program Returns

M&C Saatchi Group has announced that its Open House program is back for 2024, with registrations now open.

Designed to smash the barriers of entry to the creative communications industry, Open House is a free, online, eight-week training program that’s open to anyone. M&C Saatchi Group specialists share knowledge across CX, design, strategy, creative, media, data, innovation, and more. Participants will also have the opportunity to secure a paid internship at M&C Saatchi Group starting in early 2025.

Open House was launched by M&C Saatchi Group in Australia in 2021 and this year will also coincide with the Open House program led by M&C Saatchi’s UK group of agencies, both aligning with the same objective of building a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable industry to help accelerate positive and lasting change.

“Within the current economic context, it’s even more important to stay focused on our commitment to driving positive change for the industry as a whole, and to continue building a future-fit talent pipeline for our industry,” said Sarah Palmer, M&C Saatchi APAC group people director.

Whether you’re just starting out or looking for a career change, whatever the reason is that sparks curiosity and the desire to explore life in the creative industry, our programme is designed and led by some of our greatest minds to help open doors for prospective talent who may have never thought about a career in the creative communications industry to see if it’s for them”.

Open House is delivered via live, weekly interactive webinars which are also recorded and available on demand. Speakers from across the business include Justin Graham, group CEO APAC; Am Lall, Group account director; Nicole Thurston, acting MD of M&C Saatchi sport & entertainment; and Edwin Hughan, creative lead from M&C Saatchi sport & entertainment. Mentors will guide participants as they apply these learnings to a real client brief.

This year, participants will also hear from Xavier Lynch, creative intern at M&C Saatchi Sydney, and Open House 2023 Alumni.

“I loved the program because it gave me great insights into every facet of the advertising world, and it led me to the beginnings of a career I’m proud of,” said Lynch.

On completion, participants will receive an M&C Saatchi Group certificate of completion that can be taken with them into future applications or careers. The participants will also have the opportunity to apply and be assessed for internship opportunities within the M&C Saatchi Group.

To apply for Open House, participants need to register by 31 August with the program starting on 4 September 2024.