M+C Saatchi Drives 1200KMs To Debut JAECOO J7 & J8 SUVs In ANZ

Automotive disruptor JAECOO has officially arrived in Australia and New Zealand, marking its debut with the highly anticipated launch of two standout SUVs: the JAECOO J7 and the JAECOO J8. The J7 is now available nationwide, with the J8 set to hit Australian roads from June 2025.

The launch was celebrated in style with an event held in Sydney’s Centennial Park, hosted in partnership with Nine. Attended by media, influencers, and industry stakeholders, the event signaled JAECOO’s entry into the local market and its commitment to redefining the premium SUV category with exceptional design, cutting-edge technology, and compelling value.

JAECOO’s launch is supported by an integrated campaign, developed and executed by M+C Saatchi, Sydney. The campaign, which launches today, centres on the extraordinary 1,200km combined range of the JAECOO J7 SHS. Shot over three days across NSW, the film follows a real-world drive from Sydney to Lightning Ridge, showcasing the J7’s capability and efficiency, while telling a broader story of adventure, freedom and trust, in a brand that’s ideal for Australian journeys.

Beyond its range, the J7 offers standout design, backed by an eight-year unlimited kilometre warranty and a highly competitive price point across the model line-up. The campaign content will run across paid, owned and social media channels, ensuring broad reach and strong engagement across multiple touchpoints.

“It’s not often you get the opportunity to launch a brand new car brand to the ANZ market, so we thank JAECOO for giving us this opportunity. This campaign, and our broader work across PR, influencer and social, has allowed us to put a spotlight on the Jaecoo J7 Super Hybrid and its range capability as a game-changer for Aussie car buyers,” said Justin Graham, group chief executive officer of APAC, M+C Saatchi.

Expanding the campaign into earned media and lifestyle storytelling, M+C Saatchi unveiled the very first Australian ambassador – actor and athlete Daniel MacPherson – as Mr JAECOO.

“Daniel is a natural fit for JAECOO – stylish, adventurous, and authentic,” added Justin Graham. “As Mr JAECOO, he brings personality and reach to the brand, helping us connect with Australian drivers in meaningful and aspirational ways”.

“The response from the market has been incredibly encouraging. The J7 and J8 exemplify what JAECOO stands for – performance, design, efficiency, and outstanding value. This campaign not only reflects our brand’s core values but also sets the stage for our long-term vision in the region. We’re also proud to introduce Daniel MacPherson as our first official Mr JAECOO for Australia, a partnership that embodies the spirit and sophistication of our brand,” said Roy Munoz, chief commercial officer of JAECOO Australia.

Credits

Creative & Social Agency: M+C Saatchi, Sydney

PR & Talent: M+C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, Sydney

Production: Collider

Media: UM, Sydney

Client: JAECOO Australia