M&C Nabs Creative Duo Abby Clark & Laura Murphy From Mediabrands

2 Min Read
L-R: Laura Murphy, Abby Clark.

M&C Saatchi has poached Abby Clark and Laura Murphy from Mediabrands Content Studio to serve in its creative department. 

The agency said the pair bring a unique blend of experiences to M&C Saatchi. They first joined forces at a digital and tech-focused CX agency and recently moved from a creative agency within a global media network. Murphy’s background in strategy for a publisher adds another layer to their expertise.

The duo recently came in as runners-up in the Cannes Young Lions Digital competition, winning a trip to Cannes in Cairns in the process. They wrote all about their experiences in Tropical North Queensland for B&T.

“We believe in creating ideas that solve business problems to create an advantage for our clients and genuinely impact society. The unique capabilities of M&C Saatchi Group allow us to deliver this in exciting new ways,” said Clark.

“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to collaborate within such a dynamic environment and draw on the diverse capabilities to offer connective creativity from our new home,” added Murphy.

M&C Saatchi national executive creative director Scott Dettrick commented: “We are excited to welcome Abby and Laura to the team. They are both curious and provocative thinkers with a keen eye for what’s coming next in advertising. We look forward to seeing the great work they will undoubtedly produce.”

