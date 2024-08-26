CampaignsNewsletter

Mazda Celebrates The Joy Of Zooming In New Campaign, Via CHEP Network

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
3 Min Read

One of the most celebrated automotive taglines is making a comeback as Mazda Australia releases a new take on its iconic Zoom-Zoom campaign with new work via CHEP Network.

Mazda has always celebrated the freeing and uplifting feeling of driving. This Zoom-Zoom campaign carries on this tradition, inviting all Australians to embrace the joy they feel when they’re behind the wheel of a car they love.

First established by the Mazda Corporation globally in 2004, Zoom-Zoom clearly communicated the ‘emotion of motion’ first experienced as a child, and instantly captured the hearts of Australians at a pivotal time for the Mazda brand locally.

Ashlin Moore, Mazda Australia’s national brand manager, led the campaign’s development in close collaboration with Mazda’s longstanding agency partner, CHEP Network.

“This new initiative is a concentration of everything that makes Mazda unique, loved and coveted here in Australia, and it perfectly reflects the enduring mission statement that Zoom-Zoom created,” she commented.

Marketing director, Alastair Doak, added: “We’re reinstating the essence of our brand. Ask any Australian what they associate with Mazda and it will almost certainly be Zoom-Zoom, so it made perfect sense to go back to our roots, reflect on our core purpose and celebrate the pure joy of driving we’ve always striven to deliver through each and every car we make.”

Headlining the latest campaign is an all-new brand film that captures the essence of the original advert of 2000, and re-establishes Zoom-Zoom for the contemporary era, evoking the universal ‘Joy of Motion’ that we’ve all shared with cars.

A wider interactive campaign that introduces immersive out-of-home, at home and social activations will also encourage Australians to actively experience Zoom-Zoom in their own way as part of the launch.

Glen Dickson, deputy chief creative officer, CHEP Network, said: “Everyone feels the joy of motion in their own unique way. But we’re also ultimately united by it. This is the beginning of bringing Zoom-Zoom back.”

The campaign is now live across multiple platforms including TV, digital, OOH and at Mazda dealerships across Australia.

CREDIT 

Mazda Australia

Marketing Director: Alastair Doak

National Brand Manager: Ashlin Moore

Senior Manager, Brand Marketing & Partnerships: Sonia Krien

Brand Marketing and Partnerships Specialist: Victoria Nguyen

 

Creative Agency CHEP Network

Media Agency: OMD

Post Production: White Chocolate

Music Supervisor: Trailer Media

Audio: Rumble

Casting: Felicity Bryne

Related posts:

  1. AMP Super Invites Aussies To ‘Get Super Close’ In New Campaign, Via CHEP
  2. CHEP Network Appointed Lead Creative Agency For Bupa
  3. Shopify Celebrates Selling At All Sizes In New APAC Campaign, Via Chello
  4. Online Pet Marketplace Mad Paws Unleashes First Ever Above-The-Line Brand Campaign, Via Ouzo
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

An ad that ran in live coverage of the Socceroos friendly with England breached gambling ad rules.
Network 10 Issued Formal Warning Over Gambling Ad Breach On 10 Play
Honda Appoints Eva Barrett As GM Brand, Marketing & CX
Online Pet Marketplace Mad Paws Unleashes First Ever Above-The-Line Brand Campaign, Via Ouzo
The NSW State Library will host Copy School this year.
Learn From Copy Grandmasters Esther Clerehan, Dee Madigan, Andy Fleming And More 
Register Lost your password?