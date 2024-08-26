Mazda Celebrates The Joy Of Zooming In New Campaign, Via CHEP Network

One of the most celebrated automotive taglines is making a comeback as Mazda Australia releases a new take on its iconic Zoom-Zoom campaign with new work via CHEP Network.

Mazda has always celebrated the freeing and uplifting feeling of driving. This Zoom-Zoom campaign carries on this tradition, inviting all Australians to embrace the joy they feel when they’re behind the wheel of a car they love.

First established by the Mazda Corporation globally in 2004, Zoom-Zoom clearly communicated the ‘emotion of motion’ first experienced as a child, and instantly captured the hearts of Australians at a pivotal time for the Mazda brand locally.

Ashlin Moore, Mazda Australia’s national brand manager, led the campaign’s development in close collaboration with Mazda’s longstanding agency partner, CHEP Network.

“This new initiative is a concentration of everything that makes Mazda unique, loved and coveted here in Australia, and it perfectly reflects the enduring mission statement that Zoom-Zoom created,” she commented.

Marketing director, Alastair Doak, added: “We’re reinstating the essence of our brand. Ask any Australian what they associate with Mazda and it will almost certainly be Zoom-Zoom, so it made perfect sense to go back to our roots, reflect on our core purpose and celebrate the pure joy of driving we’ve always striven to deliver through each and every car we make.”

Headlining the latest campaign is an all-new brand film that captures the essence of the original advert of 2000, and re-establishes Zoom-Zoom for the contemporary era, evoking the universal ‘Joy of Motion’ that we’ve all shared with cars.

A wider interactive campaign that introduces immersive out-of-home, at home and social activations will also encourage Australians to actively experience Zoom-Zoom in their own way as part of the launch.

Glen Dickson, deputy chief creative officer, CHEP Network, said: “Everyone feels the joy of motion in their own unique way. But we’re also ultimately united by it. This is the beginning of bringing Zoom-Zoom back.”

The campaign is now live across multiple platforms including TV, digital, OOH and at Mazda dealerships across Australia.

