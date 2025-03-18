Max Takes On Netflix By Launching Ad-tier At A Competitive Price Point

Warner Bros. Discovery has released the pricing tiers for its streaming service Max, which launches in Australia on March 31.

Max will offer content from HBO, Warner Bros., Harry Potter, the DC Universe, Discovery, Cartoon Network, HGTV and more, and has launched with three separate pricing tiers.

The ad-supported tier begins with an introductory offer of $7.99 per month for the first year, lifting to $11.99 after the promotion.

This is the same as Netflix’s ad-tier, but less than the ad-tiers of Amazon Prime ($9.99), BINGE ($10) and Disney+ ($15.99).

In the SVOD space, only Paramount+ has a cheaper ad-tier at $6.99 per month.

To avoid ads, Max’s standard plan is launching at $11.99 per month for the first year, while the premium plan, which allows four devices access and more downloaded content to watch offline, is $17.99 per month (check out plan details below).

New content will arrive on Max in Australia every week, with major titles released at the same time as the US. The launch is marked by the hotly anticipated return of HBO Original series The Last of Us, which will premiere on April 14.

Michael Brooks, general manager of Australia and New Zealand at Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “Max’s breadth and depth of premium entertainment is unparalleled, and for the first time Australians can enjoy all of this world-class content in one place.

Combined with a variety of plans and pricing, including a strong introductory price until April 30, Max will offer a distinct streaming proposition in the market.”

Plans and pricing

Max will be available via three plans: Basic with Ads, Standard and Premium. There will be a special introductory promotional price on all plans for subscribers who sign up by 30 April 2025, valid for the first 12 months of subscription.

Basic with Ads Plan

The launch price offer of $7.99 per month for the first 12 months, or $79.99 for the first year. Regular price after the promotion will be $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Users can stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

Standard Plan

The launch price offer of $11.99 per month for the first 12 months, or $119.99 for the first year. Regular price after the promotion will be $15.99 per month or $159.99 per year.

Users can stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

This plan will allow up to 30 downloads of available content to watch offline.

Premium Plan

The launch price offer of $17.99 per month for the first 12 months, or $179.99 for the first year. Regular price after the promotion will be $21.99 per month or $219.99 per year.

Provides the best consumer experience.

Users can stream content on up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Full HD or 4K resolution and with Dolby Atmos sound (as available).

This plan will allow up to 100 downloads of available content to watch offline. (Limits apply.)

Max’s content offering

HBO Originals, including current and returning seasons of The Last of Us, Euphoria, House of the Dragon and The White Lotus, as well as new upcoming series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, IT: Welcome to Derry and Duster. Subscribers will also have access to award-winning series, True Detective, Game of Thrones and Succession.

Max Originals include And Just Like That…, Peacemaker, Paul American and The Pitt.

Warner Bros. Hollywood blockbusters such as Barbie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Wonka, Trap and Twisters, alongside full collections from Harry Potter, Dune, Lord of the Rings and the DC Universe.

Worldwide hits including Friends, The Big Bang Theory, Gossip Girl, Sex and the City, Rick and Morty, The Sopranos and Gilmore Girls.

TCM classics such as Casablanca, The Wizard of Oz, A Clockwork Orange, Full Metal Jacket and Rebel Without a Cause.

Extensive Cartoon Network and CARTOONITO offering for kids and families, from Adventure Time, Looney Tunes and Scooby Doo, to Ben 10, We Bare Bears and Teen Titans Go!

Real-life stories from Discovery, TLC, Food Network and ID, including hit reality content 90 Day Fiancé, The Baldwins, Naked and Afraid, Dr Pimple Popper and People Magazine Investigates, as well as factual series such as Moonshiners, Outback Opal Hunters, Aussie Gold Hunters, Gold Rush and Deadliest Catch.