Maven PR Secures Crohn’s & Colitis Australia’s PR Account

Maven PR has announced its latest client win, securing the PR account for Crohn’s and Colitis Australia (CCA).

Maven PR will work with Crohn’s and Colitis Australia to spotlight research innovations and fundraising initiatives. Through a media relations campaign and influencer marketing, Maven PR will amplify CCA’s mission. The agency will also spearhead creative campaigns, leveraging tactical brand partnerships to generate compelling, newsworthy stories and drive impactful fundraising efforts.

“As someone who personally battles Crohn’s disease, securing the PR account for Crohn’s and Colitis Australia is profoundly significant to me,” said Sophie Muir, founder and director of Maven PR. “This partnership is more than just a professional achievement; it’s a deeply personal mission to amplify the voices of those affected by IBD, which is an incurable illness that over 100,000 Australians suffer from. Our goal is to drive greater awareness and support for the IBD community. I am honoured to contribute my expertise and passion to an organisation that tirelessly works to improve the lives of individuals living with these challenging conditions”.

“We are delighted to partner with Maven PR and are confident that their expertise and dedication will significantly enhance our advocacy and awareness efforts,” said Leanne Raven, CEO of Crohn’s and Colitis Australia. “With Sophie Muir’s personal connection to Crohn’s disease, we believe this collaboration will bring a unique and heartfelt perspective to our mission, helping us reach and support even more individuals affected by IBD”.

Crohn’s and Colitis Australia is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing comprehensive support and resources for individuals affected by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s and Colitis Australia offers a range of services to its members, including access to the latest medical information, emotional and psychological support, educational programs, and advocacy initiatives.

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are Lifelong gastrointestinal disorders, with no cure, that commonly present themselves in children, adolescents and adulthood. Crohn’s and Colitis Australia works to improve the quality of life for those living with these chronic conditions by fostering a supportive community, promoting research, and raising public awareness about the challenges faced by individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Through its efforts, Crohn’s and Colitis Australia empowers members to manage their health effectively and advocate for better healthcare outcomes.