MarketingNewsletter

Matterworks & Raising Children Network Partnering To Revolutionise Parenting Resources For The Digital Age

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Sarah Wyse & Derek McCormack

The Raising Children Network is partnering with digital health media company Matterworks to create a transformative video-led micro-learning initiative designed to empower parents with expert-backed, research-validated guidance on early childhood development. This collaboration will produce over 100 high-quality, social-optimised video assets distributed across RCN’s digital platforms to reach parents during critical moments of their child’s growth.

From sleep and first foods to toilet training and toddler transitions, the micro-learning initiative is built for the social era, where parents increasingly turn to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for fast, accessible advice. Leveraging Matterworks’ validated methodology, the initiative ensures every resource is grounded in cutting-edge research while remaining practical and user-friendly.

“Parents today are accessing advice from a range of online sources – coming from all directions. Our partnership with Matterworks is about creating content that ‘cuts through the noise’, offering reliable, culturally relevant, and scientifically-backed information that meets parents where they are – whether that’s at home, on-the-go, or through community channels,” said Derek McCormack, director of Raising Children Network.

Unlike traditional health communication models, the micro-learning initiative will integrate evidence-based research with engaging, bite-sized video formats fit for social platforms, including peer-led discussions, expert insights, and culturally responsive storytelling. Designed to reach parents across digital and social platforms, this initiative will also include resources tailored for use in schools and community hubs, ensuring broad accessibility and impact.

“This is about proactively providing parents with the tools and knowledge they need, long before they have to search for it. By creating a diverse library of video resources that parents can trust, we’re setting a new standard for health and education media,” said Sarah Wyse, CEO and co-founder of Matterworks.

Launching later in 2025, the Raising Children Network website and social media channels will host the content, with strategic partnerships expanding distribution through community centers, educational platforms, and healthcare networks.

Related posts:

  1. From Marketing To PR: How Students Of All Ages Can Find Their Perfect Media Job
  2. B Corp Abandons Points-Based Approach, Imposing Minimum Standards Across Climate Action, Fair Work & Government Affairs
  3. The Multi-talented Volk Can Sing & Does A Great Kurt Cobain Impersonation!
  4. Amplify’s New Division Promises To Bridge The Gap Between Digital Creators & Traditional Entertainment
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (10/04/2025): All Eyes On Thursday Night Footy As Penrith’s Dynasty Begins To Crumble
HCF & Clems Part Ways Over Bupa Conflict
The Multi-talented Volk Can Sing & Does A Great Kurt Cobain Impersonation!
Dovida Launches ‘Your Life, Your Way’ Campaign Via Kunde & Co
Register Lost your password?