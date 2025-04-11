Matterworks & Raising Children Network Partnering To Revolutionise Parenting Resources For The Digital Age

The Raising Children Network is partnering with digital health media company Matterworks to create a transformative video-led micro-learning initiative designed to empower parents with expert-backed, research-validated guidance on early childhood development. This collaboration will produce over 100 high-quality, social-optimised video assets distributed across RCN’s digital platforms to reach parents during critical moments of their child’s growth.

From sleep and first foods to toilet training and toddler transitions, the micro-learning initiative is built for the social era, where parents increasingly turn to platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram for fast, accessible advice. Leveraging Matterworks’ validated methodology, the initiative ensures every resource is grounded in cutting-edge research while remaining practical and user-friendly.

“Parents today are accessing advice from a range of online sources – coming from all directions. Our partnership with Matterworks is about creating content that ‘cuts through the noise’, offering reliable, culturally relevant, and scientifically-backed information that meets parents where they are – whether that’s at home, on-the-go, or through community channels,” said Derek McCormack, director of Raising Children Network.

Unlike traditional health communication models, the micro-learning initiative will integrate evidence-based research with engaging, bite-sized video formats fit for social platforms, including peer-led discussions, expert insights, and culturally responsive storytelling. Designed to reach parents across digital and social platforms, this initiative will also include resources tailored for use in schools and community hubs, ensuring broad accessibility and impact.

“This is about proactively providing parents with the tools and knowledge they need, long before they have to search for it. By creating a diverse library of video resources that parents can trust, we’re setting a new standard for health and education media,” said Sarah Wyse, CEO and co-founder of Matterworks.

Launching later in 2025, the Raising Children Network website and social media channels will host the content, with strategic partnerships expanding distribution through community centers, educational platforms, and healthcare networks.