Matt & Alex Are “Going For Bronze” For The Triple M Network

Triple M has announced a new live national show launching Monday 29 July. To be heard from 12 pm-1 pm on the Triple M network across Australia, “Matt & Alex Going For Bronze,” hosted by Matt Okine and Alex Dyson, will serve up a daily recap of all the twists, tales, and tumbles from on and off the field at this year’s Paris Games.

Joined by former Olympian, Georgie Parker, and welcoming an array of special guests from across the country and the world, “Going For Bronze” will bring the boys’ unique comedic perspective to the world’s biggest sporting event with hilarious highlights, behind-the-scenes banter, sketches, songs, and memorable moments, all while keeping listeners updated on the medal tally.

Borrowing from the name Mick Molloy and Billy Birmingham created for the Sydney 2000 Games, Matt and Alex will discuss all things “Games adjacent” for the daily one-hour national show across the Triple M Network.

“As someone who once came dead last in a high jump competition because I failed to clear the opening height, it feels only right that I would be gifted a platform to judge and critique the world’s greatest athletes,” said Okine.

“Going for Bronze will combine my two loves: talking about elite sports, and only working every 4 years. I can’t wait for the starter’s pistol to fire,” said Dyson.

“For the next two weeks the eyes of the world will be focused on Paris and the amazing athletic achievements, so having Matt and Alex host ‘Going For Bronze’ is the perfect pairing of sport and comedy,” added Matthew O’Reilly, head of Triple M metro content.

When they aren’t going for bronze, Matt and Alex host the “Matt & Alex All Day Breakfast” podcast on LiSTNR, serving up a daily omelette of delicious audio content. With a new episode Monday to Friday, chunks of news alongside finely sliced interviews and the occasional sprig of talkback are all chucked into a bowl of expertly whisked comedy, before being poured into the frying pan to the delight of listeners.

“Going For Bronze” will be heard 12 pm-1 pm Monday-Friday across the Triple M network, starting on Monday 29 July through to Friday 9 August.