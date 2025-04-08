Match & Wood Founder Lyndelle O’Keefe Talks Motivation On The Limitless Equation Podcast

Lyndelle O’Keefe, founder and CEO of indie media agency Match & Wood has become the next guest on The Limitless Equation podcast.

In this episode, titled “Limitless Motivation,” host Chloe Hooper sits down with O’Keefe to uncover the superpower that has fuelled her success— Motivation.

From taking the bold leap into entrepreneurship to building one of Australia’s most respected independent media agencies, O’Keefe shares the truth about what it takes to stay motivated through the highs and lows of business.

Whether you’re thinking about starting your own venture, lacking motivation at work, or wondering how to keep showing up when things get tough—this episode is packed with practical wisdom and refreshing honesty.

In this episode, O’Keefe shares: the real risks (and rewards) of becoming an entrepreneur; why motivation is a long game, and how to keep going when energy dips; how taking a break to reset can actually fuel success; her personal strategies for staying focused and inspired.

If you’ve ever felt stuck, unmotivated, or afraid to take the leap—this conversation is your reminder that success isn’t about constant hustle. It’s about showing up for yourself, your goals, and the life you want to create.

You can listen to The Limitless Equation podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.