MediaNewsletter

Match & Wood Founder Lyndelle O’Keefe Talks Motivation On The Limitless Equation Podcast

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Lyndelle O’Keefe, founder and CEO of indie media agency Match & Wood has become the next guest on The Limitless Equation podcast. 

In this episode, titled “Limitless Motivation,” host Chloe Hooper sits down with O’Keefe to uncover the superpower that has fuelled her success— Motivation.

From taking the bold leap into entrepreneurship to building one of Australia’s most respected independent media agencies, O’Keefe shares the truth about what it takes to stay motivated through the highs and lows of business.

Whether you’re thinking about starting your own venture, lacking motivation at work, or wondering how to keep showing up when things get tough—this episode is packed with practical wisdom and refreshing honesty.

In this episode, O’Keefe shares: the real risks (and rewards) of becoming an entrepreneur; why motivation is a long game, and how to keep going when energy dips; how taking a break to reset can actually fuel success; her personal strategies for staying focused and inspired.

If you’ve ever felt stuck, unmotivated, or afraid to take the leap—this conversation is your reminder that success isn’t about constant hustle. It’s about showing up for yourself, your goals, and the life you want to create.

You can listen to The Limitless Equation podcast on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Related posts:

  1. The Limitless Equation Podcast Releases New Episode: “Limitless Learning with Lisa Harrison”
  2. Big Brother Besties Lead Endemol Shine’s YouTube Reality Leap
  3. “Karl Stefanovic Thought He Could Walk Over My Body To Promote His Career”: Today Host & Nine Sued Over “Made For TV” Arrest
  4. News Corp Launches InForm Connect & Media To Help Service Racing & Wagering
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

An appropriate reaction to last night's MAFS episode.
TV Ratings (7/4/25): Drama Peaks In MAFS Season Finale & Australian Idol Crowns 2025 Winner
South Australia Showcases Life’s ‘Simple Pleasures’ In New Brand Campaign Via Frame Creative
DoubleVerify’s Imran Masood Jumps Ship To Astus
Lisa Wilkinson Urges Court To Reject Bruce Lehrmann’s ‘Meritless’ Defamation Appeal
Register Lost your password?