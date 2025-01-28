MasterFoods Wraps Up Creative, Media & Production With WPP’s The Kitchen

MasterFoods has wrapped up all of its brand portfolio’s creative, media and production needs in a tasty bespoke offering from WPP—The Kitchen.

Creative will be handled by T&Pm, EssenceMediacom will lead media and Hogarth is charged with production. The win only covers the Australian market and B&T understands the work was awarded without a competitive pitch.

The Kitchen team will work together with other key partners such as Enthral from an earned perspective to continue to build upon MasterFoods’ position in the Australian market.

“We can’t wait to bring this proven agency model, ‘The Kitchen’, to Australia for MasterFoods,” said Annabel Archer, marketing communications lead at Mars.

“The local capability in integrated brand experiences shared by the WPP agency village is exciting. It is critical for MasterFoods to stay relevant in the race for attention and the need to adopt new models and behaviours is essential. We are very much looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in 2025 and beyond”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Masterfoods and their pantry full of amazing brands,” said Georgia Malcolm, Mars client lead at T&Pm.

“As we head into 2025, our entire team is looking forward to hitting the ground running with some standout thinking. We can’t wait to add to the next chapter of this true Australian icon.”