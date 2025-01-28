AdvertisingMedia

MasterFoods Wraps Up Creative, Media & Production With WPP’s The Kitchen

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read

MasterFoods has wrapped up all of its brand portfolio’s creative, media and production needs in a tasty bespoke offering from WPP—The Kitchen.

Creative will be handled by T&Pm, EssenceMediacom will lead media and Hogarth is charged with production. The win only covers the Australian market and B&T understands the work was awarded without a competitive pitch.

The Kitchen team will work together with other key partners such as Enthral from an earned perspective to continue to build upon MasterFoods’ position in the Australian market.

“We can’t wait to bring this proven agency model, ‘The Kitchen’, to Australia for MasterFoods,” said Annabel Archer, marketing communications lead at Mars.

“The local capability in integrated brand experiences shared by the WPP agency village is exciting. It is critical for  MasterFoods to stay relevant in the race for attention and the need to adopt new models and behaviours is essential. We are very much looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together in 2025 and beyond”.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Masterfoods and their pantry full of amazing brands,” said Georgia Malcolm, Mars client lead at T&Pm.

“As we head into 2025, our entire team is looking forward to hitting the ground running with some standout thinking. We can’t wait to add to the next chapter of this true Australian icon.”

Related posts:

  1. GroupM Restructures Global CEO Roles But Promises “No Exits”
  2. King Living Brings UM To The Table For Media Account
  3. PHD Wins Zurich’s Media In Australia
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Dig Snatches Anita Deutsch-Burley From Clems For General Manager Role
Bra Better campaign via Youngshand
Lingerie Brand Bendon Unveils ‘Bra Better’ Campaign Via Youngshand To “Fit, Flatter & Empower”
Artline Launches ‘Up For The Challenge’ Campaign Via REBORN
Amazon Ads Launches AI-Driven Optimisation Capability For TV Advertising, Brand+
Register Lost your password?