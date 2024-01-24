Mastercard Economics Institute Study: Australian Open 2024 Is Serving An Ace For The Economy

MEI analysis shows that the biggest spending boost was in accommodation, with the spend in hotels in the CBD and neighbouring areas increasing by an extra 13.0 per cent due to the tournament [1] in 2023. This could be a good benchmark for this year.

Chart 1: Capturing the boost from the Grand Slam

Underscoring the impact of the tournament on retailers, Mastercard’s SpendingPulse – an indicator for retail spending that measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment – estimates that Melbourne retailers, especially those in experience and fashion-related sectors, are likely to see an increase in sales during the tournament in 2024.

Compared to the two weeks preceding the competition, we expect total retail sales (excluding auto) to grow 12.6 per cent during the event, driven by in-store sales of apparel, restaurants and accommodation.

Chart 2: Retail sales forecasts for the tournament in 2024