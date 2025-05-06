Marketing’s Biggest Minds Are Headed To Cairns

Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest, is almost here, and while you might be packing your Hawaiian shirt and gearing up for rooftop drinks, B&T wants to take this time to remind you that the real action is in the conference rooms.

With a dream line-up of marketing’s boldest minds, this year’s program proves you can mix island vibes with industry-shaking ideas. From live music fandoms to global purpose-driven strategies, this year’s sessions prove that bold ideas, smart strategy and fearless leadership are alive and well in marketing.

Among the superstar line-up at Cairns Crocodiles 2025 are some of the industry’s most forward-thinking CMOs, ready to share bold ideas, creative breakthroughs and hard-won lessons from the marketing frontline.

Here are just a few of the leaders bringing big ideas (and even bigger energy) to the tropics.

Tim Farmer – CMO, DiDi

Session: Brands in the New Live Music Era | Day One, 3:35pm @ Hemingway’s

Live music is changing—and so are the fans. Tim Farmer joins a punchy panel exploring how marketers can ride the new wave of fan-first culture, with insights from Universal Music’s ‘New Gig Economy’ study. Expect an energetic deep dive into cultural relevance, tech, and brand loyalty, with a live performance from rising star Charley to top it all off.

David Ohana – Chief Comms & Marketing Officer, UN Foundation

Keynote: Big, Bold, Crazy Ideas | Day Two, 10:40am @ Reef

Jetting in from New York, David Ohana is bringing global impact to the tropics. His keynote will lift the lid on the UN’s most compelling campaigns—and show how brands can move from good intentions to meaningful change. Think purpose meets powerhouse storytelling.

Kate Jarvis – CMO, Latrobe Health Services & Bryan Wilmot – CMO, Stake

Session: Big Ideas, Tight Budgets | Day Two, 2:25pm @ Reef

Marketing magic doesn’t always come with million-dollar media buys. These two CMOs will share how they make their budgets stretch without compromising on creativity, impact or results. Real-world strategies, candid reflections, and probably a few war stories.

Polly Blenkinship – Global Head of Brand Media, Audible & Nikos Patiniotakis – Head of Global Brand Development Zespr

Session: Global Goals on an Asia-Pacific Stage | Day Three, 10:40am @ Reef

Polly and Nikos bring a global lens to Cairns. In this session, they’ll unpack what it takes to manage brand storytelling at scale—across borders, time zones, and cultures—while staying nimble and relevant at a local level.

Cam Luby – Head of Consumer Marketing, Optus

Session: Navigating Crisis | Day Three, 11:15am @ Reef

When things go wrong, marketers are often first in the firing line. Cam Luby shares how Optus navigates crisis culture, leads with empathy, and rebuilds trust—one conversation at a time. A must-see for any brand operating in high-stakes terrain.

Susan Coghill – CMO, Tourism Australia

Session: The Role of Brands in Building a Cohesive Australia | Day Three, 11:50am @ Rainforest

With Australia’s cultural identity in flux, this session goes beyond campaigns to ask the big questions. How can brands help shape national unity? Susan Coghill joins a powerhouse panel to explore marketing’s role in telling a story that’s inclusive, bold and uniquely Australian.

