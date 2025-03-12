Marketing Academy Australia Announces 2025 Cohort For Scholarship Program

Following an extensive and competitive three-stage selection process, The Marketing Academy Australia has proudly unveiled the 30 marketing executives chosen to participate in the 2025 Scholarship Program. Representing client-side brands, media owners, agencies, and start-ups, these exceptional individuals have earned a place in one of the industry’s most prestigious development programs.

After celebrating its 10th year last year with a party that went down in marketing history, the Australian Scholarship Program has built a legacy of shaping future business leaders, with more than 310 alumni who frequently describe the experience as ‘transformational’. The program is a fully funded yet highly selective development experience designed to harness the collective wisdom of C-suite executives and prepare Scholars for leadership roles at the board level.

This year’s Scholars will benefit from an unparalleled curriculum that includes one-to-one mentoring with some of the industry’s most influential leaders. The esteemed lineup of mentors includes Jo Boundy, CMO, CBA; Anubha Sahasrabuddhe, CMO, Lion; Brent Smart, CMO, Telstra; Amanda McVay, CCO, The Coles Group; Margie Reid, CEO, Thinkerbell; Martin Brown, Director, eBusiness, Strategy & Marketing, Nestle Australia; Jenni Dill, CMO, The Arnott’s Group; Susan Coghill, CMO, Tourism Australia; Peter Horgan, CEO, Omnicom Media Group; Mark Coad, CEO, IPG Mediabrands; Sally Spriggs, Group Marketing Director, Yum! Restaurants.

In addition to mentoring, Scholars will be paired with Executive Coaches, participate in three immersive residential ‘Boot Camps’ featuring inspiring speakers, and attend lectures and masterclasses led by renowned experts from around the world. Each Scholar will also receive places for their teams and colleagues to enrol in ‘The Marketing Academy Virtual Campus,’ an online development program designed to extend learning beyond the Scholarship.

Sherilyn Shackell, founder and global CEO of The Marketing Academy, said: ‘The Marketing Academy Australia continues to be inspired by the exceptional talent emerging in our industry. As we look ahead, we remain committed to empowering the next generation of marketing leaders, providing them with the skills, mentorship, and community to thrive in this ever-evolving landscape. This program is made possible by our incredible sponsors, mentors, executive coaches, and speakers, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support in shaping the future of industry leadership.’

Reflecting on the program, Anshika Grover, 2018 Scholar, AUS Alumni Council Chair shared ‘The scholarship leadership program gave me the gift of introspection – time to embrace vulnerability, learn, and grow alongside brilliant leaders. The program really shapes the exceptional leaders of tomorrow, and since completing the program in 2018, I’ve loved seeing these leaders grow and make an impact’

Leandro Perez 2021 Scholar and 2023 Fellow said, ‘Returning to Australia after a decade in Silicon Valley, The Marketing Academy Scholarship was pivotal in re-establishing my connection with the local Australian marketing community. The program’s comprehensive curriculum, emphasising personal development and purpose, fosters an environment that literally mints change-makers—it truly is one of a kind. I eagerly anticipate the impact this year’s cohort will have on the world.’

The Marketing Academy Australia 2025 Scholarship Program is made possible through the generous support of it’s sponsors, including Salesforce, Google, CBA, NRMA Insurance, Thinkerbell, Optus and Coles.

Here’s the list of The Marketing Academy Australia Scholarship Class of 2025: