Mark Zuckerberg Filmed Having A Tanty After Losing Jiu-Jitsu Bout
If his whole Meta/Facebook thing ever went tits up, it would appear tech supremo, prominent human and zillionaire Mark Zuckerberg could have a promising career as a jiu-jitsu fighter.

The Meta chief revealed last year that he’d taken up mixed martial arts (MMA) during the pandemic, his trainer even describing him as a “silent killer” in the ring.

However, the 38-year-old’s first public tournament over the weekend produced mixed results.

Zuckerberg was filmed fighting an unknown opponent in Redwood City in California where he’s seen to not only lose the bout but to have hissy fit at the result.

Onlookers say the confused billionaire is seen to be furious claiming it was an error – and the match is eventually re-cast as a 0-0 draw.

The “controversial” call seems to satisfy Zuckerberg in the footage, who goes on to hug his opponent.

And, thankfully for Zuck, the tournament got better from there, he later took home both a gold and a silver medal.

Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu coach Dave Camarillo commented: “He is an extremely hard worker, as everybody knows. But a lot of people have a business and they’re successful and they have that side of their life, and rarely do they dip into the physical side, especially with something like jiu-jitsu and MMA, and have the same amount of success or even go past day one or Month one. He’s not that kind of guy.

“I think he has a good balance between what he does with his business and what he does in the physical realm. And he excels. He’s one of the best students I’ve ever had.”

Zuckerberg said on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast last September that he used to run and surf, but he got into MMA during the pandemic. He said he quickly fell in love with Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

“The crazy thing is it really is the best sport,” Zuckerberg said. “From the very first session that I did, like five minutes in, I was like, ‘Where has this been my whole life?'”

 

 

 

 

