Mark Ritson Fronts New Campaign Spruiking Best Practice On YouTube, Via Emotive

Headline keynote speaker at Cannes in Cairns, Mark Ritson, is the face of a new campaign exploring how brands are achieving their marketing goals on YouTube.

The three-part series by Emotive, YouTube Works: The Long and The Short of It, sees Ritson sit down with marketing leaders from Tourism Australia, Les Mills and CommBank Australia to take a deeper look at their campaigns and results — and offer lessons for all marketers connecting with audiences across the marketing funnel.

“Nothing floats my boat more than learning from smart, senior marketers from big brands like Tourism Australia, Les Mills and CommBank Australia and understanding where they are seeing results and how they are achieving them. When YouTube invited me to be part of the series, I jumped at the chance,” said Mark Ritson.

“For marketers seeking ways to connect with audiences across the funnel, YouTube continues to create new opportunities for achieving short and long-term marketing goals, from brand awareness to product activations. It’s where brands can meet their audiences, with more than 17 million Australians visiting YouTube in a month to satisfy their unique needs and interests,” said Mark Wheeler, head of YouTube and large customer marketing at Google Australia.

“As an agency, Emotive has a longstanding love of YouTube as a wonderful canvas for creative ideas to play out on. It was genuinely enlightening to be able to listen in on such industry heavyweights as they caught up with the master of marketing himself, Mark Ritson, to dig into three fantastic campaigns,” said Zane Pearson, creative director at Emotive.

The three episodes cover:

  1. Episode 1: CommBank Australia – CommBank Australia CMO Jo Boundy explains how a strategic shift to an “audience-first” media strategy translated to showing up where their audience is going. This will show how advertising on YouTube helped CommBank Australia reach audiences of all ages and build its brand for the long term.
  2. Episode 2: Tourism Australia – With international borders reopening, Tourism Australia launched an ambitious 9-minute creative film to reach engaged audiences across devices. Tourism Australia’s CMO Susan Coghill (and fellow Cannes in Cairns keynote speaker) and the chief strategy officer of their media agency, UM Media, Raj Gupta share how they leveraged YouTube’s multi-screen solutions like Connected TV to drive a desire to visit Australia.
  3. Episode 3: Les Mills International – With an existing short-term acquisition strategy thriving on YouTube, Les Mills International launched a complementary brand-building campaign with bold creative daring their audience to answer “Who Is Les Mills?” Watch Les Mills International’s chief customer officer Luke Waldren and marketing director Ebony de Thierry explain how it has increased long-term brand awareness while continuing to experiment and grow short-term success.

Credits:

Client: Google Australia

Creative and Production: Emotive

Talent:

  • Mark Ritson – Columnist, Virtual Marketing Professor, Narrator of YouTube Works
  • Jo Boundy – Chief Marketing Officer, CommBank Australia
  • Susan Coghill – Chief Marketing Officer, Tourism Australia
  • Raj Gupta – Chief Strategy Officer, UM Australia (Tourism Australia’s media agency)
  • Luke Waldren – Chief Customer Officer, Les Mills International
  • Ebony de Thierry – Marketing Director, Les Mills International

