Mark Echo Promoted To IAG Executive Manager For Channel Performance Marketing & Measurement

IAG has announced the appointment of Mark Echo (lead image) to the newly created role of executive manager, channel performance marketing and measurement.

Echo, who will report to IAG chief customer and marketing officer Michelle Klein, was appointed from within IAG.

Echo, formerly in the role of manager, media, comms planning and performance marketing, brings a wealth of experience in media, comms planning, digital, social, data-driven and performance marketing to his new role.

“I’m thrilled to elevate Mark Echo from within our team to the newly created role Executive Manager, Performance Marketing and Measurement,” said Klein.

“In this role Mr Echo will be responsible for driving channel effectiveness and efficiencies across all paid, owned, earned and shared channels to support growth, customer acquisition, conversion and retention for the NRMA Insurance brand, along with other consumer-facing brands in the IAG portfolio”.

“This is a pivotal new role that will help accelerate our digital transformation, incorporating data analytics and AI capability that will inform and shape the customer experience, marketing and brand solutions that deliver across key touchpoints and drive business outcomes. This appointment is a key step in the journey to create uplift and transform the customer experience”.