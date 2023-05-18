Mark Bouris-Backed Social Platform Boa Launches To Connect Aussie Business Owners

Boa, a new social platform designed specifically to connect Australian business owners and entrepreneurs and to democratise professional networks.

The app was created by members-only community for business owners, Club of United Businesses (CUB) and the company said it brings together the best aspects of Twitter, Reddit and LinkedIn to form a powerful media and networking platform for business owners.

It is backed by the likes of YellowBrickRoad’s Mark Bouris (left above), Steven Khalil of the eponymous bridal firm, Amal Wakim from Equalution and Jeremy Cabral of Finder.com.

Boa CEO, Daniel Hakim (right above), said, “We wanted to create a community where business owners can engage with each other, share knowledge, and network in a meaningful way. Businesses need support more than ever with increasingly difficult economic and social times. The existing major platforms are too broad and noisy to be truly effective resources for business owners, so they are used primarily as marketing and recruitment tools. Business owners need a place to discuss the things that matter to them with those who understand them.”

The app allows members to follow specific community threads, such as startups or capital raising, to ensure that they are exposed to conversations, members, and communities tailored to their needs. Members will be able to connect with leaders in business to seek out advice, recommendations and to collaborate with fellow members.

Access to the app is free but members must hold an ABN or be a company director to join. A premium version, costing $45 per month, includes additional features such as account verification, boosted posts, the ability to create communities and events and improved messaging features.

Lead investor, Mark Bouris said, “For a long time now, I’ve been wondering how to democratise what super successful people have always had access to. How can we give every Australian, who is in business, access to great minds, great ideas and solutions? Boa’s primary undertaking is to give all Australian business owners access to what only a few have ever had in the past. Our hope is that it will be nation-building and will make our business community stand tall among the rest of the world”.

“I think there are so many people who have a great idea, great skills, and a great product but they don’t have the confidence. Australian business owners have always been standoff-ish and never really ask for much. Now’s their chance to take control, stand tall and be confident and tell the world what they have”, continued Bouris.