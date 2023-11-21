marie claire Women Of The Year Awards: Saluting The Gamechangers Of 2023

Are Media’s marie claire has announced the anticipated Women of the Year Award winners. The awards, presented by Kérastase, celebrated game-changing women who challenge norms and strive to build a brighter future.

Georgie Abay, Editor of marie claire, said: “For 28 years, marie claire has been advocating for change. There’s nothing we won’t talk about and we’re not afraid to tell it like it is. With a proud history of agenda-setting journalism, mixed with a glamorous dose of fashion and beauty, marie claire is an iconic global brand that informs and steers Australian women. All of our winners are true icons across every field, from politics, social justice, sport and business to health, advocacy and entertainment.

“It’s an honour to recognise the commitment, passion and bravery of this inspirational group of women. As leaders in their chosen fields, these game changers are leading with courage and rejecting the status quo in order to build a brighter future for our next generation.”

Introducing the 2023 marie claire Women of the Year Awards:

Champions of the Year: The Matildas

Entertainer of the Year: Kylie Minogue

Eco Warrior of the Year: Lottie Dalziel

Voice of Now: Chanel Contos and Maria Thattil (joint)

Powerhouse of the Year: Professor Megan Davis

Advocate of the Year: Hannah Diviney

Designer of the Year: Rebecca Vallance

Rising Star of the Year: Ruva Nywenga

Changemaker of the Year: Jess Hill

Creative of the Year: Amy Manford and Made Up Stories (joint)

Icon of the Year: Sam Kerr

All winners were selected by a powerhouse panel of judges including Grace Tame, Jessica Mauboy, Teresa Palmer, Janice Peterson, Kylie Kwong, Christine Holgate, Sarah Harden, Jane Huxley and Georgie Abay.

Are Media is delighted that Kérastase is the headline sponsor of the marie claire Women of the Year Awards for the second consecutive year. The supporting sponsors are Napoleon, Glenlivet, Dr Lewinn’s, Swarovski, MECCA M-Power and Volvo.

The awards ceremony was held last evening at a red-carpet event at the Foundation Hall of the Museum of Contemporary Art, attended by more than 150 winners, nominees, identities and media.

The winners of the 2023 Women of the Year Awards will be featured in the December issue of marie claire, which is on sale from tomorrow (23 November).