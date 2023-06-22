Margot Robbie Thrills Architects With Tour Of Barbie Dreamhouse

Margot Robbie has thrilled architects, and lets face it – the inner little girl within us all – with her tour of The Barbie Dreamhouse.

Architectural Digest, shockingly – a media platform dedicated to architecture – has released a video of the Barbie actress giving a tour of the real-life Dreamhouse used in the movie.

And you don’t need to be an architect to get excited about this one!

Featuring a pink kitchen, cocktail bar, breakfast table and even a slide that goes straight from the bedroom to the pool, the house is the thing of dreams! Even if its “not very practical” as Robbie admits.

For fans of privacy, living in the house might be a little bit tricky as the walls are see-through – so that all the other Barbies can wake up and see each other in the mornings.

Its not all fun and games however, with director and writer Greta Gerwig revealing – “I can’t even tell you the meetings we’ve had about pink”.

Set designer Katies Spencer said the films main timeframe was from the invention of Barbie through to now.

“The timeless pieces, which also has an echo to the actual toys, that were in the dreamhouse that Mattel make today, its very simple, and clear and beautiful”.

A teaser trailer for the film was released in December last year, before a longer version came out in April this year.

With anticipation for the film high, the ‘Barbiecore’ trend continues to dominate popular culture with a large number of brands sporting pink at this year’s Australian Fashion Week.