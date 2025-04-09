Marelle Salib Steps Into Kristiaan Kroon’s Shoes With Promotion To Chief Media Partnerships Officer

Omnicom Media Group Australia (OMG) has promoted Marelle Salib to chief media partnerships officer, replacing Kristiaan Kroon following his promotion to Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Salib will oversee Media Partnerships and Trading and Accountability for the Group. OMG said that over her 14 years with its agency OMD, Salib has demonstrated her exceptional strength in forging strong media partnerships that have consistently driven remarkable results for the agency’s clients.

Additionally, OMD Australia has promoted Jane Combes to chief media partnerships officer for the agency, replacing Salib.

Combes is a highly respected leader within the OMD network and the Australian media industry. In her new role, she will join OMD’s Executive Leadership team and lead the media partnerships strategy for OMD and the agency’s clients.

Salib’s promotion will also see her appointment to OMG’s Australian executive committee, alongside Simon Flaxman, chief commercial officer, and Alex Pacey, chief product officer.

These appointments underscore OMG’s ongoing commitment to enhancing capabilities that provide advantage for their people and clients now and into the future.

Flaxman will broaden his responsibilities as CCO to include Content, Research and Data, further strengthening OMG’s commercial operations. Flaxman has been instrumental behind the success of OMG Connect and OMnet, driving commercial innovation and performance.

Alex Pacey, who transitioned from PHD to OMG three years ago, has played a critical role in leading the Group’s capabilities as CPO. His depth of experience and focus on leveraging Omnicom’s market-leading proprietary Omni platform, whilst developing complementary products that cater for the nuances of the Australian market, fuels OMG’s competitive edge and growth for clients.

Kristiaan Kroon, OMG Australia’s chief operating officer, said, “The promotions of Marelle, Alex, Simon and Jane demonstrate our unwavering focus on fostering talent from within and empowering our leaders to drive innovation and excellence for our people and clients. We are fortunate to have an impressive bench strength of talent in Australia, and these proven leaders, with their diverse skillsets, set us up for an exciting and transformative future.”

All appointments are effective immediately.