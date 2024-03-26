Maree McDonough: If You Have The Will, You Can Learn The Skill
Maree McDonough joined Leo Burnett back in 1985, working below figures such as John Sintras and our very own Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham. Nearly 40 years later, McDonough is still working in advertising as one of the co-founders of training and development firm The Hummingbirds.
Lead image: McDonough and some of the team at the GroupM Emmies in 2013.
B&T caught up with McDonough, speaking on behalf of the Experience Advocacy Taskforce, to learn about the past, present and future of the industry.
Take the pledge and show support by signing EAT’s Change.org petition.
B&T: Why is it important for the advertising industry to embrace experience and experienced members of staff as much as it embraces newness?
Maree McDonough: One of my favourite quotes is from Oscar Wilde who said, “Experience is simply the name that we give mistakes.” Therefore, the more experience you have, the more mistakes you’ve made.
The caveat is, of course, that you learn from the mistakes and don’t make the same ones again. But to me, the learnings you acquire over the years of experience make you quicker and better at what you do. It gives you perspective and makes you a more astute decision-maker — and we have to make a lot of decisions in this industry. It also gives you a gravitas which means when you say yes, you mean yes. When you say no, you mean no. And all of that saves everyone energy, time and money.
An old boss of mine, Janelle Sharples, said to a new star in our team on their first day, “I’ll tell you every mistake I have made. So you don’t make the same mistakes. You can go away and make your own mistakes and learn from them. But I’m gonna tell you mine.”
I often say that to people when they are managers and they have someone who’s struggling with a task. “Well, what did you do? You know, what were the mistakes you made when you were doing that task? Tell them the mistakes you made.”
When we do not embrace experience it means there is a lack of learning and our industry is about how learnings are applied to be better in the future.
That’s one of the answers. The other is around trust and experience builds trust. And that’s the basis of any strong relationships and we are in the services industry. So relationships are key and they take time to build.
B&T: Why does advertising seem to prioritise youth and newness?
MM: A lot of people leave the industry and there’s always a lack of supply of people. It’s a cost scenario to a degree as well and businesses are under tight margins and unfortunately when times are tough those who are earning more money tend to be the ones that leave. But to me, if you’ve got the will, you can learn the skill. Skills can be taught. It’s more around the attitude and the will of the people that is important.
B&T: Could you just kind of give us I guess, just the skinny on your kind of career?
MM: I started in the industry at Leo Burnett in 1985. Sparrow was one of the bosses as were John Sintras and Allen Scash. I joined as a media assistant. I deferred uni for a year and thought I’d get a job as my father had been in the industry and I liked the idea of it.
I worked at Burnetts for about five years, then I travelled overseas as everyone did back in those days, and had a year off, came back and worked at Clemenger for six years and then had another sabbatical. I came back when Mindshare had just started and went into a freelance client role there. A few years in, my freelance role became permanent and there was the opportunity to do training as part of the role. with almost 20 years of experience, it was a natural opportunity that made that arose. Of course, this was on top of my day job. Janelle Sharples had just been appointed as the regional head of training. So we had a training person in every office and it was a great opportunity just to learn different skills. It helped with my day job, but it also helped the office put together a training plan. I really enjoyed it and it was an opportunity to just use my experience to help others.
It gave me exposure to regional markets and APAC as there was a trainer in each office. We met once a year at a conference where we upskilled and shared. In 2006, I was offered a full-time role in Hong Kong training staff across the region. A couple of years later, I moved back to Sydney and I did the job from Australia for the next 10 years. It was the best job in the world.
Then in 2017, a recalibration of WPP meant that I would have to move to Singapore which I wasn’t prepared to do. So with these skills and Linda [Robson], we started The Hummingbirds and we had the blessing of GroupM. The churn of the industry helped us at that stage! Different agencies were very happy that we could train their staff as well. I think 100 per cent of our business has been word of mouth.
B&T: What learning and development do you offer and who do you work with now?
MM: It’s really broad. We work with most of the main holding company media agencies, some of the advertising agencies and some media owners. Some clients as well and the indies. We’re also starting to broaden outside the industry but that’s where we started as we spent so long in the sector.
We always like to tell stories and build case studies and examples. Plus the stories are relatable so people walk away from the training and they think ‘I get it.’
B&T: If I had to put you on the spot and dispense one lesson, mantra or piece of advice, what would it be?
MM: Can I have two? I don’t own them. We always say steal with pride or steal with pride. I really believe that we teach people how to treat us. So when people are feeling frustrated about responding to something with a quick turnaround or accepting a fee that doesn’t cut it, it’s usually because you’ve accepted it. And in doing so we’ve taught that person, client or colleague, that they can treat us in that way and that’s okay.
The other one is that responses are the best way to evaluate the effectiveness of your communication. We are in the communication business. So if we’re not getting the response we want without communication then we need to change it because it’s not the other person’s fault that they’re not getting it. It’s our fault for not communicating in a way that helps them understand. I remember learning this and delivering some training one day and a person wasn’t getting it and then instead of thinking it’s about them, I thought what do I change so that this person gets it?
B&T: What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given by someone in the industry and by whom?
MM: I told Sintras this a while ago and I don’t think he remembered it. But he was one of my bosses when I worked at Leo Burnett in the late 80s. I remember having to admit a mistake to him. I was only 19 or 20, and I thought I’d made a huge mistake and there wasn’t going to be our ad on Sunday night during 60 Minutes. I went to John and admitted this mistake. And he said, ‘Look, Maree, what’s the worst thing that can happen?’
I remember thinking, well, I could lose my job. And he said, ‘Yeah, exactly.’
‘No one is going to get hurt. No one’s going to die from this mistake you’ve made,’ he said.
B&T: What change in the industry has surprised you most over your career?
MM: This is an interesting question. For me, it’s the reluctance of so many to come back to the office after COVID. It’s quite a contentious thing at the moment, but it just surprises me that people would rather work from home than be in the office. And that’s a big change from my time working in the office because I used to love coming into the office through my agency career. I used to love the exposure you got from so many great minds, I used to love it when my boss was in the office because you always learned something, you learned something from hearing conversations and phone calls, just sitting next to your boss and watching them do it.
Back in those days, 100 per cent of your learning was on the job, as we didn’t get any off-the-job learning. It was just so dynamic. You’d have reps coming in just spontaneous opportunities arising that just couldn’t happen if you’re working at home on your own. There was a lot of camaraderie and I made lifelong friends from agencyland, media suppliers and clients as well.
There’s a model, the 70/20/10 learning model and about 10 per cent of your learnings off the job, 70 per cent is experience and 20 per cent is feedback. There are a lot of incidental opportunities to learn and be noticed by others, not just in your team. I recently spoke to a colleague in Japan and they’re just discovering big knowledge gaps with their people because they work from home a lot.
So it is a surprise. And then these people are so young and I think, ‘Gosh, why don’t you want to be in the office just for the diversity of people you meet?’ I get the travel and all that. But it should cancel it out because you get so much more when you’re in there.
B&T: Where do you see your career heading and developing over the coming years?
That’s very nice question to ask someone who’s almost 57 years old. It’s more of the same. I see it in the feedback we get how much it helps people to hear the stories and the advice we give. Like I said, sharing my mistakes, my learnings and experiences — that’s the thing that people love about The Hummingbirds’ workshops, that we come from the business, we get it.
Please login with linkedin to commentExperience Advocacy Taskforce GroupM The Hummingbirds
Latest News
Australian Idol Turns Black, White & Blue As Cronulla Sharks Back Winner
Rooty Hill RSL might have been ablaze with all the glitz and glamour of the Australian Idol Grand Final, but Sharks at Kareela was decked out in full black, white, and blue for the top three contestants, Sutherland Shire local and dire-hard Cronulla Sharks supporter Dylan Wright. The Shire-based golf club, which a few years […]
More Australians Concerned About Nuclear War Than Climate Change
A technology that Aussies don't use has somehow muscled in on climate change's moment in the sun.
Coles 360 Launches New Measurement Solution For Total View Of Campaign Performance
Coles 360 has launched a new measurement solution, Coles 360Impact, designed to provide a 360-degree view of campaign performance. Coles 360Impact is powered by Circana, which supports some of the most sophisticated Retail Media Networks worldwide. Circana APAC head of analytics, insights, and media Alistair Leathwood said Circana has worked with Coles 360 to create […]
Adobe & Accenture Co-Developing Generative AI Marketing Solutions
Through a strategic expansion of its relationship of more than 20 years, Accenture has been selected by Adobe to co-develop industry-specific solutions using Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s family of creative, generative AI models. These solutions will help organisations create personalised content at scale and accelerate the transformation of their content supply chains. Accenture will integrate Adobe […]
All The Photos From IMAA’s Perth Networking Event
In Perth late last week, 50 WA independent media agencies and local media vendors attended the IMAA’s annual independent networking event, which was hosted at the Reveley Bar in Perth. The event was created to bring together independent media agencies owners and their staff with the IMAA and our media partners to discuss ways the […]
Dentsu Study Reveals That 75% Of Aussies Are Concerned About Cybercrime & Data Leaks
Cybercrime and data leaks concern 75 per cent of Australians, as notions towards company access to personal data shifts. Data value exchange between businesses and consumers is reportedly shifting in favour of the consumer, revealed by Dentsu Data Consciousness Project, a research report examining how Australians feel about businesses accessing and leveraging their data. The […]
Captain Feathersword In His Element As Royal Caribbean Announces Wiggles Sailings
Two iconic family brands, Royal Caribbean and The Wiggles, are coming together to create the ultimate family holiday in Australia. In the summer of 2025-2026, Wiggles fans and adventurers alike can set their sights on making memories with the popular cast of Wiggly Friends on exclusive Wiggles Sailings that feature special experiences for the whole […]
Singo & Gordon In The Money Following HUGE Property Sales
Advertising Legend John Singleton has sold his former Paddington head office for a whopping $30 Million. Ben Vaughn of Ray White Commercial confirmed the deal last week, telling the Sydney Morning Herald that the final price was “north of $30 million”. The 1452 square metre property is notorious in the ad world, with Singleton opening […]
Mahlab Expands To Singapore & Announces Appointment Of Former OMG Lead
Mahlab, the Sydney-headquartered business communications agency, has opened its first Southeast Asia office in Singapore. Gus Wick (lead image), formerly from Omnicom Group, has been appointed in the newly-created role of business director, ASEAN. Operating from Mahlab’s new Singapore office, Gus will play a leading role in business development across the region. Mahlab already delivers […]
Slew Of New Hires At Cartelux
Software company, Cartelux has announced the strategic hiring of Kae Hum as global head of enterprise sales and Carla McAloon as head of people/talent. In a move to reinforce its leadership in the global digital advertising landscape, Cartelux has expanded its team with the strategic hiring of Kae Hum and Carla McAloon. Kae Hum joins […]
Ash Barty & Sam Kerr Named Australia’s Most Popular Sports Personalities
Retired Australian tennis star Ash Barty (R) and Matildas’ captain Sam Kerr (L) have been named Australia’s most popular sports personalities in the Australian Talent Index’s 2024 Top Talent Report. Barty retains her number one spot on the list, having taken prime position in the inaugural 2022 index, while Kerr moves up seven positions from […]
Little Moons Serve Up Out Of The World New Range Via History Will Be Kind & The Park
Following rapid growth since launching in Australia 18 months ago, mochi ice-cream brand Little Moons has celebrated the arrival of its new sorbet range, Refreshos, serving up mochi bites from an Ice Cream Shop and Little Van From Another World on Saturday at Sydney’s Circular Quay. Supercharging the launch of the new Refreshos flavour, Pineapple […]
UnLtd’s Big Clash Results Revealed As Summer Of Industry Cricket Comes To A Close
The summer of industry cricket has wrapped up with UnLtd’s Big Clash cricket matches completed in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. Lead image: Big Clash 2024 SYD – Exhibition Match Teams Agency teams were most successful in the 2024 tour, securing four wins across the states, closely followed by Media Owners with three wins and […]
JCDecaux New Zealand Enhances Client Focus With Redefined Sales Team
Out-of-home media company JCDecaux New Zealand has redefined its sales team to further strengthen its ability to serve ever-changing market demands. Lead image: Kavish Patel, Steph Tucker, Tash Judson “As we navigate the evolving media landscape, we’ve made some impactful changes to our structure and some exciting new appointments to align our business with key […]
Forcing Facebook To Pay For Journalism Won’t Solve Structural Challenges – They Can And Will Walk Away
B&T's Arvind Hickman donned his tin hat and hid behind the desk after pressing publish on this one!
Maurice Blackburn Opens Pitches For Media Account
Maurice Blackburn media account up for pitch. Surely this one has to be less contentious than Shell Energy?
Alone Australia: The Smelliest Show On TV Has Released A Cologne
Only B&T staffers walking up the stairs when the office lift is broken smell worse than the Alone Australia cast.
TV Ratings: “He’s Fitting In Seamlessly” – Rob Irwin Wins Fan’s But I’m A Celeb Misses Out On Top Spot
Nation's nans gathering round the box for a look at Rob Irwin do the numbers for Nine.
Wayside Chapel Joins Forces With We Are Social To Combat Loneliness Epidemic With Social60
New research reveals over 70% of Australians get less than one hour of in-person social interaction daily, reinforcing a commission from the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring loneliness to be a pressing global health threat.
Uber Advertising Nabs Yahoo’s Julia Edwards & Amazon’s Shalyce McLean
B&T understands that free Uber Eats deliveries was not the main draw for the pair, though it certainly helped.
“Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Barbecued” – Is This The Pettiest Billboard Ad EVER?
For what it's worth, B&T would come crawling back to any previous lover for the chance at some Korean BBQ.
Greg ‘Sparrow’ Grahams’s SXSW Austin Wrap!
Lamenting that you didn't make the cut for your agency's trip to Texas? Find out everything you missed here.
Urban List Appoints New Leadership Team
B&T extends our sympathies to the Urban List team having to hear 12(!) fun facts about their new colleagues.
“Assume That I Can, So Maybe I Will”: World Down Syndrome Day Campaign Goes Viral
Here's a look at some powerful global work following World Down Syndrome Day last week.
Fast 10: Bullfrog’s Dalton Henshaw On Mohair Suits & Not Running A Self-Serving Agency
Is it hard being devilishly handsome and running a successful agency? B&T finds out here.
“F1 Is More Popular Than Ever” – How Brands Won Big At The Grand Prix
Is F1's soaring popularity because it's the perfect sport to have on in the background while you watch TikToks?
New Boomtown Campaign Reveals 5 Reasons To Invest In Regional Advertising
B&T reckons the sixth reason is the over-indexing of large fruit, veg, animals & household objects.
Vistar Media ‘Reimagines’ Its DSP & Global Rebrand
B&T doubling down on efficiency here with a rebrand and product update story in one.
Snapchat Launches Sponsored AR Filters Promising Brands Greater Reach
It's the perfect way to build meaningful connections with your audience, AR-powered dog ears & flower garlands.
OPINION: 6 Reasons Every Agency Should Pitch on Shell
Tired of scrabbling around for chump change & trying to do the right thing? Just pitch for the Shell Energy account!
The Growth Distillery Reveals That 80% Of Home Retail Buyers ‘Concerned’ With The Current Economic Climate
The remaining 20% are going hell-for-leather with discretionary spending & seriously considering a sub-prime mortgage.
JCDecaux Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Aspire Screen In Sydney
JCDecaux launches fancy new signage. B&T eagerly awaits return of scaffolding as economic crisis tightens.
McDonald’s, Nature’s Own & Surf Among Top Brands Announced As Integrated Sponsors For I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
B&T had hoped that Paramount would sign up Colt or Heckler & Koch to really spice up inter-cast competitions.
Zitcha Enters South Africa With World’s One Of The World’s Largest DIY Chains, Leroy Merlin
Zitcha team "excited" for constant reminders of why the Springboks are so much better than our rugby team.
Murmur & Aryma Labs’ Unveil Exclusive Partnership Strengthening Client Offering
Murmur and marketing mix modelling set to become new "she sells seashells..." following this partnership.
GroupM Nexus CEO Ryan Menezes: ‘We Talk About Tech, Data & AI But We’re Still A People Business’
B&T was asking Menezes the important questions: red or white? And arancini balls or awkward-to-eat lamb kofta?