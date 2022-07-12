Manchester United To Use Melbourne Visit To Unveil Team’s 22/23 Kit

Manchester United To Use Melbourne Visit To Unveil Team’s 22/23 Kit
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



To celebrate Manchester United’s tour ‘Down Under’ and partnership with the club, adidas is bringing the magic of Old Trafford to Melbourne.

This Saturday the 16th of July, adidas will take over the iconic Federation Square to unveil the Manchester United 22/23 away jersey to sea of Melbourne fans.Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes & Scott McTominay will join adidas at the club’s only public event in Melbourne to reveal their new away kit.Hosted by legends of the Manchester United Football club, Andy Cole and Bryan Robson, thousands of fans will gather at the historic Australian landmark ahead of their match against Crystal Palace at the MCG on Tuesday 19 July – where they will don their away stripes for the first time.

WHAT:• Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, BrunoFernandes & Scott McTominay reveal their new away kit to the public for the first time• Thousands of fans gather creating a sea of red and white at Federation Square for theclub’s only public event while in MelbourneWHERE:The Main Stage, Federation Square MelbourneWHEN:4.30pm – 6pm Saturday 16 July 2022

Please login with linkedin to comment

Adidas manchester united

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]