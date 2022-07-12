Manchester United To Use Melbourne Visit To Unveil Team’s 22/23 Kit

To celebrate Manchester United’s tour ‘Down Under’ and partnership with the club, adidas is bringing the magic of Old Trafford to Melbourne.

This Saturday the 16th of July, adidas will take over the iconic Federation Square to unveil the Manchester United 22/23 away jersey to sea of Melbourne fans.



Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes & Scott McTominay will join adidas at the club’s only public event in Melbourne to reveal their new away kit.



Hosted by legends of the Manchester United Football club, Andy Cole and Bryan Robson, thousands of fans will gather at the historic Australian landmark ahead of their match against Crystal Palace at the MCG on Tuesday 19 July – where they will don their away stripes for the first time.

WHAT :



• Manchester United players Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Bruno

Fernandes & Scott McTominay reveal their new away kit to the public for the first time



• Thousands of fans gather creating a sea of red and white at Federation Square for the

club’s only public event while in Melbourne



WHERE :



The Main Stage, Federation Square Melbourne



WHEN :

4.30pm – 6pm Saturday 16 July 2022