Man Of Many Launches “TRAILBLAZERS” Digital Edition With Cover Stars G Flip, Dyson Daniels & Ryan Papenhuyzen

Man of Many has announced the launch of its “TRAILBLAZERS” digital edition. The edition features exclusive profiles, in-depth reviews, and revealing personal accounts, fronted by a trio of cover stars.

The latest edition features a trio of cover stars: ARIA Award-winning musician G Flip, rising NBA player Dyson Daniels, and NRL champion Ryan Papenhuyzen. In three revealing profiles, each star describes their experience overcoming resistance and how the process has shaped their outlook.

Chart-topping star G Flip shared their shift from background player to headline act.

Dyson Daniels, fresh off a blockbuster performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, basketball young gun is on the rise. Ahead of the NBA season, the Australian athlete spoke about fashion, fame, and the future of Australian sport.

NRL star Ryan Papenhuyzen reflected on two years of heartbreak and injury. With the rocky road to recovery now in the rear-view mirror, the Melbourne Storm fullback spoke about setting his sights on another stint at the top.

“G Flip is the ultimate trailblazer. An artist who marches to the beat of their own drum, they are a shining example of what happens when tenacity meets talent. I couldn’t be more proud to have them grace the cover of our TRAILBLAZERS digital edition, alongside two of our most important sporting talents. While they may come from very different worlds, G, Dyson, and Ryan all exude the same spirit of relentless determination in the face of adversity. To me, that is the very definition of trailblazing,” said Nick Hall, editor-in-chief, Man of Many.

Expanding on the success of the first two digital editions, which introduced a dedicated platform housed within the Man of Many website, the latest edition takes readers inside Man of Many’s key verticals: automotive, entertainment, and fashion.

“Australia is a nation of trailblazers and we consistently punched above our weight in the creative, sporting, and technology sectors,” added Hall. “This edition celebrates the remarkable work of those willing to challenge the status quo and go firmly against the grain. Without their perseverance and determination, who knows where we’d be”.

Additionally, the edition features in-depth interviews and profiles with Keegan Palmer, two-time Olympic gold medal-winning skateboarder, Lennox Hastie, Firedoor chef, and internationally recognised culinary master, as well as AFL superstar Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, who recounted his career before explaining his next big more.

The launch of the “TRAILBLAZERS” digital edition follows a period of achievement for Man of Many in 2024. The lifestyle brand has been recognised as a finalist in multiple categories at the 2024 B&T Awards, including Media Platform of the Year, the B&T Award for the Planet, and People & Culture (Under 100 Employees).