Man Of Many Launches New Site & Announces Two New Hires

Man of Many has unveiled its new corporate site and announced two new hires, Dean Blake and Beatrix Boon.

The new platform aims to elevate brand visibility, attract advertiser inquiries, and offer comprehensive data and analytics to potential partners.

The site highlights Man of Many’s range of advertising services, featuring sections on audience demographics, reach, engagement, technical ad specifications, and reader survey insights. Additionally, it showcases case studies and success stories from previous campaigns, providing a transparent and insightful look into the publication’s advertising impact.

In addition to the launch of the corporate site, Man of Many is welcoming two new members to its growing team:

Dean Blake, Journalist – tech, entertainment & features

Dean Blake joins the Man of Many editorial team, focusing on the technology, entertainment, and lifestyle sectors. Dean brings over six years of media industry experience, having previously served as a features editor at Inside Retail and print editor at Inside FMCG magazine. His extensive background in writing news, features, and profiles will be invaluable as Man of Many continues to explore long-form and premium content in its quarterly digital editions.

“I’m really excited to be joining Man of Many at a time of substantial change for the business,” said Blake. “With the publication exploring more long-form and premium content in its quarterly digital editions, I’m keen to bring my experience writing news, features, and profiles to the team”.

Beatrix Boon, video producer

Beatrix Boon, an experienced video editor, producer, and social media expert, also joins Man of Many. Beatrix previously worked at NOVA Entertainment, where she led video content production for the podcast team. From her time at LADbible Australia reaching billions worldwide, Boon knows how to reach a mass audience online. Working at NOVA Entertainment she honed her social media strategy skills and solidified her place in the industry. Boon hopes to extend the knowledge she’s gained over the past three years working in social video to help Man of Many conquer new ground and make them a household name.

“I can’t wait to start making headway at Man of Many. We’ve got so many exciting things in the works and I believe I’ve come at the perfect time!”

The corporate site launch follows a period of remarkable achievement for Man of Many, with the lifestyle brand named Media Platform of the Year at the B&T Awards 2023 and Website of the Year at the Mumbrella Publish Awards 2023. Additionally, the team was recognised at the 2024 Digital Media Awards Asia, winning GOLD for Best Native Advertising, SILVER for Best Newsletter, and SILVER for Best Lifestyle Site, while co-founder Scott Purcell claimed MediaWeek’s 2024 Next of the Best Award for Publishing.