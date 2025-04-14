Man Of Many Launches Innovative Brand Uplift Study For Easy Campaign Measurement

Man of Many has announced the launch of its new in-house Brand Uplift Study offering. This straightforward yet powerful tool is designed to help brands and agencies effortlessly measure the true impact of their campaigns.

Recognising the ongoing industry challenge of accurately tracking campaign effectiveness beyond clicks and impressions, Man of Many’s Brand Uplift Study provides clear, data-driven insights into shifts in consumer perceptions across four key marketing metrics: brand awareness, consideration, preference, and actionable intent.

Using a simple one-question, on-site survey methodology, the Brand Uplift Study helps brands quickly understand audience perceptions at both pre-campaign (baseline) and post-campaign stages. Through advanced statistical regression analysis, the study precisely measures how campaigns move audiences through the marketing funnel—from initial brand awareness to actionable purchase intent. This sophisticated yet user-friendly approach provides marketers with actionable insights to optimise their content and strategy for maximum effectiveness.

Early campaign results using the Brand Uplift Study have already demonstrated impressive outcomes, including:

+42.3 per cent increase in Actionable Intent

-21.3 per cent decrease in Brand Unfamiliarity

+3.5 per cent lift in Brand Consideration

+3.1 per cent increase in Brand Preference

Research also shows that audiences consider brands significantly more favourably after engaging with Man of Many, with 76 per cent viewing a product or brand more positively after reading about it on the platform (Source: Reader Survey). Additionally, 83 per cent of readers have considered purchasing a product or service they discovered via Man of Many (Source: Reader Survey).

“Our goal has always been to deliver measurable outcomes alongside creative excellence. The Brand Uplift Study empowers brands to clearly see the results of their investments, making it easier than ever to optimise campaigns and prove tangible ROI,” said Elliott Barsby, commercial director at Man of Many.

This launch closely follows Man of Many’s recent nomination for Media Brand of the Year at the prestigious 2025 Mumbrella Awards and winning Gold for Best Native Advertising at the 2024 WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards ASIA, underscoring the publication’s commitment to innovative, accountable, and effective advertising solutions.

Brands and agencies can now confidently evaluate and enhance their campaign performance, ensuring creative excellence aligns seamlessly with clear, quantifiable business results.