Man Of Many Launches DISRUPTION Digital Edition With Digital Cover Stars Pat Cummins, Nedd Brockmann & Michael Dorman

Man of Many, Australia’s largest digital men’s lifestyle publication, has unfurled its DISRUPTION Digital Edition, the final instalment of 2024. Celebrating those who push the boundaries of modern life, the latest issue features a curated collection of exclusive interviews, profiles and perspectives that explore the notion of going against the grain.

This edition of the digital project is fronted by a trio of nationally recognised cover stars: Australian Test Cricket captain Pat Cummins, inspirational athlete and advocate Nedd Brockmann and revered actor Michael Dorman. In three illuminating profiles, the stars explain their approach to disruption, revealing the exact moment they each decided to challenge the status quo.

International sporting icon Pat Cummins leads the way with an eye-opening discussion around values, leadership and style. In a rare exclusive, the Australian cricket legend sat down with Man of Many editor-in-chief Nick Hall ahead of a blockbuster five-Test series against India to discuss the importance of standing up for what you believe in, no matter the consequences.

“Aside from being arguably our most important athlete, Pat Cummins is a true Australian hero. Not afraid to voice his opinion and speak freely, the national Test captain has made the role entirely his own, doing things differently than any skipper before him. I’m absolutely thrilled to have Pat on our final Digital Cover of 2024, alongside fellow disruptors Nedd Brockmann and Michael Dorman. This incredible lineup of talent proves that all progress, no matter how small, starts when you step out of your comfort zone. That, to me, is the true essence of disruption,” Hall said.

Expanding on the success of the first three Digital Editions, which saw a dedicated platform housed within the Man of Many websites, the latest issue also introduces two new content series. The publication’s award-nominated social video series Suite Spot now has a regular editorial placement, with John Guanzon taking readers inside the nation’s most opulent and obscure travel destinations. Similarly, journalist Dean Blake kicks off the inaugural instalment of That Escalated Quickly, a new content series focused on founders’ stories, entrepreneurship and personal resilience, with a deep dive into the cheeky Australian sports apparel success story Golf Gods.

The multi-part edition, Man of Many’s largest to date, features a range of inspiring stories of personal growth, industry challenges and innovation. The exclusive long-form features, interviews, reviews, and reports share unique perspectives on the extraordinary success and sacrifice involved in creating new categories.

“As a digital-first publication that was born on the bootstrapping ideals of our co-founders, disruption is in Man of Many’s DNA,” Hall continued. “With this Digital Edition, we celebrate those remarkable people who are willing to step off the beaten track and forge their own path. Their bravery and boldness empowers us all to strive for a better, more exciting future.”

Digital Cover Stars

Gracing the digital covers for Q4 are three incredible talents who embody the spirit of disruption:

Pat Cummins: After taking over the Australian Test Cricket captaincy three years ago, Pat Cummins has led a remarkable sporting revival. Ahead of a blockbuster five-test series against traditional rivals India, Man of Many sat down with the star athlete to talk about setbacks, seamers and the surprise project he’s been working on in the off-season.

Nedd Brockmann: In a rare interview, inspirational athlete Nedd Brockmann details every painful moment encountered on his Uncomfortable Challenge, revealing the messages of support that helped him get through it all.

Michael Dorman: Star of the hit Netflix series Territory, Michael Dorman recounts highlights from his extensive on-screen career, from leading the Straw Hats in the blockbuster live-action One Piece adaptation to tackling the final frontier in For All Mankind.

Additionally, this edition features in-depth interviews and profiles with:

Dr Kate Reid: Ex-Formula 1 aerodynamicist turned Lune Croissanterie owner and founder Dr Kate Reid explains her incredible and inspiring change of heart.

Nat’s What I Reckon: The internet’s favourite home cook details the trials and tribulations of being famous, alongside his new project with Beyond Blue on raising awareness for mental health initiatives.

Matteo Franceschetti and Alexandra Zatarain: The masterminds behind bed-tech unicorn Eight Sleep explain how they transformed rest into a thriving multi-million dollar enterprise.

The launch of the DISRUPTION Digital Edition follows a period of remarkable achievement for Man of Many in 2024.