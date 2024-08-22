Mambo Meets The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles In Radical Collection & Aussie First

History is set to be forged once again; this time, it’s better than melted cheese – if that’s even possible. In an Aussie-first, iconic Australian art and surf brand, Mambo has teamed up with Paramount Australia to create a radical new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) collection, available from today at BIG W Australia.

This collaboration brings together two beloved cultural icons, offering fans the chance to get their hands on a hot slice of history as both Mambo Australia and TMNT celebrate their 40-year anniversaries.

When the ‘heroes in a half shell’ meet Mambo’s iconic farting dog, the outcome is nothing short of amazing, with this range of apparel set to entice fans across

generations ahead of Father’s Day.

With bold graphic tees and eye-catching loud shirts, the collection captures the rebellious spirit and playful energy of both Mambo and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“We’re stoked to be working with Paramount Australia to bring the Mambo x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection to life through Mambo’s unique lens. This collection celebrates self-expression, individuality, and the enduring appeal of both brands, 40 years on,” said Nathan Sheehan, creative director at Mambo.

“Bringing together the radical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the iconic Mambo brand, both celebrating their 40th anniversaries, was a no-brainer! This awesome collaboration offers fans a fun way to connect with their favourite fun-loving heroes while embracing Mambo’s creative flair and unique style,” said Christie Scandura, Director of Licensing and Retail, Australia & New Zealand, Paramount Consumer Products ANZ.

The Mambo x TMNT collection boasts a wide range of items, including t-shirts, co-ord sets, volley shorts and much more, available in Kids, Older Boys, Mens’ and King Size.

With prices ranging from $12 there’s something for every fan in this exciting new collection.

The Mambo x TMNT collection is available now at BIG W online at instore.