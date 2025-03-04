Mamamia Hosts Industry Breakfast Event To Launch New Heath Podcast & Platform ‘Well’ To Tackle Gender Health Gap

Mamamia announced the launch of Well, a new podcast and content ecosystem to improve Aussie women’s health, at a breakfast panel held on 4 March at Centennial Homestead in Sydney ahead of International Women’s Day. B&T learned a thing or two about the ubiquity of strange rashes, which CEO Natalie Harvey couldn’t help but keep bringing up. Also, she was at a Green Day concert the night before and still managed to slay.

Ahead of the consumer launch of Well, the industry event featured a panel discussion about “The Why Behind Women’s Health”, with guests including the Hon. Ged Kearney MP, Assistant Minister for Indigenous Health & Assistant Minister for Health & Aged Care, alongside Well hosts Claire Murphy and general practitioner Dr Mariam Chaalan. The panel was hosted by Jessie Stephens, one of Mamamia’s executive editors & co-host of Mamamia Out Loud.

This was followed by a discussion covering “The Health Gap: and How Brands Are Stepping Up For Women. Hosted by Zara Curtis, this panel featured Mel Rea – Pharmacist, Chemist Warehouse, Alicia Eggington – VP sales & beauty care, Procter & Gamble ANZ and Sarah Pothercary – Zone Brand Lead, Sano – Ostelin.

Natalie Harvey welcomed attendees, who were all impressively clad in their best and brightest colours and florals while the rain poured down outside. Chemist Warehouse was introduced as the initiative’s premier sponsor, while other brands such as Clear Blue are coming on as episode sponsors, covering brand-related topics such as fertility and pregnancy.

Mamamia first unveiled the 1 Million Women Project back in 2024, which will address issues such as perimenopause, ADHD, endometriosis, anxiety, contraception, breast cancer, mental health, sexual health and physical health.

The 1 Million Women Project is rolling out in March 2025 with virtual summits, a content ecosystem and take-home tools designed to change the health outcomes of four generations of Australian women. Mamamia will be translating all content into languages, including Hindi, Mandarin, and more.

Well is Mamamia’s latest content initiative, created to address the gender health gap that exists for women. Research conducted by Mamamia has shown that 82 per cent of Australian women feel they are the only advocates for their health, and 76 per cent find the health and wellness industry overwhelming.

The Well content ecosystem launches to consumers on 27 March, delivering health content including a weekly podcast and vodcast hosted by Claire Murphy and Dr Mariam Chalaan with a panel of experts, full-length YouTube episodes, an on-site Well health hub with deep-dives and downloadable fact sheets and a weekly newsletter to make sense of medical jargon.

Topics will include pelvic health, mental health, fertility, sleep, anxiety, peri-menopause, menopause and skin.

“Australian women are desperate for reliable health information from a known and trusted source. As the brand that has earned the trust of Australian women with more than 17 years worth of receipts in this space, only Mamamia can deliver this with the heart, help and humour that our audiences know and love,” Zara Curtis, chief content officer at Mamamia said.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the incredible interest from purpose-driven brands eager to make a positive impact, and today, we’re thrilled to announce Chemist Warehouse as the presenting partner of Well. Chemist Warehouse is the perfect partner, with a mission to provide accessible healthcare to all Australians. Women trust them daily for reliable, expert health advice, making them an ideal fit for this Well journey with us,” Georgie Nichols, chief revenue officer at Mamamia added.

The Well ecosystem will feature several topic sponsors, including Ostellin, Procter & Gamble, Medibank, and Metagenics.

“Well is candid and we speak to our audience like grown-ups – because we believe it’s time Australian women got the full body health check they deserve. Between my endless curiosity and Dr Mariam’s expertise and compassion, Well will bring women into a community that takes their pain and queries seriously,” co-host of Well, Claire Murphy said.