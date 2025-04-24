Magnite Reveals “SpringServe” Upgrade, Combining Its Streaming Ad Server & SSP

Magnite has unveiled the next generation of its “Spring Serve” video platform, a CTV/OTT solution combining its award-winning “SpringServe” ad server with the advanced programmatic capabilities of the Magnite Streaming SSP. Initial clients to include Disney Advertising, LG Ad Solutions, Paramount, Roku, Samsung, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Developed for the needs of the world’s most advanced streaming clients, the unified platform streamlines buyers’ connection to 99 per cent of US streaming supply, a dollar-weighted figure verified by Jounce Media in their March 2025 Supply Path Benchmarking Report. For media owners, the platform will unlock powerful tools for streamlined workflows and smarter yield optimisation.

“As the CTV space matures, there’s a significant opportunity to enhance the advertising process for media owners and buyers. We’re building this next generation of “SpringServe” specifically to help our clients and partners stay ahead of these emerging opportunities.” said Sean Buckley, president, revenue at Magnite.

“By unifying the programmatic layer as a complementary step in the buying process, not only does it give buyers greater transparency, predictability, and control over their ad placements, but it lays the foundation for more effective monetisation and yield management for media owners.”

“Disney continues to expand our global streaming footprint in collaboration with Magnite—unlocking more premium inventory and making it even easier for advertisers to access our portfolio at scale. Together, we’re advancing a shared vision for innovation—one that prioritises automation, flexibility, and smarter tools to help our partners drive meaningful impact in the live streaming space,” explained Jamie Power, SVP, addressable sales at Disney.

“Controlling demand sources and optimising ad placements in real time is essential to our strategy. “SpringServe” gives us the power to orchestrate everything in one platform—balancing programmatic demand and direct deals more effectively, without compromising the viewer experience,” said Kelly McMahon, SVP of operations at LG ad solutions.

“Working with valuable partners like Magnite has enabled Paramount to further optimise our programmatic demand sources, driving greater efficiency and performance while preserving a seamless viewing experience for our audiences. Continued advancements in programmatic play a meaningful role in our ongoing success both as a company and as part of the broader industry,” explained Christopher Owen, SVP, partnerships at Paramount.

“Together with Magnite, we can create more opportunities for advertisers that offer platform transparency and flexibility across monetisation, demand access, and user experience optimisation. “SpringServe” connects us more directly with DSPs, streamlining operations and augmenting revenue potential. This is an approach we believe will help attract greater advertising investment into the CTV ecosystem,” said Jay Askinasi, SVP of global media revenue and growth at Roku.

“Our long-standing partnership with Magnite has been instrumental in shaping our video monetisation strategy, and we’re excited to partner with Magnite as they advance the “SpringServe” video platform. We’re particularly looking forward to benefiting from the performance enhancements that enable faster ad loads and real-time pacing,” explained Jill Steinhauser, SVP revenue strategy and operations, Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Magnite helps fuel the premium, open internet. Combined with tools like OpenPath, the next generation of “SpringServe” is accretive to advertisers and publishers and most importantly – so consumers can continue to enjoy the content we all love like CTV, journalism and more,” said Will Doherty, SVP of inventory development, The Trade Desk.

“Magnite’s unified “SpringServe” platform offers significant clarity and cohesion in the streaming TV marketplace. By providing deeper insight into the supply path and stronger alignment with premium inventory at scale, it empowers us to make smarter, faster buying decisions and ultimately deliver better outcomes for our clients,” explained Susan Schiekofer, chief media officer, GroupM US

“At OMG, we believe it’s a core right for advertisers to control and know where their ads deliver. Magnite’s “SpringServe” video platform helps us give our clients more control of their premium video strategy and enables better curation and targeting for campaigns,” said Ryan Eusanio, SVP of video and programmatic at Omnicom Media Group.

The “SpringServe” video platform provides CTV and OTT publishers with improved functionality, including: