MAFS Star Slams The Logies For Showing Emasculating Clip About His Manhood At Ceremony, Despite Not Inviting Him

MAF’s contestant Josh White has slammed the Logies after they played an ’emasculating’ clip of him from the show, rather than highlighting the couples who found love.

White was famously matched with ‘horny’ Mel – Melissa Sheppard. Sheppard received a huge public backlash for objectifying White as a sexual object and, in one instance, saying he wasn’t “manly” enough for her, and that she wanted a “real man” .

After not being invited to this year’s Logies, White said he found it “bewildering” that the award hosts had decided to use a “degrading” clip of him, rather than showcasing the show’s loved up couples.

“It was rather uncouth to highlight a particular clip of me in the first award nomination,” he said on his Instagram story.

“If the heart of the show is love, then wouldn’t showcasing the two couples that made it to the end be a more fitting choice?”

Following the Insta story, White also expressed his anger on 2DAY FM’s show, Hughesy, Ed & Erin.

“As I was tucking in the kids for bed, I missed the segment, only to receive a text from Rupert [Bugden] that they’d featured a clip of me,” he said.

“It was quite shocking. The essence of the show is to discover love with a stranger.”

“There were two lovely couples that lasted the duration, so why not applaud them instead of showcasing an incredibly belittling scene?”

“It was strange hearing the live audience react to the footage,” he said.

The radio hosts agreed with White.

“It’s like advertising a car race by airing the accidents, isn’t it?” Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes said in referencing to the Logies showing the clips of the broken couples, rather than the successful ones.

White described his feelings about the clip being shown as “a very uneasy anger.”