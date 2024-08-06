Macca’s, Toyota & Sportsbet Account For A Third Of TV Advertising Across Sports Programs

In the spirit of global sports fever this month, the 2024 Nexxen International Summer Sports Playbook has revealed that the Australian sports market has witnessed a surge, driven by the increasing popularity of international sports events.

The Playbook provides a comprehensive analysis of the Australian sports industry, highlighting key market trends, consumer behaviour on websites, and TV viewing patterns.

International sports events are captivating larger audiences, sparking widespread enthusiasm and significantly boosting viewership.

Sports enthusiasts are also likely to engage with content related to social networks, health, shopping, business, and travel, indicating a well-rounded informational appetite that advertisers can leverage for effective content marketing, the report reveals.

Popular sports and advertising dominance: AFL, football, tennis, and swimming are the most-watched sports among Australian TV viewers.

Key Audience Trends:

Audiences consume sports content online during the week with peak consumption on Friday. The insights suggest that Friday has the highest engagement rates, particularly during lunchtime (11:00 AM – 12:00 PM) and late night (7:00 PM & 11:00 PM).

Approximately 50 per cent of Australian households have been actively watching sports TV shows & programs nationally in 2024. Hourly trends display distinct patterns, with a notable spike between 11 AM and 12 PM, likely attributable to morning sports broadcasts. The highest viewership occurs in the evening, specifically between 6 PM and 10 PM, peaking at approximately 25 per cent as live events and prime-time broadcasts attract substantial TV viewers.

From early June, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of content related to international summer sports events, with a peak observed towards the end of June as the events approach in late July.

Online browsing behavior indicates that people show the most interest in sports followed by government & politics.

AFL, football, tennis, and swimming top the list of most-watched sports among active Australian TV viewers. The data reveals that AFL has the highest average frequency at 14.4, followed by 100 per cent footy at 13.3, and A-League at 8.2 for the first half of 2024.

From a brand and advertising perspective, brands such as Hungry Jacks, AAMI, and YOUi have shown the highest increase in TV advertising activities between Q1 to Q2. Additionally, sports TV programs in Australia have proven to offer extensive geographic coverage, ensuring wide accessibility and audience reach.

Meanwhile, top advertisers, including McDonald’s, Toyota, and Sportsbet, represent 29 per cent of TV advertising activities across these sports programs, highlighting their significant investment across sports enthusiasts.