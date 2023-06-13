Macca’s And Peter Alexander Drop A Surprisingly Stylish Sleepwear Range

Aussies (and their pups) will be dreaming in style this winter as Macca’s and Peter Alexander, come back together to drop an epic sleepwear range.

Available from Wednesday 14 June, the limited edition collection features thirteen exclusive prints inspired by Macca’s world-famous burgers, fries and iconic McDonaldland characters, including Ronald McDonald, Hamburglar and Grimace.

Offering something for the whole family, including womens, mens, kids and pup styles, this second collection from Macca’s x Peter Alexander is bigger and better than ever before.

There are 37 pieces, including a Big Mac tee, smiling Grimace jumper, patchwork-style sets, slippers embedded with the Golden Arches, and a Macca’s doggy jumper.

Liz Whitbread, senior brand manager for McDonald’s Australia, said: “Our collaboration with Pyjama King Peter Alexander is back with a bang and tastier than ever before.

“We can’t wait to see Aussies come together to don their Macca’s and Peter Alexander pyjamas – because nothing quite goes together like a feel good winter night in and Macca’s. But be quick, these are sure to sell out faster than you can say ‘would you like fries with that?’.”

Peter Alexander said: “Who doesn’t love a night in PJs with burgers in bed? My latest collab with McDonald’s features all new prints & styles that are fun and bold with our favourite Macca’s characters and retro ‘70s vibes. So, kick back, relax and order in with a side of your very own Peter Alexander pyjamas”.

The Macca’s x Peter Alexander sleepwear collection is available exclusively at Peter Alexander stores and online from Wednesday 14 June while stocks last.