Lumi.Media Wins Global Innovation & Sustainability Award At MIPCOM Cannes Festival

    Australian start-up, Lumi.media, has achieved international recognition winning the coveted award for sustainability and innovation at The Content Innovation Awards, held at the iconic Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

    Lumi’s SaaS collaborative work management platform centralises, streamlines, and speeds up the end-to-end processes of content production, bringing everything into one place for busy teams.  It has been deployed on productions around the world including Love Island UK and Australia, 24 Hours in A&E, Luxe Listings Toronto and Sydney, Stars on Mars, Grand Designs, Restoration Australia, Grand Designs Transformations, Lingo, Great Auction Showdown, and Real Housewives.

    “We are thrilled and grateful to receive this prestigious award at Cannes, and excited to spotlight the innovation and sustainability benefits Australian technology is bringing to the world” Karen Dewey, CEO of Lumi.Media said.

    “This is about reducing waste, reducing duplication, and empowering everyone to do their jobs in a way that maximises collaboration.  These are creative teams, and we’re so proud to be able to help them maximise not only efficiency but also the power of all their best minds,” she said.

    This Aussie start-up came to the rescue of many production companies during the pandemic and is leading the way in hybrid work and understanding how to get the best output from busy content-making teams. Lumi.Media’s visionary technology has been expanding globally and is now powering productions in the US, Canada, the United Kingdom and across the European Union.

    “Lumi is deployed on MS Azure’s 100% carbon neutral cloud infrastructure and removes the need for many other ‘point solution’ software applications, reduces production hours and the overall carbon footprint per show,” Karen said.

    ITV Studios in London signed an enterprise-wide contract with Lumi.Media in 2022 and has been deploying Lumi across many of its non-scripted shows.  Landmark documentary series 24 Hours in A&E (Accident and Emergency) embraced Lumi to revolutionise its longstanding approaches and systems.

    Series editor, Louise Bartmann, said that within one week of using Lumi the team was able to see tangible efficiencies and strong benefits. “After 11 years of A&E there were lots of systems and processes in place. So, when we introduced Lumi, it gave us a chance to review what was necessary. Lumi was intuitive and easy for the whole team to use. We couldn’t believe how smooth it was from the get-go.” Louise reports they quickly were able to remove duplication and waste in their former documents and processes. “We made a conscious effort to embrace this opportunity for improvement, and it really paid off”.

    Lumi is made by producers, for producers. After spending decades managing big teams in Australian television, Karen Dewey spotted a crucial gap in the market for software to empower the TV and entertainment industry. Lumi helps production teams collaborate, share knowledge, and make decisions more efficiently, saving budget, duplication of effort and wasted time.

    “Lumi is a powerful and intuitive tool that centralises all our story details from the field through post. We are all Lumi converts and somewhat addicted” said Steve Oemcke, Director of Content, WTFN.

    “I’m a huge believer in maximising efficiencies on a team and making everyone’s lives as simple, effective, and easy as possible. Lumi is basically the holy grail of all of that” said Keely Sonntag, Head of Unscripted TV, ITV Australia.

    Following the win at Cannes, Lumi.Media plans to continue its global expansion and has recently hired employees in the United Kingdom and European Union as well as appointing business development consultants in North America.

     




