AdvertisingNewsletter

Lucy & Nikki Expand National Weekend Show To Include Fridays

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Hit Network_Lucy and Nikki.

The Hit Network has announced that Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott, hosts of The Hit Network’s Saturday Nights show Lucy & Nikki and LiSTNR podcast Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki, are extending their national radio show to include Friday nights.

From Friday 27 September, Jackson & Westcott will be heard from 7 pm-10 pm on Friday and Saturday nights across the Hit Network.

“We’re excited to announce an extra night for the Lucy & Nikki national radio show on the Hit Network,” said Jackson.

“We are just so overwhelmed with all the love from our listeners, that it felt only right to give them more laughs, candid chats, and unforgettable moments. Tune in for a bonus dose of fun as we extend the show for one more night,” added Westcott.

“We are thrilled to have Lucy and Nikki expanding their presence on the Hit Network. From their very first show, it was obvious that the girls were a natural fit for the Hit Network and the perfect way for our listeners to fire up their weekend nights,” said head of hit metro content, Amanda Lee.

“The Lucy & Nikki show on Saturday nights has been such a huge success, with our listeners loving the girls’ fun fuelled approach, that we couldn’t resist expanding the show to a second night”.

Jackson and Westcott’s expanded presence on the Hit Network follows a successful break-through year with the show taking the helm as Australia’s #1 FM metro Night show on Saturday nights. In addition, since joining LiSTNR, the pair’s podcast, Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki, has consistently featured in the top twenty of the Australian Podcast Ranker Top 200 Australian Podcasts, with an average monthly audience of more than 250,000 listeners.

Related posts:

  1. M&C “Delighted” With “Strong” Results, Sorrell’s S4 Still Feeling Tech Market Pinch
  2. Former Seven CEO James Warburton To Become Boost Media’s Strategic Partner
  3. More Than Half Of All B2B Brands Fail To Stand Out From The Crowd, New Research Reveals
  4. Fergus Kibble To Depart FORWARD
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts.

Latest News

Matt Smith, creative director of branded by Berkeley.
More Than Half Of All B2B Brands Fail To Stand Out From The Crowd, New Research Reveals
Telstra Launches New Brand Platform ‘Wherever We Go’ Via +61
ACCC Takes Woolies & Coles To Court Over ‘Prices Dropped’ & ‘Down Down’ Claims
IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces Major Partnership With SXSW Sydney 2024

Stay Connected

Register Lost your password?