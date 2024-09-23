Lucy & Nikki Expand National Weekend Show To Include Fridays

The Hit Network has announced that Lucy Jackson and Nikki Westcott, hosts of The Hit Network’s Saturday Nights show Lucy & Nikki and LiSTNR podcast Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki, are extending their national radio show to include Friday nights.

From Friday 27 September, Jackson & Westcott will be heard from 7 pm-10 pm on Friday and Saturday nights across the Hit Network.

“We’re excited to announce an extra night for the Lucy & Nikki national radio show on the Hit Network,” said Jackson.

“We are just so overwhelmed with all the love from our listeners, that it felt only right to give them more laughs, candid chats, and unforgettable moments. Tune in for a bonus dose of fun as we extend the show for one more night,” added Westcott.

“We are thrilled to have Lucy and Nikki expanding their presence on the Hit Network. From their very first show, it was obvious that the girls were a natural fit for the Hit Network and the perfect way for our listeners to fire up their weekend nights,” said head of hit metro content, Amanda Lee.

“The Lucy & Nikki show on Saturday nights has been such a huge success, with our listeners loving the girls’ fun fuelled approach, that we couldn’t resist expanding the show to a second night”.

Jackson and Westcott’s expanded presence on the Hit Network follows a successful break-through year with the show taking the helm as Australia’s #1 FM metro Night show on Saturday nights. In addition, since joining LiSTNR, the pair’s podcast, Happy Hour with Lucy & Nikki, has consistently featured in the top twenty of the Australian Podcast Ranker Top 200 Australian Podcasts, with an average monthly audience of more than 250,000 listeners.