Lucio Ribeiro Follows Melissa Hopkins From Optus To Seven For New Digital Marketing & Innovation Role

Lucio Ribeiro has followed his former boss at Optus, Melissa Hopkins, to Seven for a newly created role of director – digital marketing and innovation.

Ribeiro will report to Hopkins, now Seven’s chief marketing and audience officer, and will be responsible for all digital marketing and innovation, including driving new avenues for Seven to connect with audiences.

Ribeiro will also work closely with Larissa Ozard, Seven’s director of marketing – brand, product and trade, and the rest of the Marketing and Audience team.

Ribeiro had previously served as Optus’ director of technology, innovation and activation. In that role, he was responsible for technology and digital innovation for Optus as well as the development and deployment of new opportunities in emerging technology, including 5G, VR/AR, driverless cars, cloud gaming and generative AI.

“Lucio is not only one of the most capable and accomplished executives I’ve ever met but he is also an incredible team player and charismatic leader. I’m so excited he has agreed to bring his expertise to Seven, and I’m confident his knowledge will be a game-changer for how we connect with Australia and will ensure Seven remains the heartbeat of Australia well into the future,” said Hopkins.

“The digital acceleration of Seven is gathering pace. We have big ambitions, and the creation of Lucio’s role reflects our commitment to having our eyes set firmly on the future, getting even closer to our audiences and delivering incredible results for all our partners.”

Mr Ribeiro added: “I am energised by the challenges and opportunities for Seven in the media sector and the extent to which my marketing and technology skills will be applied.

“After the first meeting with the leadership team, I was already confident that Seven is positioned for greatness and innovation, with the support of strong leaders, premium content and a ‘tech playground’ where we can make magic happen. Seven and its audiences are evolving rapidly, and now is a great time to become part of that.”