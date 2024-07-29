Love It Or Hate It, Here’s How The Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony Redefined Tradition

No matter what your opinion, it is clear that the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony was a moment in time that will never be forgotten. From heartwarming performances to a controversy that outraged religious communities across the globe, the spectacle was nothing short of historical, changing the Opening Ceremony game for years to come.

For Trent Weekes, senior producer at The Company We Keep, the ceremony was a groundbreaking spectacle that redefined the traditional format of the event. Weekes described the ceremony as “an incredible achievement of live entertainment and ceremonial production,” noting how it evolved the expected format into something entirely novel.

Paris, known for its flair and distinctiveness, embraced its reputation with this ceremony. “It was such a welcome departure from the standard,” Weekes explained, highlighting how the French capital’s uniqueness was integral to the event’s success. The ceremony took a bold step by showcasing the athletes not within a stadium but along the Seine River, transforming the cityscape into a grand stage.

One of the most memorable elements was the use of the Seine River to ferry athletes in boats, creating a dynamic and engaging procession. “It felt like watching Paris. You were always waiting for bated breath for what incredible spectacle was coming after groups of boats ferrying athletes travelled down the Seine,” Weekes explained. This continuous, flowing performance captivated viewers and maintained their attention throughout the 6-kilometer route.

The ceremony’s novel approach utilised Paris’s physical landmarks as set pieces, adding to the visual splendour. “Perfectly timing the event to start in the afternoon so we could see the actual city prior to transforming to the absolutely stunning spectacle centred around the Eiffel Tower at night,” Weekes told B&T. The transition from day to night highlighted Paris in its full glory and set the stage for an unforgettable finale.

The ceremony’s themes sparked some controversy, including outrage from the religious community over a drag performance that many thought was a mockery of the Last Super. Many religious activists took to social media after the ceremony, condemning the performance, including Jenna Ellis, former 2020 campaign attorney to Donald Trump, who called it an “overt pagan and satanic symbolism”.

The committee has since apologised for the depiction. “Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference. “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence, we are really sorry”.

Despite this controversy and a number of other hilariously outraged reactions, Weekes commended the French for their candidness. “As the artist director said, France has rights that protect their ability to live as who they are and love who they want. I feel it was very bold of them to be so candid and honest to project this element of their persona”. Despite facing challenges such as rain and the cancellation of dress rehearsals, the technical execution of the ceremony was praised as a significant achievement.

Looking ahead, Weekes expressed excitement about the future of the Olympics, suggesting that Paris’s innovative approach may influence upcoming hosts. “With the modern Olympics operating under new conditions set by the IOC allowing more innovative thinking… it is exciting to think where we go from here”.