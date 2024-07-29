“I Am Genuinely Disgusted”: The World Reacts To ‘Satanic’ Olympic Opening Ceremony

The stage was set for what was anticipated to be a game-changing Olympic Opening ceremony. The Paris Olympics were the first to host the ceremony outside of a stadium, opening the spectacle up to the community as the Olympians paraded down the River Seine.

Unfortunately, many believed the ceremony did not deliver in the way it had been hyped. From confusion over an unidentified masked torch bearer to religious outrage, the opening to the Paris 2024 Olympics is being described on social media as the “worst, most pathetic, cringe-worthy and embarrassing ceremony” in Olympic history.

So, let’s unpack how it all unfolded and how the world reacted!

Lady Gaga

The first in a series of surprises was Lady Gaga, taking centre stage enveloped in pink feathers. Gaga performed a Seine-side rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes,” recreating Jeanmaire’s performance of the song on the Ed Sullivan Show. After descending the stairs, she kicked on a chorus line and played on a piano.

“Although I am not a French artist, I have always felt a very special connection with French people and singing French music — I wanted nothing more than to create a performance that would warm the heart of France, celebrate French art and music, and on such a momentous occasion remind everyone of one of the most magical cities on earth — Paris,” Gaga wrote in a post to Instagram.

I feel so completely grateful to have been asked to open the Paris @Olympics 2024 this year. I am also humbled to be asked by the Olympics organizing committee to sing such a special French song—a song to honor the French people and their tremendous history of art, music, and… pic.twitter.com/FMNyiosHUR — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 26, 2024

The performance was described as “iconic” by a number of X users.

The high-intensity, feather-filled performance was pre-recorded due to concerns regarding the performer’s safety in the inclement weather.“We assessed that it was going to be too dangerous for performers, even with a few drops of rain. [Gaga] wanted to do it absolutely, so we preferred to pre-record it rather than cancel it,” said Olympic and Paralympic opening ceremony choreographer Maud le Pladec.

While most fans were delighted to see Gaga make a surprise appearance, some were disappointed with the performance, calling the pre-recording a “total let down” on social media.

I’m old enough to remember when Oasis, the Spice Girls, George Michael, and Pet Shop Boys all rocked it LIVE at the London Olympics in 2012… Lady Gaga’s pre-recording in Paris is a total letdown. https://t.co/v9sBLv783Q pic.twitter.com/byo3Wr3uxo — Russian Market (@runews) July 27, 2024

Heavy Metal… at the Olympics?

France’s top metal band, Gojira, have made history, becoming the first Metal band to play at an Olympics Opening Ceremony. Just after the Les Miserables dedication, the camera focussed on a castle facade where a beheaded Marie Antoinette sung to the crowd. Switching gears, Gojira drummer Mario Duplantier appeared in one windowed areas. As the camera pulled back, the remaining members of the band came into view, performing from different sections of the castle.

Coordinated flames shot up around the band as synchronized smoke rose into the air.

Ahhhh sabe quando Gojira me decepcionou?? Nunca! Já são 3 shows ao vivo e alguns bons anos acompanhando eles! Muito feliz por eles e pela repercussão da apresentação ♥️#OpeningCeremony #cerimôniadeabertura pic.twitter.com/mOwkJR8Y9X — Buffy 🌻 (@LilBuffy_) July 26, 2024

Most were utterly delighted by the completely unexpected performance calling it the “best thing the French has ever done”.

WOAH!

-Singing decapitated heads

-Metal on historical buildings

-Viking ships

-Raining blood

-85 flame turrets

-FUCKING GOJIRA!!!! This is by far THE MOST BADASS opening ceremony I have ever seen from the Olympics! Best thing the French has ever done. 🤘🔥 #Olympics2024Paris pic.twitter.com/OvO6x06lLU — Keenan (@Horror_Guy) July 27, 2024

Even the city’s rats were supposedly delighted with one viewer sharing this, cringe-worthy image. *B&T can not confirm or deny if this image was taken during the performance.

GUYS PARISIAN RATS WERE WATCHING THE GOJIRA PART OF THE OLYMPICS OPENING pic.twitter.com/lGWesVhOSj — tatoo🐀 (@nihildenial) July 27, 2024

La Marseillaise

For many, it was one single voice that stole the show. Mezzo soprano Axelle Saint-Cirel stood atop the Grand Palais, adorned in the colours of France to perform a rendition of the country’s national anthem, La Marseillaise. Saint-Cirel sang the famous call to arms with drama and poise in a fresh arrangement of the anthem by the Games’ music director, multi-instrumentalist Victor le Masne.

Most agreed that it was a moment that simply would never be forgotten with many calling it the “best moment of the night”.

I’ve never heard a more beautiful rendition of the the French National anthem La Marseillaise. 🙌🏼 And in pouring rain. Axelle Saint-Cirel, what a star. ⭐️ #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/WhlaOsVYdY — Annika Langa (@AnnikalangaY) July 26, 2024

A tribute to French fashion

Fashion took centre stage during the four-hour ceremony with a runway performance showcasing the diversity of this year’s games and the unique nature of France’s fashion district. In one scene, the Debilly footbridge was transformed into a banquet, with the table doubling as a catwalk. Iconic model Farida Khelfa walked the runway in a Maitrepierre dress made entirely from waste from sorting and recovery centres, while trans model Raya Martigny walked in Gilles Asquin and model Ildjima Masrangar in a Weinsanto Spring/Summer 2024 dress and a gigantic Alsatian headdress, a nod to the model and the designer’s native region.

The reactions? Mixed to say the least. Some were absolutely delighted with the homage to French fashion.

The alleged Last Supper during the opening ceremony of the Olympics was actually a fashion show of French designers on a runway. There were lots of people on both sides. The central figure represented the Statue of Liberty in Paris, with its crown of Helios, the ☀️ sun god. pic.twitter.com/nm4hDSvlKl — Paola Poot 🧐 (@PootDibou) July 28, 2024

Others… well, we’ll let this post speak for itself.

They told Paris “make it count” but they heard “Make it Cunt” and they did with this queer ass fashion runway moment #Olympics pic.twitter.com/RBTx5Fr4sX — ChangoATX (@ChangoATX) July 26, 2024

Imagine… a float on fire

John Lennon’s Imagine has been an Olympic essential since Stevie Wonder performed it at the 1996 Atlanta Games in memory of the victims of the Centennial Olympic Park bombing. This year, the song was performed by French singer Juliette Armanet, accompanied by pianist Sofiane Pamart on board a float on the Seine that appeared to be crumbling while Pamart’s piano was alight with flames.

The stunning moment sent chills across the world. “This should be the last opening ceremony ever. No one is going to top this!” one X user proclaimed.

Seriously. A piano in flames. On a river. With a ripping version of Imagine. This should be the last opening ceremony ever. No one is going to top this! ⁦@Paris2024⁩ ⁦@Olympics⁩ ⁦@nzheraldsport⁩ pic.twitter.com/0lel5v5eKs — Michael Burgess (@mikeburgess99) July 26, 2024

Celine Dion is back

The final torch-lighting sequence closed with Charles Coste, the oldest living French Olympic champion, receiving the flame from the French athletes who carried it up from the river. He hands the torch over to the final flame-lighters who carry it across a small bridge and to the base of the hot-air balloon.

And then… as the balloon rises into the night, French-Canadian singer Celine Dion suddenly appears at the base of the Eiffel Tower, glittering in a white gown, belting out an incredible rendition of Edith Piaf’s “Hymn to Love” with a live pianist next to her.

“So full of joy to be back in one of my very favourite cities,” Dion said in a post to X.

I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and… pic.twitter.com/Ak6iKfhgzX — Celine Dion (@celinedion) July 27, 2024

After a recent diagnosis of Stiff-Person Syndrome and fears she would never be able to perform again, it was a breathtaking moment that, honestly, just couldn’t be faulted.

Now this is how you do an Olympics-level performance.

Bravo Celine Dion! “If I have to crawl on that stage, I will.” pic.twitter.com/9cnF6gPU3L — 🚨 Katherine Brodsky (@mysteriouskat) July 27, 2024

Who is the masked torch bearer

Throughout the entire four-hour ceremony, one question was on everyone’s lips: Just who was the mysterious masked torch bearer? The ceremony opened with a video montage of football icon Zinedine Zidane carrying the Olympic torch on its final leg before handing it over to a masked figure wrapped in robes, reminiscent of the main character from the Assassin’s Creed video game.

The figure then parkoured its way across France’s iconic rooftops, carrying the torch with it. But sadly, the mysterious masked man was never to be unmasked, leaving X a buzz with outrage and speculation.

Who is this masked man carrying this damn torch pic.twitter.com/Ah9PHcGB00 — 💫 (@heyjaeee) July 26, 2024

Can’t believe I watched all that only for the masked torch bearer to not be unmasked!!!#OpeningCeremony #OlympicGames #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/LY54562EcS — annie 🦋 (@anniegoold) July 26, 2024

Wait we aren’t getting the reveal of the Masked Torch bearer?? That was why I was still watching? I am feeling very robbed right now #Olympics — Jazzi 🍉 (@AllThatJazz_i) July 26, 2024

The Last Supper controversy

We couldn’t cover the reactions to the Opening Ceremony without mentioning this… a scene that many thought resembled a modern re-creation of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting. The performance featured French actor and singer Philippe Katerine as the Greek god Dionysus painted blue and wearing little more than a bunch of flowers covering his modesty.

The moment caused fury among the religious right across the world, with critics unhappy about what they believed to be a depiction of the Last Supper featuring drag performers.

Many religious activists took to social media, condemning the performance, including Jenna Ellis, former 2020 campaign attorney to Donald Trump, who called it an “overt pagan and satanic symbolism”.

In this scene from the Olympic opening ceremony, the famous painting of The Last Supper is recreated, but Jesus is replaced with an obese woman, while queer and trans figures (including a child!) depict her apostles. Overt pagan and satanic symbolism. pic.twitter.com/YImWfFDekB — Jenna Ellis (@realJennaEllis) July 26, 2024

“In this scene from the Olympic opening ceremony, the famous painting of The Last Supper is recreated, but Jesus is replaced with an obese woman, while queer and trans figures (including a child!) depict her apostles,” she said.

The Olympics should share the best of your countries culture. All we got from France were bearded men twerking and mocking Christs last super. I’m genuinely disgusted.pic.twitter.com/AFVsGPhckY — Dylan Madden (@Moneybaglives) July 27, 2024

Others were just plain confused by the outrage, with many claiming it was obvious that the scene was a depiction of France’s rich and diverse culture, and not an attack on the religious community.

The blue guy wasn’t a clue that this wasn’t The Last Super? pic.twitter.com/0ahxHpIJYk — Jennifer Lee ⚠️ (@UofAgrad97) July 28, 2024

Thomas Jolly, the artistic director of the opening ceremony defended his artistic choices when asked about the motivations behind the scene. “When we want to include everyone and not exclude anyone, questions are raised”.

“Our subject was not to be subversive. We never wanted to be subversive. We wanted to talk about diversity. Diversity means being together,” he said. “We wanted to include everyone, as simple as that. In France, we have freedom of creation, artistic freedom. We are lucky in France to live in a free country. I didn’t have any specific messages that I wanted to deliver. In France, we are a republic, we have the right to love whom we want, we have the right not to be worshippers, we have a lot of rights in France, and this is what I wanted to convey”.

The committee has since apologised for the depiction. “Clearly, there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told a press conference. “We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offence, we are really sorry”.