Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer

Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Starcom Australia has announced the promotion of Louise Romeo (lead image) to the role of chief operating officer.

Effective immediately, Romeo steps into the newly created role from her previous position as National Head of Operations and Investment at the agency.

In her new role, she will be charged with developing and establishing nationally standardised policies and procedures across Starcom’s workflow to continue to advance efficiencies for clients. She will be tasked with identifying new ways of working through the utilisation of technologies and platforms that further promote staff collaboration and productivity.

Romeo will also lead the agency’s investment proposition, working to deliver leading products and trading as well as building strong client relationships to drive business outcomes.

Starcom CEO, Nick Keenan, said: “We are thrilled to recognise Louise for her exceptional contribution and craft expertise over the past few years to deliver outstanding results. She is process-focused and an operation powerhouse, so we look forward to her contribution in this new role and her continued leadership in supporting our team and clients.”

On her promotion, Romeo said: “It is an absolute privilege to be stepping into the Chief Operating Officer position at Starcom. As we continue to drive our unique ‘People Powered Growth’ proposition in market, I’m delighted to be able deliver on this with our amazing talent and clients. My focus will be on operational excellence and innovative ways of working that result in successful business outcomes for some of the best brands in Australia.”

Romeo has been with Starcom Australia for close to three years. She began as the chief client officer for personal care and consumer products company P&G before moving into the national head of pperations and investment role in 2022.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Louise Romeo Starcom Australia

Latest News

Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening
  • Marketing

Indie PR & Comms Agency EVH Announces Los Angeles Agency Opening

Independent PR and communications agency EVH has announced its expansion into US market. Founded by Emma van Haandel in 2004, the Los Angeles outpost will be the third for the agency that already operates in Sydney and Melbourne. Meanwhile, Pete Harrison has been promoted to newly created role of VP, head of strategy and growth […]

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising
  • Technology

New Balance Campaign A “Breakthrough” For In-Game Advertising

An in-game advertising campaign for New Balance has “significantly increased” footfall to its stores in Australia, with the company saying it marked a “breakthrough” for the market. Working with digital ad firm Azerion, offline attribution and data shop Lifesight and independent agency Yakkazoo which implemented the campaign, New Balance saw impressive results from the in-game […]

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus
  • Media

FIFA+ Announced As Latest Global Addition To Samsung TV Plus

Samsung TV Plus expands its line-up of free sports channels with FIFA+ ahead of The Women’s World Cup  2023™. Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that FIFA+ is the latest global addition to Samsung TV Plus as part of the continued growth of the brand’s free-access sports offering for Samsung customers. Samsung customers in Australia will now have access […]

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%
  • Technology

Meta Sees Ad Revenue Jump By 12%

Do you love reading about the world's richest people getting even more filthy rich? Get the dirt on Meta's numbers here.

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role
  • Technology

Mike Welch Ditches Xandr For Capitfy CEO Role

Mike Welch, formerly EVP and general manager of Xandr, will take over as the CEO of search intelligence platform Captify. Welch will succeed Captify co-founder Dominic Joseph who will remain on the board of directors. In his previous role, Welch was responsible for leading all aspects of the business globally. Prior to Xandr, he spent […]

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX
  • Media

Rising Stars From Initiative, CHEP & Mindshare To Take On “Hot Topics” At MFA EX

Seven emerging leaders from around adland are set to take to the stage to present Inspiration X at the Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference in Melbourne and Sydney. The presenters were selected following a pitch process to the MFA panel of curators after employees of MFA member agencies with less than 15 years […]

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract
  • Media

Peter Van Onselen To Pay Network 10’s Legal Bills After Breaching Contract

Political commentator and journalist Peter van Onselen has been ordered to pay Network 10’s legal costs after a judge found he breached contract when he wrote a “disparaging” story about the broadcaster. Earlier this month, Justice David Hammerschlag said the article Van Onselen wrote for The Australian did breach a non-disparagement clause which covered his […]

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert
  • Technology

PubMatic Launches Holistic Commerce Media Offering, Convert

PubMatic has launched Convert, a unified self-service advertising platform for commerce media. The platform is build on PubMatic’s global cloud infrastructure and tailored for commerce media networks and their advertisers, enabling both onsite and offsite monetisation, including sponsored listing ads and CTV. Convert helps commerce media networks leverage their valuable first-party data for audience extension […]