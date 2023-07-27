Louise Romeo Promoted To Starcom’s Chief Operating Officer

Starcom Australia has announced the promotion of Louise Romeo (lead image) to the role of chief operating officer.

Effective immediately, Romeo steps into the newly created role from her previous position as National Head of Operations and Investment at the agency.

In her new role, she will be charged with developing and establishing nationally standardised policies and procedures across Starcom’s workflow to continue to advance efficiencies for clients. She will be tasked with identifying new ways of working through the utilisation of technologies and platforms that further promote staff collaboration and productivity.

Romeo will also lead the agency’s investment proposition, working to deliver leading products and trading as well as building strong client relationships to drive business outcomes.

Starcom CEO, Nick Keenan, said: “We are thrilled to recognise Louise for her exceptional contribution and craft expertise over the past few years to deliver outstanding results. She is process-focused and an operation powerhouse, so we look forward to her contribution in this new role and her continued leadership in supporting our team and clients.”

On her promotion, Romeo said: “It is an absolute privilege to be stepping into the Chief Operating Officer position at Starcom. As we continue to drive our unique ‘People Powered Growth’ proposition in market, I’m delighted to be able deliver on this with our amazing talent and clients. My focus will be on operational excellence and innovative ways of working that result in successful business outcomes for some of the best brands in Australia.”

Romeo has been with Starcom Australia for close to three years. She began as the chief client officer for personal care and consumer products company P&G before moving into the national head of pperations and investment role in 2022.