Louis Vuitton Partners With Artist Yayoi Kusama & Snapchat To Bring Collection To Life

Louis Vuitton has partnered with Japanese contemporary artist, Yayoi Kusama, to bring its latest collection to life through augmented reality on Snapchat.

The new Landmarker Lenses use Snap AT to put Kusama’s signature Painted Dots on iconic monuments around the world including the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Statue of Liberty in New York City, Tower Bridge in London, and more.

Snap’s Landmarker tech powers the Lenses, which lets creators build anchored location-based lenses to help entertain, educate, or help businesses grow. The Lens experience was built by Beyond.studio, a Snap Creative partner, and the Lenses can be found on Louis Vuitton’s public profile or within the Lens Explorer on Snapchat.