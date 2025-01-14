LoopMe Snares HS Shin From TikTok

LoopMe, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising results, has announced an office opening and the appointment of HS Shin as senior sales manager, boosting its Australian team with a Melbourne presence. LoopMe has also hired Alicia Placer, as a Sydney-based Sales Manager.

Having previously spent two years as client partner at TikTok, Shin’s new role will see him expanding LoopMe’s strong client base, particularly in the Melbourne area, to deliver advertising results through cutting-edge technology, with the best data sets for improved real-time decision-making. As the leading AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform, last year LoopMe saw a 11.3% global increase in workforce; its expanding Australian team is focussed on driving innovation in the industry, to make advertising better.

“LoopMe has a solid reputation in Australia as an innovative company in the advertising space, with powerful AI technology and a growing team of experts. It is an exciting move for me to represent the company in Melbourne, and I’m looking forward to being part of LoopMe’s continued success, working with savvy brands to help solve their challenges,” said Shin/

Shin will report to James Symonds, senior sales director ANZ at LoopMe.

“We’re excited to expand LoopMe’s APAC presence into Melbourne with our new sales office. HS will be a great addition to our team – using his strong knowledge of the industry to educate the market on our offerings and provide solutions to improve brand advertising, and drive ROI for our agency partners and clients,” said Symonds.

In addition, LoopMe’s Sydney team has expanded with the appointment of Alicia Placer as Sales Manager. Following three successful years since LoopMe opened its Sydney office, Placer will focus on driving further growth in this market, allowing the business to better support demand for its offering from both holding companies and independent agencies.