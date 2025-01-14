NewsletterTechnology

LoopMe Snares HS Shin From TikTok

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read
HS Shin

LoopMe, a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising results, has announced an office opening and the appointment of HS Shin as senior sales manager, boosting its Australian team with a Melbourne presence. LoopMe has also hired Alicia Placer, as a Sydney-based Sales Manager.

Having previously spent two years as client partner at TikTok, Shin’s new role will see him expanding LoopMe’s strong client base, particularly in the Melbourne area, to deliver advertising results through cutting-edge technology, with the best data sets for improved real-time decision-making. As the leading AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform, last year LoopMe saw a 11.3% global increase in workforce; its expanding Australian team is focussed on driving innovation in the industry, to make advertising better.

“LoopMe has a solid reputation in Australia as an innovative company in the advertising space, with powerful AI technology and a growing team of experts. It is an exciting move for me to represent the company in Melbourne, and I’m looking forward to being part of LoopMe’s continued success, working with savvy brands to help solve their challenges,” said Shin/

Shin will report to James Symonds, senior sales director ANZ at LoopMe.

“We’re excited to expand LoopMe’s APAC presence into Melbourne with our new sales office. HS will be a great addition to our team – using his strong knowledge of the industry to educate the market on our offerings and provide solutions to improve brand advertising, and drive ROI for our agency partners and clients,” said Symonds.

In addition, LoopMe’s Sydney team has expanded with the appointment of Alicia Placer as Sales Manager. Following three successful years since LoopMe opened its Sydney office, Placer will focus on driving further growth in this market, allowing the business to better support demand for its offering from both holding companies and independent agencies.

Related posts:

  1. TikTok’s US Operations Could Shut In A Little Over A Week – But Could Trump Be Its Saviour?
  2. Musk & TikTok’s $50 Billion Dance-Off: Sale Rumours Dismissed As ‘Pure Fiction’
  3. TikTok Focused On “Brand Chem” As It Launches What’s Next 2025 Trend Report
  4. TikTok Australia Launches New STEM Feed Inspiring Next Generation Of Engineers, Scientists & Doctors
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

ANZ Launches AI ‘Falcon Lens’ For The AO Via Special, T&DA, PHD & oOh!
Wesfarmers Health Taps Houston Group To Launch New Beauty Retailer atomica
OMA: OOH Sector Revenue Up 8% In 2024, DOOH Top 75% Of Net Revenue
Nine Restructures: CMO Dubois & Stan Boss Kugeler Exit; Laing & Boyce Join
Register Lost your password?