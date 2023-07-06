Long By Name, Long By Nature, The B&T Women In Media Power List Long List Is Still Open

We asked for suggestions and you didn’t disappoint! The Women In Media Power List Long List is still open for edits – and its now as long as the name suggests!

For those living under a rock who don’t know what the list is (seriously people!?) the Women In Media Power List Long List is the most comprehensive up-to-date list of the top female-identifying talent in media, advertising and marketing.

It contains the names of the most talented, powerful and innovative women in the industry and, most importantly, its shaped by you. You are able to comment and nominate anyone that you don’t already see in the list.

The list is whittled down by our experts to a final 30, which is then revealed at our B&T Women In Media ceremony, which you can buy tickets for HERE.

If you haven’t already, you can add someone to the list by clicking HERE, and commenting on that article (not this article) with who you would like to be added.

To clarify, that person does actually need to work in the media, advertising and marketing industry.

This isn’t a voting panel or a people’s choice of any kind! So if you are really good at your job, but also terribly unpopular, you can still make it to the final 30.

Lastly we do our best to update the list as timely as possible, but brain fog is real, so if we have missed you at all do let us know!