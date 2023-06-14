The B&T Women in Media Power List Longlist Is HERE!!!!!!!!!!

Stop what you are doing right this minute because the B&T Women In Media Power List longlist has LANDED.

Yes, that’s right – we have gathered a full list of all the amazing women working in advertising, marketing, and media in Australia and New Zealand.

We will be whittling it down to the final 2023 30 Power List to be announced at our exclusive B&T Women In Media awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal.

Best of all, because we are so diplomatic here at B&T, you actually have the power to influence the list. This is your chance to get their name in front of us before we reveal the final 30 winners.

Also please note, that this is not the people’s choice! There’s no voting here. Just an unearthing process of proper talent.

While every effort (hours spent trawling LinkedIn) has been made to ensure all details are correct at the time of publishing, they’re absolutely not going to be. We sincerely apologise if anyone on this list has changed jobs, moved overseas, left the industry, retired, died, or done something so egregious to someone else as to be unworthy of this list. We will fix the problem as fast as we can.

Also, accept that while this list as a starting point is long, it is in no way complete. Heck we can’t even guarantee the whole 30 finalists from last year aren’t all here. God, we hope they are, but come on! That’s a lot of names to wade through.

If you want to get something changed email sofia@bandt.com.au.

Without further ado, please see the list here:

Adele Burke – General Manager, MediaCom Sydney Aimee Buchanan – CEO GroupM Australia & New Zealand Ainslee O’Brien – GM Commercial Networks, News Corp Aleisha McCall – Founder and CEO, Ultimate Edge Communications Alex Sloane, Senior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and BusinessSenior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and Business

Optus Alicia Olson-Keating – Managing Director, Nielsen Alison Tilling – CSO, VMLY&R AUNZ Aliya Hasan, Director – Head of StrategyDirector – Head of Strategy

Nature Amanda Laing – Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Foxtel Amy Mills – Director Online Sales, LinkedIn APAC Anathea Ruys – CEO, UM Andrea Martens – CEO, ADMA Andrea Rule – Head of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions Angela Morris – National Chief Strategy Officer, Bastion Creative Angela Neville – GM and Sales Director Brisbane, Network 10 Angela Tangas – CEO, dentsu Anna Bohler, Head of Digital ExperienceHead of Digital Experience

Big Red Group Anna Cherry, Chief Media OfficerChief Media Officer

CHEP Network Annalise Dry – eCommerce Director, OMD Australia Anny Havercroft – Head of Business Marketing AUNZ, TikTok Azadeh Williams – Founder and ManagingPpartner, AZK Media Barbara Humphries – Executive Creative Director, The Monkeys Bec Brideson,Executive DirectorExecutive Director

BB.CO Bec Brown – Founder and Managing Director, The Comms Department Belinda Drew – Chief Client Officer, The Monkeys Belinda Jennings – Founder and Director of Strategy, Mum Central Belinda Murray, Founder & CEO at Formless Beverley McGarvey – Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Paramount ANZ Bobbi Mahlab – Founder and Chair/Co-Founder/ Member of the NSW Council for Women’s Economic Development/ Jurror, Mahlab, Mentor Walks, Women NSW, Cartier Women’s Initiative Brodee Myers-Cooke – Editorial Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mass Food/taste.com.au, News Corp Carmela Soares – Creative Strategist, Meta Carolyn Bollaci – Head of Media ANZ, Facebook Carrie Barker – CEO, the projects* Catherine Krantz – Executive Director Media Operations, Dentsu international Catherine Rushton, Chief Strategy Officer & PartnerChief Strategy Officer & Partner

This Is Flow Catherine Smith – General Manager, Half Dome Cathy O’Connor – CEO and Managing Director, Ooh!Media Celia Wright – Chief Growth Officer, EssenceMediacom Australia Charlotte Valente – CMO, Seven West Media Charmaine Moldrich – CEO, Outdoor Media Association Chiquita King – Founder and MD, Cocogun Christina Aventi – Chief Strategy Officer, BMF Australia Claire Bisset – Head of Integrated Production, Clemenger, BBDO Sydney / Flare Claire Butterworth – National Head of Investment, GroupM Claire Fenner – Managing Director & Partner, Atomic 212° Claire Waring – ECD, R/GA Claudia Alvarado – Sales Director NSW & QLD, Totally Awesome Claudine Hall – Marketing Director, Are Media Deb O’Sullivan – General Manager, Customer Experience Applications, AUNZ, Oracle Debbie Leader – Head of Marketing, McGrath Foundation Dee Madigan – Executive Creative Director Campaign Edge Diane Ho – National Digital Sales Director, Paramount AUNZ Dina Bailey – Agency Partner, Facebook Dom Hickey – CSO, Howatson+Company Edwina McCann – Editorial Director at News Prestige, Vogue, Vogue Living, GQ – News Corp EJ Granleese – Founder and Managing Partner, History Will Be Kind Elizabeth Fox – Director of Vendor Performance, APAC | DEI Leader, Inclusion & Disability Director of Vendor Performance, APAC | DEI Leader, Inclusion & Disability, Google Ellen Roel, Senior Marketing ManagerSenior Marketing Manager

Rest Ellie Rogers, ANZ Sales Director, Australia and New Zealand – Snap inc Emily Bolton – EA to CEO ANZ, Spark Foundry Emily Foat – Head of Agency ANZ, Twitter Emily Murren, Director, Brand Marketing @ Carma Emily Taylor – CSO, M&C Saatchi Group Emma Dallimore,Press SecretaryPress Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese MP Emma Montgomery – CEO, Leo Burnett Emma Robbins – ECD, M&C Saatchi Melbourne Emma Tommasini – Partner, Nature Estelle Bohensky – Head of People & Culture, Zenith Media Esther Carlsen – General Manager, Bench Esther Clerehan – Founder and CEO, CLEREHAN Eugenia Yeung – National Content Partnerships and Communities Lead, Reprise Felicity Hunt – Senior Client Partner, Twitter Fiona Nilsson – Managing Director of Food and Travel Australia, News Corp Fiona Roberts – Commercial Director, MiQ Fiorella Di Santo – COO, Medium Rare Content Agency Fran Clayton- CSO DDB Sydney, Director, Advertising Council Australia Gabriela Stewart – Client Managing Partner, L’Oréal, Wavemaker ANZ Gai Le Roy – CEO, IAB Australia Gayle de la Fuente – Client Account Manager, Twitter Gayle While – CEO Host/Havas Genevieve Clay-Smith – Non-Executive Director, Co-Owner, Co-Founder, Taste Creative/Bus Stop Films Genevieve Jacobs – Group Editor, Region Media Group Georgie Nichols – Sales Director NSW, Seven West Media Georgie Pownall – Managing Partner, By All Means Georgina Evans – Head of SEO, Reprise Hannah Cooper – Director, Advanced TV & Holding Groups, MiQ Helen Trinca – Managing Editor, The Australian, News Corp Helena Snowdon – Head of New Business, Media Brands – Publicis Groupe Holly Alexander – Head of Production, Howatson+Company Imogen Hewitt – CEO ANZ Spark Foundry Inbal Costis – Director of Business Operations in APAC & Head of China, Outbrain Iona McGregor – CSO, Saatchi & Saatchi Sydney Jacqueline Witts – CSO, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne Jacquie Alley – Chief Operating Officer, The Media Store Jane Huxley – CEO Are Media Jane Palfreyman – Director of Marketing, SBS Jane Sullivan – Managing Director Wavemaker Jasmin Bedir – CEO/Creator, Innocean, Fck the Cupcakes Jen Sharpe – Founder and Managing Director, Think HQ Jennifer Lloyd – Finance & Commercial Director, Spark Foundry Jessica White – CEO & Partner, Cassette Jo Clasby – Director of Sales Total Publishing, Nine Jo de Fina – Executive Producer and Founder, The OTTO Empire Jo Scard – Founder and CEO, Fifty Acres Joan Warner – Principal, Gillooly Warner & Associates Joanne Gray – Executive Director, Pollination Joanne Painter – Co-founder and Managing Director, Icon Agency Jody Elston – Head of Strategy, RichardsRose Jonelle Lawrence – Managing Consultant PR & Production APAC, Clear Hayes Consulting Judy Sahay – Managing Director/Founder, Crowd Media HQ, Crowdshare/digiHUBS Julia Lefort – Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Plenti Julie Dormand – Managing Partner, The Works Judy Sahay – Mavin Consultant/Senior Advisor/Business Consultant, Managing Partner, Mavardo, 24HR Business Plan, Dormand Consulting, The Works Kandiese Villella – Head of Social, Reprise Karen Dewey – CEO, Lumi.Media Karen Halligan – Partner- Customer Brand and Marketing, KPMG Australia Karly Leach – General Manager, performance by design Kate de Brito – Executive Director, Flash Kate O’Ryan Roeder – Managing Director Sydney Mindshare Kath Blackham – Founder and CEO, VERSA Katherine Williams – COO, ABI Interiors Kathryn Carter – General Manager APAC, Snap Inc. Kathy Schokman – Head of Content & Partnerships, Sportsbet Katie Finney – Director, 7RED, Seven Network Katie Firth – Managing Partner, DDB Group Australia Katie McGrath – Chief People and Culture Officer, Seven West Media Katie Palmer-Rose – Managing Director, Social Soup Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy officer WPP ANZ Katie-Jane Michael – National Agency Lead, Reprise Katrina Alvarez-Jarrett – ECD, TBWA/Sydney, AWARD School Head Katrina McCarter – Founder and CEO, Marketing to Mums, Partnership Mastery Katrina Strickland – Editor of Good Weekend Magazine, Nine Kellie Dawson – Managing Director, MediaCom Brisbane Kellie Northwood – CEO/executive director, The Real Media Collective/TSA Limited Kelly Noble – Owner, Founder and Editor-in-Chief/ Director & Co-Founder, Glam Adelaide, Showcase SA Kelly Stambanis – GM Australasia, Thrive PR + Communications Kerry Field – Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare Kim Feitelberg , FounderFounder, HairShots Kim Portrate – CEO, ThinkTV Kim Xavier – Head of Strategic Insights, Zenith Media Kimberlee Wells – CEO, TBWA Melbourne and Adelaide Kirsty Muddle – Chief Executive Officer dentsu Creative Australia & New Zealand Kristin Carlos – MD of Platform, News Corp Kylie Blucher, Managing Director of Nine Queensland and Nine Northern NSW, Nine Entertainment Co. Kylie Rogers – Executive GM Customer and Commercial, AFL Lara Brownlow – Head of Agency and Channel Sales ANZ, LinkedIn Laura Aldington – Board MemberBoard Member

Advertising Council Australia Laura Cremon – Agency Development Manger, Twitter Laura Nice – Co-CEO, OMD Australia Lauren Joyce – Chief Strategy & Connections Officer, ARN Lauren Simpson – Marketing Manager ANZ, Twitter Lauren Swidenbank – Founder & CEO, Cali Social Leanne Cartwright-Bradford – SVP & Head of Audible Operations, APAC, Audible Lee Leggett – CEO, Chep Network Leilani Abels – Founder & MD, Thrive PR + Communications Liesa Bacon – Director Audiences, ABC Lilian Sor. Chief Strategy Officer, CHEP Network Lindsey Evans – Founding Partner and CEO, Special Group Australia Lisa Davies – CEO, AAP Lisa Lie, Founder at Learna Lisa Squillace – Chair Think TV Lisa Sutton – Founder and Director, Enigma Lisa Vitaris – CMO, Amaysim Liz Baldwin – Senior Vice President, Head of Streaming, 10 ViacomCBS AUNZ Lizzie Baker – National Head of Investment, Zenith Media Lorraine Jokovic – CEO, LOUD Communications Lottie Laws – Director of Partnerships, Pinterest Lou Wilson – Head of New Business AUNZ, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn Louisa Mennell – Head of Performance Media, Reprise Louise Barrett – Managing Director National Sales, News Corp Louise Butler-Green – Executive Manager Marketing, Everyday Banking, Digital, Shopping & Customer Programs, Commonwealth Bank Lucie Jansen – Chief Investment Officer, Spark Foundry Lucy Formosa Morgan, Managing Director, MAGNA Global Lunia Ryan – Senior Client Account Manager, Twitter Lynne Scrivens, Director of Communications, PR & Media – Carnival Australia Mandi Wicks – News Director, SBS Mandie van der Merwe, Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative Margie Reid – CEO Thinkerbell Maria Grivas – CEO, Reprise Australia Maryna Fewster – CEO Western Australian, Seven West Media Megan Kay – Managing Director, Zenith Melbourne Megan Oliver – Client Partner, Twitter Mel Hopkins – Chief Marketing and Audience Officer, Seven West Media Melanie Silva – Managing Director ANZ, Google Melanie Wiese – CSO, Wunderman Thompson Melina Cruickshank – Chief Product & Audience Officer , REA Group Melinda Petrunoff – Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Pinterest Melissa Fein – CEO, Initiative Mia Freedman – Co-Founder and Creative Director, Mamamia Michelle Holland – Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane, Ogilvy Australia Michelle Hutton – CEO and Vice Chair APAC, Edelman Minsun Collier, APAC Client Lead – Adobe, Zenith Monique Perry – Managing Director Media & Sports and Pacific Cluster Leader, Nielsen Naomi Gorringe – Head of consumer marketing, SCA Naomi Shepherd – Group Industry Director/Head of Brand, Meta, Facebook Nathalie Brady, Business Transformation & Operations leader Natalie Harvey – National Sales Director, Seven West Media Nat Taylor, Founder, Poppet Nickie Scriven, Founder & CEOFounder & CEO, Chief Meta Chicks Nicky Briger – General Manager of Fashion and Beauty at ARE Media General Manager of Fashion and Beauty at ARE Media

Are Media Pty Ltd Nicole Bence, Chief Commercial OfficerChief Commercial Officer

NOVA Entertainment Nicole Boyd – Head of Client Service, The Media Store Nicole Byers – Group Publisher, Are Media Nicole Cadiz , Product Strategy and Operations ManagerProduct Strategy and Operations Manager

Google Nicole Milward , Client Services DirectorClient Services Director

Dinosaur Nicole Prior – Managing Director AUNZ, Xandr Nikki Clarkson – Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, SCA Nikki Hills – Co-Founder & Strategic Director, WOM Network Olivia Ruello – Director, Talent Acquisition and Onboarding , NSW Department Paige Prettyman – Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising, Deloitte Digital Paige Wheaton – National Head of Investment, Mindshare Pamela Bishop – COO, Blooms The Chemist Pamela Klioufis – CEO ANZ, BCW Global Paula Lopes – General Manager, Sydney and Brisbane, Reprise Pauly Grant – Chief People Officer ANZ & APAC Head of People Strategy, Publicis Groupe Philippa Noilea-Tani – Chief Investment Officer, Wavemaker Pia Chaudhuri, Global Creative Lead – Play InclusionGlobal Creative Lead – Play Inclusion

the LEGO Group Pip Marlow – CEO ANZ & ASEAN, Salesforce Poorani Adewole – National Head of Performance, Mindshare Priya Patel – Group Chief Executive Officer, DDB Aotearoa NZ Prue Cox – Director Enterprise SEA & ANZ Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn Rachael Powell – Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ, Google Rachel Page, National Sales Director – DigitalNational Sales Director – Digital

Seven Network Rachida Murray – Chief Digital Officer, Spark Foundry Rebecca Costello – CEO, Schwartz Media Rebecca Robertson – Managing Partner, Howatson+Company Rebecca Stambanis – Chief Strategy Officer Founding Partner Melbourne, Special Group Australia Rebecca Tos – Founder & Principal Advisor, Rebecca Tos Advisory, managing partner at Havas Media Australia Renee Hyde – MD, Howatson+Company Ricci Meldrum – MD, TBWA/Melbourne Richenda Vermeulen – Founder and CEO, ntegrity agency Robi Stanton – Head of Franchise Development & Affiliate Relations, Australia & New Zealand, Warner Bros. Discovery Rochelle Burbury, Principal, Third Avenue Consulting Rochelle Levy – Account Director, Leba Ethnic Media Rose Bernauer – Senior Partner Manager, Global Content Partnerships, Twitter Rose Herceg – President, WPP ANZ Ruth Haffenden – Global head of brand and marketing, Boody Sally Kissane – CEO, Ogilvy Australia Sam Turley – Invention Lead at Mindshare, Mindshare Samantha Do – Marketing Manager, KFC Sammy Bolton – Partner & Head of Strategy, Audience Precision Sandra Wee – Senior Director of Commercial Operations APAC, The Trade Desk Sara McDonald – Head of People & Culture, Spark Foundry Sarah Adam-Gedge –non-exec director at Cricket Australia, Kinetic IT, Codan Limited, and Austal Sarah Belle Murphy – Digital Product & Commercial Consultant Sarah James – Managing Director Melbourne, Initiative Sarah Keith – Group Managing Director Active International and Involved Media, Active International Sarah Letts – Head of Content Solutions, TotallyAwesome Sarah McGregor – Executive Creative Director/Certified Auntie, dentsu, The Aunties Sarah O’Carroll – Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Australia Sarah Tucker – Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise, LinkedIn Sarah Wyse – Indepedent Advisor, act media ventures Sasha Firth – Managing Partner, DDB Sasha Smith – chief media officer at Howatson + Company Sev Griffiths – General Manager, Bohemia Group Sharon Zeev Poole – Founder & Director, Agent99 PR Sharyn Smith – Founder/Executive Director, Social Soup; Co-founder/Executive Director, The Influence group; Chair, Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO); Board Member, Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA) Sheryl Marjoram – CEO, DDB Sydney Shivani Maharaj – Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker ANZ Sian Cook – Managing Director AUNZ, M&C Saatchi Sian Whitnall – Co-CEO, OMD Australia Simone Gupta – CEO, Havas PR Australia/Red Havas/One Green Bean/Havas BLVD Simran Kaur – Founder, Pounce Marketing Sive Buckley – Chief Experience Officer, Essence, Co-Founder and Head of Operations, The Aunties Skye Lambley – CEO, Herd MSL Sophie Beard – Creative, AMV BBDO Sophie Hicks Lloyd – Head of Client Partnerships and Sales, Cartology Sophie Langton – Head of Planning & Connection, Spark Foundry Sophie Madden – CEO, Media Federation of Australia Sophie Price – Chief Strategy Officer, EssenceMediacom Stefanie DiGianvincenzo – Creative Strategist, Meta Stefanie Morrison – Ecommerce Lead, Initiative Sue Squillace – Media CEO, Attivo Group Sunita Gloster – CEO/Senior Consultant/Advisor. Gloster Advisory/Accenture/UN Women Australia Susan Searle – Director, NEXTGEN Distribution Susannah George – Founder and CEO, Urban List Suzanne Steele – Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe ANZ Suzie Cardwell – Head of Customer Data Product, Scentre Group Suzie Roberts – MD, VCCP Suzie Shaw – We Are Social CEO Suzy Smiley – Managing Director, Apparent Tania David – Head of Marketing & Business Development, Finecast Tanya Denning Orman – Director of Indigenous Content, SBS Tanya Vragalis – MD, TBWA/Sydney Tara Ford – Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys Tara Mckenty – Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Executive Creative Director, BMF Australia Taryn Williams – Founder/CEO, theright.fit/The Influencers Agency Teresa Waltermann – Client Partner, Twitter Tereza Dodd – General Manager – Publicis Leon – Zenithmedia Australia – Power of one solution for Haleon (GSK) Terri Owens – General Manager – Product, Data & Tech, GroupM Tiffany Damm, Commercial Director & GM Melbourne, UnLtd Vanessa Mitchell – Change Communications Lead, nbn Australia Vanya Mariani – Commercial Director- Media (Sales & Customer Solutions), Carsales, Deputy Chair of IAB Australia Venessa Hunt – Director of Commercial Strategy and Growth, ARN; Board Director, UnLtd. Veronica Cremen – Founder and Managing Director, Vonnimedia Victoria Curro – MD of R/GA Australia Virginia Hyland – CEO, Havas Media Group Australia Viv Gibson-Thomas – Head of Brand Strategy/ Founder, 515 Consulting Wendy Gower – Managing Director, Founder, WeGrow Yvette Costi – CMO, Blooms The Chemist