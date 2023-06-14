The B&T Women in Media Power List Longlist Is HERE!!!!!!!!!!
Stop what you are doing right this minute because the B&T Women In Media Power List longlist has LANDED.
Yes, that’s right – we have gathered a full list of all the amazing women working in advertising, marketing, and media in Australia and New Zealand.
We will be whittling it down to the final 2023 30 Power List to be announced at our exclusive B&T Women In Media awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. To see the list revealed in person – buy your tickets HERE.
Best of all, because we are so diplomatic here at B&T, you actually have the power to influence the list. This is your chance to get their name in front of us before we reveal the final 30 winners.
If you do want to add someone, please add them to the comments section below.
Also please note, that this is not the people’s choice! There’s no voting here. Just an unearthing process of proper talent.
While every effort (hours spent trawling LinkedIn) has been made to ensure all details are correct at the time of publishing, they’re absolutely not going to be. We sincerely apologise if anyone on this list has changed jobs, moved overseas, left the industry, retired, died, or done something so egregious to someone else as to be unworthy of this list. We will fix the problem as fast as we can.
Also, accept that while this list as a starting point is long, it is in no way complete. Heck we can’t even guarantee the whole 30 finalists from last year aren’t all here. God, we hope they are, but come on! That’s a lot of names to wade through.
If you want to get something changed email sofia@bandt.com.au.
Without further ado, please see the list here:
|Adele Burke – General Manager, MediaCom Sydney
|Aimee Buchanan – CEO GroupM Australia & New Zealand
|Ainslee O’Brien – GM Commercial Networks, News Corp
|Aleisha McCall – Founder and CEO, Ultimate Edge Communications
Alex Sloane, Senior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and BusinessSenior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and Business
Optus
|Alicia Olson-Keating – Managing Director, Nielsen
|Alison Tilling – CSO, VMLY&R AUNZ
|Aliya Hasan, Director – Head of StrategyDirector – Head of Strategy
Nature
|Amanda Laing – Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Foxtel
|Amy Mills – Director Online Sales, LinkedIn APAC
|Anathea Ruys – CEO, UM
|Andrea Martens – CEO, ADMA
|Andrea Rule – Head of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
|Angela Morris – National Chief Strategy Officer, Bastion Creative
|Angela Neville – GM and Sales Director Brisbane, Network 10
|Angela Tangas – CEO, dentsu
|Anna Bohler, Head of Digital ExperienceHead of Digital Experience
Big Red Group
|Anna Cherry, Chief Media OfficerChief Media Officer
CHEP Network
|Annalise Dry – eCommerce Director, OMD Australia
|Anny Havercroft – Head of Business Marketing AUNZ, TikTok
|Azadeh Williams – Founder and ManagingPpartner, AZK Media
|Barbara Humphries – Executive Creative Director, The Monkeys
|Bec Brideson,Executive DirectorExecutive Director
BB.CO
|Bec Brown – Founder and Managing Director, The Comms Department
|Belinda Drew – Chief Client Officer, The Monkeys
|Belinda Jennings – Founder and Director of Strategy, Mum Central
|Belinda Murray, Founder & CEO at Formless
|Beverley McGarvey – Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Paramount ANZ
Bobbi Mahlab – Founder and Chair/Co-Founder/ Member of the NSW Council for Women’s Economic Development/ Jurror, Mahlab, Mentor Walks, Women NSW, Cartier Women’s Initiative
|Brodee Myers-Cooke – Editorial Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mass Food/taste.com.au, News Corp
|Carmela Soares – Creative Strategist, Meta
|Carolyn Bollaci – Head of Media ANZ, Facebook
|Carrie Barker – CEO, the projects*
|Catherine Krantz – Executive Director Media Operations, Dentsu international
|Catherine Rushton, Chief Strategy Officer & PartnerChief Strategy Officer & Partner
This Is Flow
|Catherine Smith – General Manager, Half Dome
|Cathy O’Connor – CEO and Managing Director, Ooh!Media
|Celia Wright – Chief Growth Officer, EssenceMediacom Australia
|Charlotte Valente – CMO, Seven West Media
|Charmaine Moldrich – CEO, Outdoor Media Association
|Chiquita King – Founder and MD, Cocogun
|Christina Aventi – Chief Strategy Officer, BMF Australia
|Claire Bisset – Head of Integrated Production, Clemenger, BBDO Sydney / Flare
|Claire Butterworth – National Head of Investment, GroupM
|Claire Fenner – Managing Director & Partner, Atomic 212°
|Claire Waring – ECD, R/GA
|Claudia Alvarado – Sales Director NSW & QLD, Totally Awesome
|Claudine Hall – Marketing Director, Are Media
|Deb O’Sullivan – General Manager, Customer Experience Applications, AUNZ, Oracle
|Debbie Leader – Head of Marketing, McGrath Foundation
|Dee Madigan – Executive Creative Director Campaign Edge
|Diane Ho – National Digital Sales Director, Paramount AUNZ
|Dina Bailey – Agency Partner, Facebook
|Dom Hickey – CSO, Howatson+Company
|Edwina McCann – Editorial Director at News Prestige, Vogue, Vogue Living, GQ – News Corp
|EJ Granleese – Founder and Managing Partner, History Will Be Kind
Elizabeth Fox – Director of Vendor Performance, APAC | DEI Leader, Inclusion & Disability Director of Vendor Performance, APAC | DEI Leader, Inclusion & Disability, Google
|Ellen Roel, Senior Marketing ManagerSenior Marketing Manager
Rest
|Ellie Rogers, ANZ Sales Director, Australia and New Zealand – Snap inc
|Emily Bolton – EA to CEO ANZ, Spark Foundry
|Emily Foat – Head of Agency ANZ, Twitter
|Emily Murren, Director, Brand Marketing @ Carma
|Emily Taylor – CSO, M&C Saatchi Group
|Emma Dallimore,Press SecretaryPress Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese MP
|Emma Montgomery – CEO, Leo Burnett
|Emma Robbins – ECD, M&C Saatchi Melbourne
|Emma Tommasini – Partner, Nature
|Estelle Bohensky – Head of People & Culture, Zenith Media
|Esther Carlsen – General Manager, Bench
|Esther Clerehan – Founder and CEO, CLEREHAN
|Eugenia Yeung – National Content Partnerships and Communities Lead, Reprise
|Felicity Hunt – Senior Client Partner, Twitter
|Fiona Nilsson – Managing Director of Food and Travel Australia, News Corp
|Fiona Roberts – Commercial Director, MiQ
|Fiorella Di Santo – COO, Medium Rare Content Agency
|Fran Clayton- CSO DDB Sydney, Director, Advertising Council Australia
|Gabriela Stewart – Client Managing Partner, L’Oréal, Wavemaker ANZ
|Gai Le Roy – CEO, IAB Australia
|Gayle de la Fuente – Client Account Manager, Twitter
|Gayle While – CEO Host/Havas
|Genevieve Clay-Smith – Non-Executive Director, Co-Owner, Co-Founder, Taste Creative/Bus Stop Films
|Genevieve Jacobs – Group Editor, Region Media Group
|Georgie Nichols – Sales Director NSW, Seven West Media
|Georgie Pownall – Managing Partner, By All Means
|Georgina Evans – Head of SEO, Reprise
|Hannah Cooper – Director, Advanced TV & Holding Groups, MiQ
|Helen Trinca – Managing Editor, The Australian, News Corp
|Helena Snowdon – Head of New Business, Media Brands – Publicis Groupe
|Holly Alexander – Head of Production, Howatson+Company
|Imogen Hewitt – CEO ANZ Spark Foundry
|Inbal Costis – Director of Business Operations in APAC & Head of China, Outbrain
|Iona McGregor – CSO, Saatchi & Saatchi Sydney
|Jacqueline Witts – CSO, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
|Jacquie Alley – Chief Operating Officer, The Media Store
|Jane Huxley – CEO Are Media
|Jane Palfreyman – Director of Marketing, SBS
|Jane Sullivan – Managing Director Wavemaker
|Jasmin Bedir – CEO/Creator, Innocean, Fck the Cupcakes
|Jen Sharpe – Founder and Managing Director, Think HQ
|Jennifer Lloyd – Finance & Commercial Director, Spark Foundry
|Jessica White – CEO & Partner, Cassette
|Jo Clasby – Director of Sales Total Publishing, Nine
|Jo de Fina – Executive Producer and Founder, The OTTO Empire
|Jo Scard – Founder and CEO, Fifty Acres
|Joan Warner – Principal, Gillooly Warner & Associates
|Joanne Gray – Executive Director, Pollination
|Joanne Painter – Co-founder and Managing Director, Icon Agency
|Jody Elston – Head of Strategy, RichardsRose
|Jonelle Lawrence – Managing Consultant PR & Production APAC, Clear Hayes Consulting
|Judy Sahay – Managing Director/Founder, Crowd Media HQ, Crowdshare/digiHUBS
|Julia Lefort – Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Plenti
|Julie Dormand – Managing Partner, The Works
Judy Sahay – Mavin Consultant/Senior Advisor/Business Consultant, Managing Partner, Mavardo, 24HR Business Plan, Dormand Consulting, The Works
|Kandiese Villella – Head of Social, Reprise
|Karen Dewey – CEO, Lumi.Media
|Karen Halligan – Partner- Customer Brand and Marketing, KPMG Australia
|Karly Leach – General Manager, performance by design
|Kate de Brito – Executive Director, Flash
|Kate O’Ryan Roeder – Managing Director Sydney Mindshare
|Kath Blackham – Founder and CEO, VERSA
|Katherine Williams – COO, ABI Interiors
|Kathryn Carter – General Manager APAC, Snap Inc.
|Kathy Schokman – Head of Content & Partnerships, Sportsbet
|Katie Finney – Director, 7RED, Seven Network
|Katie Firth – Managing Partner, DDB Group Australia
|Katie McGrath – Chief People and Culture Officer, Seven West Media
|Katie Palmer-Rose – Managing Director, Social Soup
|Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy officer WPP ANZ
|Katie-Jane Michael – National Agency Lead, Reprise
|Katrina Alvarez-Jarrett – ECD, TBWA/Sydney, AWARD School Head
|Katrina McCarter – Founder and CEO, Marketing to Mums, Partnership Mastery
|Katrina Strickland – Editor of Good Weekend Magazine, Nine
|Kellie Dawson – Managing Director, MediaCom Brisbane
|Kellie Northwood – CEO/executive director, The Real Media Collective/TSA Limited
|Kelly Noble – Owner, Founder and Editor-in-Chief/ Director & Co-Founder, Glam Adelaide, Showcase SA
|Kelly Stambanis – GM Australasia, Thrive PR + Communications
|Kerry Field – Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare
|Kim Feitelberg , FounderFounder, HairShots
|Kim Portrate – CEO, ThinkTV
|Kim Xavier – Head of Strategic Insights, Zenith Media
|Kimberlee Wells – CEO, TBWA Melbourne and Adelaide
|Kirsty Muddle – Chief Executive Officer dentsu Creative Australia & New Zealand
|Kristin Carlos – MD of Platform, News Corp
|Kylie Blucher, Managing Director of Nine Queensland and Nine Northern NSW, Nine Entertainment Co.
|Kylie Rogers – Executive GM Customer and Commercial, AFL
|Lara Brownlow – Head of Agency and Channel Sales ANZ, LinkedIn
|Laura Aldington – Board MemberBoard Member
Advertising Council Australia
|Laura Cremon – Agency Development Manger, Twitter
|Laura Nice – Co-CEO, OMD Australia
|Lauren Joyce – Chief Strategy & Connections Officer, ARN
|Lauren Simpson – Marketing Manager ANZ, Twitter
|Lauren Swidenbank – Founder & CEO, Cali Social
|Leanne Cartwright-Bradford – SVP & Head of Audible Operations, APAC, Audible
|Lee Leggett – CEO, Chep Network
|Leilani Abels – Founder & MD, Thrive PR + Communications
|Liesa Bacon – Director Audiences, ABC
|Lilian Sor. Chief Strategy Officer, CHEP Network
|Lindsey Evans – Founding Partner and CEO, Special Group Australia
|Lisa Davies – CEO, AAP
|Lisa Lie, Founder at Learna
|Lisa Squillace – Chair Think TV
|Lisa Sutton – Founder and Director, Enigma
|Lisa Vitaris – CMO, Amaysim
|Liz Baldwin – Senior Vice President, Head of Streaming, 10 ViacomCBS AUNZ
|Lizzie Baker – National Head of Investment, Zenith Media
|Lorraine Jokovic – CEO, LOUD Communications
|Lottie Laws – Director of Partnerships, Pinterest
|Lou Wilson – Head of New Business AUNZ, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
|Louisa Mennell – Head of Performance Media, Reprise
|Louise Barrett – Managing Director National Sales, News Corp
Louise Butler-Green – Executive Manager Marketing, Everyday Banking, Digital, Shopping & Customer Programs, Commonwealth Bank
|Lucie Jansen – Chief Investment Officer, Spark Foundry
|Lucy Formosa Morgan, Managing Director, MAGNA Global
|Lunia Ryan – Senior Client Account Manager, Twitter
|Lynne Scrivens, Director of Communications, PR & Media – Carnival Australia
|Mandi Wicks – News Director, SBS
|Mandie van der Merwe, Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative
|Margie Reid – CEO Thinkerbell
|Maria Grivas – CEO, Reprise Australia
|Maryna Fewster – CEO Western Australian, Seven West Media
|Megan Kay – Managing Director, Zenith Melbourne
|Megan Oliver – Client Partner, Twitter
|Mel Hopkins – Chief Marketing and Audience Officer, Seven West Media
|Melanie Silva – Managing Director ANZ, Google
|Melanie Wiese – CSO, Wunderman Thompson
|Melina Cruickshank – Chief Product & Audience Officer , REA Group
|Melinda Petrunoff – Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Pinterest
|Melissa Fein – CEO, Initiative
|Mia Freedman – Co-Founder and Creative Director, Mamamia
|Michelle Holland – Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane, Ogilvy Australia
|Michelle Hutton – CEO and Vice Chair APAC, Edelman
|Minsun Collier, APAC Client Lead – Adobe, Zenith
|Monique Perry – Managing Director Media & Sports and Pacific Cluster Leader, Nielsen
|Naomi Gorringe – Head of consumer marketing, SCA
|Naomi Shepherd – Group Industry Director/Head of Brand, Meta, Facebook
|Nathalie Brady, Business Transformation & Operations leader
|Natalie Harvey – National Sales Director, Seven West Media
|Nat Taylor, Founder, Poppet
|Nickie Scriven, Founder & CEOFounder & CEO, Chief Meta Chicks
Nicky Briger – General Manager of Fashion and Beauty at ARE Media General Manager of Fashion and Beauty at ARE Media
Are Media Pty Ltd
|Nicole Bence, Chief Commercial OfficerChief Commercial Officer
NOVA Entertainment
|Nicole Boyd – Head of Client Service, The Media Store
|Nicole Byers – Group Publisher, Are Media
|Nicole Cadiz , Product Strategy and Operations ManagerProduct Strategy and Operations Manager
|Nicole Milward , Client Services DirectorClient Services Director
Dinosaur
|Nicole Prior – Managing Director AUNZ, Xandr
|Nikki Clarkson – Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, SCA
|Nikki Hills – Co-Founder & Strategic Director, WOM Network
|Olivia Ruello – Director, Talent Acquisition and Onboarding , NSW Department
|Paige Prettyman – Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising, Deloitte Digital
|Paige Wheaton – National Head of Investment, Mindshare
|Pamela Bishop – COO, Blooms The Chemist
|Pamela Klioufis – CEO ANZ, BCW Global
|Paula Lopes – General Manager, Sydney and Brisbane, Reprise
|Pauly Grant – Chief People Officer ANZ & APAC Head of People Strategy, Publicis Groupe
|Philippa Noilea-Tani – Chief Investment Officer, Wavemaker
|Pia Chaudhuri, Global Creative Lead – Play InclusionGlobal Creative Lead – Play Inclusion
the LEGO Group
|Pip Marlow – CEO ANZ & ASEAN, Salesforce
|Poorani Adewole – National Head of Performance, Mindshare
|Priya Patel – Group Chief Executive Officer, DDB Aotearoa NZ
|Prue Cox – Director Enterprise SEA & ANZ Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
|Rachael Powell – Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ, Google
|Rachel Page, National Sales Director – DigitalNational Sales Director – Digital
Seven Network
|Rachida Murray – Chief Digital Officer, Spark Foundry
|Rebecca Costello – CEO, Schwartz Media
|Rebecca Robertson – Managing Partner, Howatson+Company
|Rebecca Stambanis – Chief Strategy Officer Founding Partner Melbourne, Special Group Australia
|Rebecca Tos – Founder & Principal Advisor, Rebecca Tos Advisory, managing partner at Havas Media Australia
|Renee Hyde – MD, Howatson+Company
|Ricci Meldrum – MD, TBWA/Melbourne
|Richenda Vermeulen – Founder and CEO, ntegrity agency
|Robi Stanton – Head of Franchise Development & Affiliate Relations, Australia & New Zealand, Warner Bros. Discovery
|Rochelle Burbury, Principal, Third Avenue Consulting
|Rochelle Levy – Account Director, Leba Ethnic Media
|Rose Bernauer – Senior Partner Manager, Global Content Partnerships, Twitter
|Rose Herceg – President, WPP ANZ
|Ruth Haffenden – Global head of brand and marketing, Boody
|Sally Kissane – CEO, Ogilvy Australia
|Sam Turley – Invention Lead at Mindshare, Mindshare
|Samantha Do – Marketing Manager, KFC
|Sammy Bolton – Partner & Head of Strategy, Audience Precision
|Sandra Wee – Senior Director of Commercial Operations APAC, The Trade Desk
|Sara McDonald – Head of People & Culture, Spark Foundry
|Sarah Adam-Gedge –non-exec director at Cricket Australia, Kinetic IT, Codan Limited, and Austal
|Sarah Belle Murphy – Digital Product & Commercial Consultant
|Sarah James – Managing Director Melbourne, Initiative
|Sarah Keith – Group Managing Director Active International and Involved Media, Active International
|Sarah Letts – Head of Content Solutions, TotallyAwesome
|Sarah McGregor – Executive Creative Director/Certified Auntie, dentsu, The Aunties
|Sarah O’Carroll – Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Australia
|Sarah Tucker – Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise, LinkedIn
|Sarah Wyse – Indepedent Advisor, act media ventures
|Sasha Firth – Managing Partner, DDB
|Sasha Smith – chief media officer at Howatson + Company
|Sev Griffiths – General Manager, Bohemia Group
|Sharon Zeev Poole – Founder & Director, Agent99 PR
Sharyn Smith – Founder/Executive Director, Social Soup; Co-founder/Executive Director, The Influence group; Chair, Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO); Board Member, Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA)
|Sheryl Marjoram – CEO, DDB Sydney
|Shivani Maharaj – Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker ANZ
|Sian Cook – Managing Director AUNZ, M&C Saatchi
|Sian Whitnall – Co-CEO, OMD Australia
|Simone Gupta – CEO, Havas PR Australia/Red Havas/One Green Bean/Havas BLVD
|Simran Kaur – Founder, Pounce Marketing
|Sive Buckley – Chief Experience Officer, Essence, Co-Founder and Head of Operations, The Aunties
|Skye Lambley – CEO, Herd MSL
|Sophie Beard – Creative, AMV BBDO
|Sophie Hicks Lloyd – Head of Client Partnerships and Sales, Cartology
|Sophie Langton – Head of Planning & Connection, Spark Foundry
|Sophie Madden – CEO, Media Federation of Australia
|Sophie Price – Chief Strategy Officer, EssenceMediacom
|Stefanie DiGianvincenzo – Creative Strategist, Meta
|Stefanie Morrison – Ecommerce Lead, Initiative
|Sue Squillace – Media CEO, Attivo Group
|Sunita Gloster – CEO/Senior Consultant/Advisor. Gloster Advisory/Accenture/UN Women Australia
|Susan Searle – Director, NEXTGEN Distribution
|Susannah George – Founder and CEO, Urban List
|Suzanne Steele – Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe ANZ
|Suzie Cardwell – Head of Customer Data Product, Scentre Group
|Suzie Roberts – MD, VCCP
|Suzie Shaw – We Are Social CEO
|Suzy Smiley – Managing Director, Apparent
|Tania David – Head of Marketing & Business Development, Finecast
|Tanya Denning Orman – Director of Indigenous Content, SBS
|Tanya Vragalis – MD, TBWA/Sydney
|Tara Ford – Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys
|Tara Mckenty – Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Executive Creative Director, BMF Australia
|Taryn Williams – Founder/CEO, theright.fit/The Influencers Agency
|Teresa Waltermann – Client Partner, Twitter
|Tereza Dodd – General Manager – Publicis Leon – Zenithmedia Australia – Power of one solution for Haleon (GSK)
|Terri Owens – General Manager – Product, Data & Tech, GroupM
|Tiffany Damm, Commercial Director & GM Melbourne, UnLtd
|Vanessa Mitchell – Change Communications Lead, nbn Australia
|Vanya Mariani – Commercial Director- Media (Sales & Customer Solutions), Carsales, Deputy Chair of IAB Australia
|Venessa Hunt – Director of Commercial Strategy and Growth, ARN; Board Director, UnLtd.
|Veronica Cremen – Founder and Managing Director, Vonnimedia
|Victoria Curro – MD of R/GA Australia
|Virginia Hyland – CEO, Havas Media Group Australia
|Viv Gibson-Thomas – Head of Brand Strategy/ Founder, 515 Consulting
|Wendy Gower – Managing Director, Founder, WeGrow
|Yvette Costi – CMO, Blooms The Chemist
Please login with linkedin to comment
-
Latest comments
Latest News
Suicide Prevention Australia’s Launches New Men’s Health Campaign Via Silver Lining
Suicide Prevention Australia has partnered with Australian Men’s Health Forum, launching a campaign encouraging men to reach out, for Men’s Health Week this week.
We Should Be Mindful That Everyone Is An Individual: IAB Australia’s Liz Eades On Neurodiversity Within Adland
IAB's Liz Eades discusses the important issue of neurodiversity in adland. And a move away from the IAB's typical KPIs.
Tuesday TV Ratings: MasterChef Contestants Battle It Out With Pho Challenge
The Vietnamese pho is much like the baumkuchen or the Karma Sutra, far trickier to master than it looks in the book.
Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]
LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]
Shopper Strengthens Property Partner Portfolio With Cartology
Often arrive at your local shopping centre sans a clue where to start spending? This in-store initiative's here to help.
B&T TV: Darren Woolley Reveals All (To Chris Taylor) On Being A Pitch Doctor!
The Pitch Doctor! Pitch Guru! Darren, even! No matter the name, few have a finger on the pitch pulse like Mr Woolley.
Triton Podcast Ranker: Hamish & Andy Back On Top
Comedy back beating unconvicted murderers in the latest podcast rankings. Make of it what you will.
“I Find Lesbians A Bit On The Boring Side!” Miriam Margolyes, 82, Absolutely Nails It In Racy Pride Cover For Vogue
Brighten your day with the magnificent Miriam Margolyes & her Vogue shoot. Trust us, the rest of the world's a mess.
Were You One Of Our Wonderful Cannes In Cairns Sponsors? This One’s For You!
Have you been loving all our photo carousels from Cannes In Cairns? Well, get spinning with this latest.
MONA’s Robbie Brammall Sits Down With The Growth D_stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Prepare to get uber arty! It's MONA's marketing and comms supremo, Robbie Brammall, in Cairns via Hobart.
The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]
Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]
One In Five Australians Are Now Paying For Online News According To Digital News Report Australia 2023
Some 20% of Aussies now paying for news online. Still reading the cafe's paper every morning for free, however.
Indie Agency Edge Announces New Creative Recruits
All office naked sunbathing put on hold as Edge takes to the roof for latest staff photography session.
Havas Unveils Global Brand Refresh
Havas go all out on the dope funky shit in rad new brand redirection. Admittedly, our words, not theirs.
Macca’s And Peter Alexander Drop A Surprisingly Stylish Sleepwear Range
Do you try & entice potential suitors to come up & see your Big Mac or Whopper? Now you can with these hideous jim-jams.
OzTAM CEO Doug Peiffer Steps Down After 12 Years
If anyone deserves a high rating TV show based on their lives it has to be outgoing OzTAM boss Doug Peiffer.
Are Media Unveils Sponsors For Its Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards
B&T predicting big things for Ali Baba Kebabs & The Coffee Club at this year's Gourmet Traveller Restaurant Awards.
Man Of The Moment, Scott Boland, Stars For Hard Yakka
Aussie cricket sensation Scott Boland fronts Hard Yakka campaign, as the Honey Badger loses his shine for tradie ads.
Report: 71% Of Aussie Consumers Find Brands’ Communications Too Aggressive
This report makes for sobering news for creative agencies. So perhaps read it with a cheeky sav blanc or three.
AI And The Future Of Teamwork: Friend Or Foe? With Atlassian’s Sumita Mukherjee
Befuddled by AI in the workplace? B&T's enlisted actual real life human Sumita Mukherjee for this expert explanation.
Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property
Independent media agency Yango has recently added Parramatta Eels and Frasers Property Industrial to its client portfolio. Yango’s remit for the iconic Sydney-based NRL team encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the Parramatta Eels marketing team to maximise game day ticket sales and hospitality, as well as club membership. Parramatta Eels, head of […]
The Hallway Appoints Graham Sweet As Head Of Strategy
Things are sweet - both physically & metaphorically - in The Hallways strategy department with the arrival of Mr Sweet.
McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7
Ward 7 (formerly trading as McCann Health in Australia) is a new name in the Australian healthcare marketing communications market. However, its ownership, brand leadership, structure, and people remain exactly the same. Along with separate sister agency, Ward6, it now forms the region’s leading healthcare communications network with well-established global connections and a talented team […]
Pride Campaign Draws Attention To Alarming Rise In Anti-LGBTQ+ Hate
Further proof the Bud Light hobos haven't won comes this powerful piece of work out of Canada for Pride month.
How Tapping Into Your Happy Stress Can Boost Creativity
Creative juices not where they need to be? These top tips will be like a lemon squeezer to the brain's frontal cortex.
Secretive Multi-Million Dollar Deals Between Betting Firms & Sports Codes Revealed
B&T always enjoys Monday night's Four Corners. Even more so if we can rip it off for stories of our very own.
Chris Taylor Stumbles Upon A Good News Advertising Story
The Chaser's Chris Taylor brings his own unique take on adland here. Yes, the defamation lawyers are primed and ready.
Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS
The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]
Should Men Do Pilates? STRONG Pilates Challenges Perceptions
New campaign asks, "Should men do Pilates?" Other questions could include, "Should men read maps or put the seat down?"
Smartsheet Reckons Its AI Tools Help McLaren Win Off The Track
This one's got a bit of Formula One, it's got a bit of tech. Sadly, there's no Champagne spraying, however.
Brisbane Adland Swings For Good At The UnLtd Open Brisbane
Brisbane's advertising community confirms it can swear with the best of them at annual charity golf day.
Monday TV Ratings: Ratings Up Despite Public Holiday, Seven Launches Million Dollar Island
Were you in bed early after a particularly boozy long-weekend? Discover how you had no impact on the TV numbers here.
BabyLove Opposes Gendered Nappies Via Campaign By Communicado
Still using the Kindergarten Cop line that "boys have a penis, girls have a vagina" in all your marketing? Rethink here.
Drunk Man City Fans Taunt & Kiss TV Reporter Who Dutifully Ignores It All
Sure, Aussies in Bali are rarely anything to be proud of, but we've got nothing on the English enjoying the Continent.
Dena Vassallo – Founder & CEO of SOCIETY should be on this list!
https://www.societymarcom.com/about
Would love to see Social & Staple founder, Elke Westerveld (nee. Critchley) added to this list!
Would love to see Social & Staple founder, Elke Westerveld (nee. Critchley) added to this list!
Would love to see Social & Staple founder Elke Westerveld (nee. Critchley)!
You have to add Sharon Nouh, CEO & Founder of ProSpend – such an inspiring success story!