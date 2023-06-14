The B&T Women in Media Power List Longlist Is HERE!!!!!!!!!!

The B&T Women in Media Power List Longlist Is HERE!!!!!!!!!!
Sofia Geraghty
By Sofia Geraghty
SHARE
THIS



Stop what you are doing right this minute because the B&T Women In Media Power List longlist has LANDED. 

Yes, that’s right – we have gathered a full list of all the amazing women working in advertising, marketing, and media in Australia and New Zealand.

We will be whittling it down to the final 2023 30 Power List to be announced at our exclusive B&T Women In Media awards night taking place on Friday 25th of August at the White Bay Cruise Terminal. To see the list revealed in person – buy your tickets HERE. 

Best of all, because we are so diplomatic here at B&T, you actually have the power to influence the list. This is your chance to get their name in front of us before we reveal the final 30 winners.

If you do want to add someone, please add them to the comments section below.

Also please note, that this is not the people’s choice! There’s no voting here. Just an unearthing process of proper talent.

While every effort (hours spent trawling LinkedIn) has been made to ensure all details are correct at the time of publishing, they’re absolutely not going to be. We sincerely apologise if anyone on this list has changed jobs, moved overseas, left the industry, retired, died, or done something so egregious to someone else as to be unworthy of this list. We will fix the problem as fast as we can.

Also, accept that while this list as a starting point is long, it is in no way complete. Heck we can’t even guarantee the whole 30 finalists from last year aren’t all here. God, we hope they are, but come on! That’s a lot of names to wade through.

 If you want to get something changed email sofia@bandt.com.au.

Without further ado, please see the list here:

Adele Burke – General Manager, MediaCom Sydney
Aimee Buchanan – CEO GroupM Australia & New Zealand
Ainslee O’Brien – GM Commercial Networks, News Corp
Aleisha McCall – Founder and CEO, Ultimate Edge Communications
Alex Sloane, Senior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and BusinessSenior Director, Marketing – Enterprise and Business
Optus
Alicia Olson-Keating – Managing Director, Nielsen
Alison Tilling – CSO, VMLY&R AUNZ
Aliya Hasan, Director – Head of StrategyDirector – Head of Strategy
Nature
Amanda Laing – Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Foxtel
Amy Mills – Director Online Sales, LinkedIn APAC
Anathea Ruys – CEO, UM
Andrea Martens – CEO, ADMA
Andrea Rule – Head of Enterprise, LinkedIn Marketing Solutions
Angela Morris – National Chief Strategy Officer, Bastion Creative
Angela Neville – GM and Sales Director Brisbane, Network 10
Angela Tangas – CEO, dentsu
Anna Bohler, Head of Digital ExperienceHead of Digital Experience
Big Red Group
Anna Cherry, Chief Media OfficerChief Media Officer
CHEP Network
Annalise Dry – eCommerce Director, OMD Australia
Anny Havercroft – Head of Business Marketing AUNZ, TikTok
Azadeh Williams – Founder and ManagingPpartner, AZK Media
Barbara Humphries – Executive Creative Director, The Monkeys
Bec Brideson,Executive DirectorExecutive Director
BB.CO
Bec Brown – Founder and Managing Director, The Comms Department
Belinda Drew – Chief Client Officer, The Monkeys
Belinda Jennings – Founder and Director of Strategy, Mum Central
Belinda Murray, Founder & CEO at Formless
Beverley McGarvey – Executive Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Paramount ANZ
Bobbi Mahlab – Founder and Chair/Co-Founder/ Member of the NSW Council for Women’s Economic Development/ Jurror, Mahlab, Mentor Walks, Women NSW, Cartier Women’s Initiative
Brodee Myers-Cooke – Editorial Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mass Food/taste.com.au, News Corp
Carmela Soares – Creative Strategist, Meta
Carolyn Bollaci – Head of Media ANZ, Facebook
Carrie Barker – CEO, the projects*
Catherine Krantz – Executive Director Media Operations, Dentsu international
Catherine Rushton, Chief Strategy Officer & PartnerChief Strategy Officer & Partner
This Is Flow
Catherine Smith – General Manager, Half Dome
Cathy O’Connor – CEO and Managing Director, Ooh!Media
Celia Wright – Chief Growth Officer, EssenceMediacom Australia
Charlotte Valente – CMO, Seven West Media
Charmaine Moldrich – CEO, Outdoor Media Association
Chiquita King – Founder and MD, Cocogun
Christina Aventi – Chief Strategy Officer, BMF Australia
Claire Bisset – Head of Integrated Production, Clemenger, BBDO Sydney / Flare
Claire Butterworth – National Head of Investment, GroupM
Claire Fenner – Managing Director & Partner, Atomic 212°
Claire Waring – ECD, R/GA
Claudia Alvarado – Sales Director NSW & QLD, Totally Awesome
Claudine Hall – Marketing Director, Are Media
Deb O’Sullivan – General Manager, Customer Experience Applications, AUNZ, Oracle
Debbie Leader – Head of Marketing, McGrath Foundation
Dee Madigan – Executive Creative Director Campaign Edge
Diane Ho – National Digital Sales Director, Paramount AUNZ
Dina Bailey – Agency Partner, Facebook
Dom Hickey – CSO, Howatson+Company
Edwina McCann – Editorial Director at News Prestige, Vogue, Vogue Living, GQ – News Corp
EJ Granleese – Founder and Managing Partner, History Will Be Kind
Elizabeth Fox – Director of Vendor Performance, APAC | DEI Leader, Inclusion & Disability Director of Vendor Performance, APAC | DEI Leader, Inclusion & Disability, Google
Ellen Roel, Senior Marketing ManagerSenior Marketing Manager
Rest
Ellie Rogers, ANZ Sales Director, Australia and New Zealand – Snap inc
Emily Bolton – EA to CEO ANZ, Spark Foundry
Emily Foat – Head of Agency ANZ, Twitter
Emily Murren, Director, Brand Marketing @ Carma
Emily Taylor – CSO, M&C Saatchi Group
Emma Dallimore,Press SecretaryPress Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese MP
Emma Montgomery – CEO, Leo Burnett
Emma Robbins – ECD, M&C Saatchi Melbourne
Emma Tommasini – Partner, Nature
Estelle Bohensky – Head of People & Culture, Zenith Media
Esther Carlsen – General Manager, Bench
Esther Clerehan – Founder and CEO, CLEREHAN
Eugenia Yeung – National Content Partnerships and Communities Lead, Reprise
Felicity Hunt – Senior Client Partner, Twitter
Fiona Nilsson – Managing Director of Food and Travel Australia, News Corp
Fiona Roberts – Commercial Director, MiQ
Fiorella Di Santo – COO, Medium Rare Content Agency
Fran Clayton- CSO DDB Sydney, Director, Advertising Council Australia
Gabriela Stewart – Client Managing Partner, L’Oréal, Wavemaker ANZ
Gai Le Roy – CEO, IAB Australia
Gayle de la Fuente – Client Account Manager, Twitter
Gayle While – CEO Host/Havas
Genevieve Clay-Smith – Non-Executive Director, Co-Owner, Co-Founder, Taste Creative/Bus Stop Films
Genevieve Jacobs – Group Editor, Region Media Group
Georgie Nichols – Sales Director NSW, Seven West Media
Georgie Pownall – Managing Partner, By All Means
Georgina Evans – Head of SEO, Reprise
Hannah Cooper – Director, Advanced TV & Holding Groups, MiQ
Helen Trinca – Managing Editor, The Australian, News Corp
Helena Snowdon – Head of New Business, Media Brands – Publicis Groupe
Holly Alexander – Head of Production, Howatson+Company
Imogen Hewitt – CEO ANZ Spark Foundry
Inbal Costis – Director of Business Operations in APAC & Head of China, Outbrain
Iona McGregor – CSO, Saatchi & Saatchi Sydney
Jacqueline Witts – CSO, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Jacquie Alley – Chief Operating Officer, The Media Store
Jane Huxley – CEO Are Media
Jane Palfreyman – Director of Marketing, SBS
Jane Sullivan – Managing Director Wavemaker
Jasmin Bedir – CEO/Creator, Innocean, Fck the Cupcakes
Jen Sharpe – Founder and Managing Director, Think HQ
Jennifer Lloyd – Finance & Commercial Director, Spark Foundry
Jessica White – CEO & Partner, Cassette
Jo Clasby – Director of Sales Total Publishing, Nine
Jo de Fina – Executive Producer and Founder, The OTTO Empire
Jo Scard – Founder and CEO, Fifty Acres
Joan Warner – Principal, Gillooly Warner & Associates
Joanne Gray – Executive Director, Pollination
Joanne Painter – Co-founder and Managing Director, Icon Agency
Jody Elston – Head of Strategy, RichardsRose
Jonelle Lawrence – Managing Consultant PR & Production APAC, Clear Hayes Consulting
Judy Sahay – Managing Director/Founder, Crowd Media HQ, Crowdshare/digiHUBS
Julia Lefort – Head of Communications and Corporate Affairs, Plenti
Julie Dormand – Managing Partner, The Works
Judy Sahay – Mavin Consultant/Senior Advisor/Business Consultant, Managing Partner, Mavardo, 24HR Business Plan, Dormand Consulting, The Works
Kandiese Villella – Head of Social, Reprise
Karen Dewey – CEO, Lumi.Media
Karen Halligan – Partner- Customer Brand and Marketing, KPMG Australia
Karly Leach – General Manager, performance by design
Kate de Brito – Executive Director, Flash
Kate O’Ryan Roeder – Managing Director Sydney Mindshare
Kath Blackham – Founder and CEO, VERSA
Katherine Williams – COO, ABI Interiors
Kathryn Carter – General Manager APAC, Snap Inc.
Kathy Schokman – Head of Content & Partnerships, Sportsbet
Katie Finney – Director, 7RED, Seven Network
Katie Firth – Managing Partner, DDB Group Australia
Katie McGrath – Chief People and Culture Officer, Seven West Media
Katie Palmer-Rose – Managing Director, Social Soup
Katie Rigg-Smith, chief strategy officer WPP ANZ
Katie-Jane Michael – National Agency Lead, Reprise
Katrina Alvarez-Jarrett – ECD, TBWA/Sydney, AWARD School Head
Katrina McCarter – Founder and CEO, Marketing to Mums, Partnership Mastery
Katrina Strickland – Editor of Good Weekend Magazine, Nine
Kellie Dawson – Managing Director, MediaCom Brisbane
Kellie Northwood – CEO/executive director, The Real Media Collective/TSA Limited
Kelly Noble – Owner, Founder and Editor-in-Chief/ Director & Co-Founder, Glam Adelaide, Showcase SA
Kelly Stambanis – GM Australasia, Thrive PR + Communications
Kerry Field – Chief Growth Officer, Mindshare
Kim Feitelberg , FounderFounder, HairShots
Kim Portrate – CEO, ThinkTV
Kim Xavier – Head of Strategic Insights, Zenith Media
Kimberlee Wells – CEO, TBWA Melbourne and Adelaide
Kirsty Muddle – Chief Executive Officer dentsu Creative Australia & New Zealand
Kristin Carlos – MD of Platform, News Corp
Kylie Blucher, Managing Director of Nine Queensland and Nine Northern NSW, Nine Entertainment Co.
Kylie Rogers – Executive GM Customer and Commercial, AFL
Lara Brownlow – Head of Agency and Channel Sales ANZ, LinkedIn
Laura Aldington – Board MemberBoard Member
Advertising Council Australia
Laura Cremon – Agency Development Manger, Twitter
Laura Nice – Co-CEO, OMD Australia
Lauren Joyce – Chief Strategy & Connections Officer, ARN
Lauren Simpson – Marketing Manager ANZ, Twitter
Lauren Swidenbank – Founder & CEO, Cali Social
Leanne Cartwright-Bradford – SVP & Head of Audible Operations, APAC, Audible
Lee Leggett – CEO, Chep Network
Leilani Abels – Founder & MD, Thrive PR + Communications
Liesa Bacon – Director Audiences, ABC
Lilian Sor. Chief Strategy Officer, CHEP Network
Lindsey Evans – Founding Partner and CEO, Special Group Australia
Lisa Davies – CEO, AAP
Lisa Lie, Founder at Learna
Lisa Squillace – Chair Think TV
Lisa Sutton – Founder and Director, Enigma
Lisa Vitaris – CMO, Amaysim
Liz Baldwin – Senior Vice President, Head of Streaming, 10 ViacomCBS AUNZ
Lizzie Baker – National Head of Investment, Zenith Media
Lorraine Jokovic – CEO, LOUD Communications
Lottie Laws – Director of Partnerships, Pinterest
Lou Wilson – Head of New Business AUNZ, Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
Louisa Mennell – Head of Performance Media, Reprise
Louise Barrett – Managing Director National Sales, News Corp
Louise Butler-Green – Executive Manager Marketing, Everyday Banking, Digital, Shopping & Customer Programs, Commonwealth Bank
Lucie Jansen – Chief Investment Officer, Spark Foundry
Lucy Formosa Morgan, Managing Director, MAGNA Global
Lunia Ryan – Senior Client Account Manager, Twitter
Lynne Scrivens, Director of Communications, PR & Media – Carnival Australia
Mandi Wicks – News Director, SBS
Mandie van der Merwe, Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative
Margie Reid – CEO Thinkerbell
Maria Grivas – CEO, Reprise Australia
Maryna Fewster – CEO Western Australian, Seven West Media
Megan Kay – Managing Director, Zenith Melbourne
Megan Oliver – Client Partner, Twitter
Mel Hopkins – Chief Marketing and Audience Officer, Seven West Media
Melanie Silva – Managing Director ANZ, Google
Melanie Wiese – CSO, Wunderman Thompson
Melina Cruickshank – Chief Product & Audience Officer , REA Group
Melinda Petrunoff – Country Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Pinterest
Melissa Fein – CEO, Initiative
Mia Freedman – Co-Founder and Creative Director, Mamamia
Michelle Holland – Managing Director Sydney and Brisbane, Ogilvy Australia
Michelle Hutton – CEO and Vice Chair APAC, Edelman
Minsun Collier, APAC Client Lead – Adobe, Zenith
Monique Perry – Managing Director Media & Sports and Pacific Cluster Leader, Nielsen
Naomi Gorringe – Head of consumer marketing, SCA
Naomi Shepherd – Group Industry Director/Head of Brand, Meta, Facebook
Nathalie Brady, Business Transformation & Operations leader
Natalie Harvey – National Sales Director, Seven West Media
Nat Taylor, Founder, Poppet
Nickie Scriven, Founder & CEOFounder & CEO, Chief Meta Chicks
Nicky Briger – General Manager of Fashion and Beauty at ARE Media General Manager of Fashion and Beauty at ARE Media
Are Media Pty Ltd
Nicole Bence, Chief Commercial OfficerChief Commercial Officer
NOVA Entertainment
Nicole Boyd – Head of Client Service, The Media Store
Nicole Byers – Group Publisher, Are Media
Nicole Cadiz , Product Strategy and Operations ManagerProduct Strategy and Operations Manager
Google
Nicole Milward , Client Services DirectorClient Services Director
Dinosaur
Nicole Prior – Managing Director AUNZ, Xandr
Nikki Clarkson – Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, SCA
Nikki Hills – Co-Founder & Strategic Director, WOM Network
Olivia Ruello – Director, Talent Acquisition and Onboarding , NSW Department
Paige Prettyman – Managing Director: Creative, Brand & Advertising, Deloitte Digital
Paige Wheaton – National Head of Investment, Mindshare
Pamela Bishop – COO, Blooms The Chemist
Pamela Klioufis – CEO ANZ, BCW Global
Paula Lopes – General Manager, Sydney and Brisbane, Reprise
Pauly Grant – Chief People Officer ANZ & APAC Head of People Strategy, Publicis Groupe
Philippa Noilea-Tani – Chief Investment Officer, Wavemaker
Pia Chaudhuri, Global Creative Lead – Play InclusionGlobal Creative Lead – Play Inclusion
the LEGO Group
Pip Marlow – CEO ANZ & ASEAN, Salesforce
Poorani Adewole – National Head of Performance, Mindshare
Priya Patel – Group Chief Executive Officer, DDB Aotearoa NZ
Prue Cox – Director Enterprise SEA & ANZ Marketing Solutions, LinkedIn
Rachael Powell – Head of Consumer & Market Insights AU/NZ, Google
Rachel Page, National Sales Director – DigitalNational Sales Director – Digital
Seven Network
Rachida Murray – Chief Digital Officer, Spark Foundry
Rebecca Costello – CEO, Schwartz Media
Rebecca Robertson – Managing Partner, Howatson+Company
Rebecca Stambanis – Chief Strategy Officer Founding Partner Melbourne, Special Group Australia
Rebecca Tos – Founder & Principal Advisor, Rebecca Tos Advisory, managing partner at Havas Media Australia
Renee Hyde – MD, Howatson+Company
Ricci Meldrum – MD, TBWA/Melbourne
Richenda Vermeulen – Founder and CEO, ntegrity agency
Robi Stanton – Head of Franchise Development & Affiliate Relations, Australia & New Zealand, Warner Bros. Discovery
Rochelle Burbury, Principal, Third Avenue Consulting
Rochelle Levy – Account Director, Leba Ethnic Media
Rose Bernauer – Senior Partner Manager, Global Content Partnerships, Twitter
Rose Herceg – President, WPP ANZ
Ruth Haffenden – Global head of brand and marketing, Boody
Sally Kissane – CEO, Ogilvy Australia
Sam Turley – Invention Lead at Mindshare, Mindshare
Samantha Do – Marketing Manager, KFC
Sammy Bolton – Partner & Head of Strategy, Audience Precision
Sandra Wee – Senior Director of Commercial Operations APAC, The Trade Desk
Sara McDonald – Head of People & Culture, Spark Foundry
Sarah Adam-Gedge –non-exec director at Cricket Australia, Kinetic IT, Codan Limited, and Austal
Sarah Belle Murphy – Digital Product & Commercial Consultant
Sarah James – Managing Director Melbourne, Initiative
Sarah Keith – Group Managing Director Active International and Involved Media, Active International
Sarah Letts – Head of Content Solutions, TotallyAwesome
Sarah McGregor – Executive Creative Director/Certified Auntie, dentsu, The Aunties
Sarah O’Carroll – Editor-in-Chief at Forbes Australia
Sarah Tucker – Head of APAC Marketing – Marketing Solutions, Enterprise, LinkedIn
Sarah Wyse – Indepedent Advisor, act media ventures
Sasha Firth – Managing Partner, DDB
Sasha Smith – chief media officer at Howatson + Company
Sev Griffiths – General Manager, Bohemia Group
Sharon Zeev Poole – Founder & Director, Agent99 PR
Sharyn Smith – Founder/Executive Director, Social Soup; Co-founder/Executive Director, The Influence group; Chair, Australian Influencer Marketing Council (AiMCO); Board Member, Audited Media Association of Australia (AMAA)
Sheryl Marjoram – CEO, DDB Sydney
Shivani Maharaj – Chief Content & Partnerships Officer, Wavemaker ANZ
Sian Cook – Managing Director AUNZ, M&C Saatchi
Sian Whitnall – Co-CEO, OMD Australia
Simone Gupta – CEO, Havas PR Australia/Red Havas/One Green Bean/Havas BLVD
Simran Kaur – Founder, Pounce Marketing
Sive Buckley – Chief Experience Officer, Essence, Co-Founder and Head of Operations, The Aunties
Skye Lambley – CEO, Herd MSL
Sophie Beard – Creative, AMV BBDO
Sophie Hicks Lloyd – Head of Client Partnerships and Sales, Cartology
Sophie Langton – Head of Planning & Connection, Spark Foundry
Sophie Madden – CEO, Media Federation of Australia
Sophie Price – Chief Strategy Officer, EssenceMediacom
Stefanie DiGianvincenzo – Creative Strategist, Meta
Stefanie Morrison – Ecommerce Lead, Initiative
Sue Squillace – Media CEO, Attivo Group
Sunita Gloster – CEO/Senior Consultant/Advisor. Gloster Advisory/Accenture/UN Women Australia
Susan Searle – Director, NEXTGEN Distribution
Susannah George – Founder and CEO, Urban List
Suzanne Steele – Vice President and Managing Director, Adobe ANZ
Suzie Cardwell – Head of Customer Data Product, Scentre Group
Suzie Roberts – MD, VCCP
Suzie Shaw – We Are Social CEO
Suzy Smiley – Managing Director, Apparent
Tania David – Head of Marketing & Business Development, Finecast
Tanya Denning Orman – Director of Indigenous Content, SBS
Tanya Vragalis – MD, TBWA/Sydney
Tara Ford – Chief Creative Officer, The Monkeys
Tara Mckenty – Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Executive Creative Director, BMF Australia
Taryn Williams – Founder/CEO, theright.fit/The Influencers Agency
Teresa Waltermann – Client Partner, Twitter
Tereza Dodd – General Manager – Publicis Leon – Zenithmedia Australia – Power of one solution for Haleon (GSK)
Terri Owens – General Manager – Product, Data & Tech, GroupM
Tiffany Damm, Commercial Director & GM Melbourne, UnLtd
Vanessa Mitchell – Change Communications Lead, nbn Australia
Vanya Mariani – Commercial Director- Media (Sales & Customer Solutions), Carsales, Deputy Chair of IAB Australia
Venessa Hunt – Director of Commercial Strategy and Growth, ARN; Board Director, UnLtd.
Veronica Cremen – Founder and Managing Director, Vonnimedia
Victoria Curro – MD of R/GA Australia
Virginia Hyland – CEO, Havas Media Group Australia
Viv Gibson-Thomas – Head of Brand Strategy/ Founder, 515 Consulting
Wendy Gower – Managing Director, Founder, WeGrow
Yvette Costi – CMO, Blooms The Chemist

 

Please login with linkedin to comment

Women in Media

Latest News

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology
  • Marketing

Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business. Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer […]

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network
  • Marketing

LiSTNR Remains Australia’s Largest Podcast Network

LiSTNR has delivered its best-ever result in May, consolidating its no.1 position as Australia’s largest podcast network with 8.658 million listeners, with 20 podcasts in the top 50 of the Australian Podcast Ranker. Hamish & Andy is Australia’s no. 1 podcast and the most listened to comedy podcast, growing its audience to more than 1.019 […]

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA
  • Marketing

The Pistol’s Digital Strategy Drives Revenue For DECJUBA

Digital solutions media agency, The Pistol, has delivered strong results for its partnership with DECJUBA, driving significant year-on-year growth in revenue and transactions for the brand. Within the first three months of its digital media partnership with DECJUBA, The Pistol’s performance-first approach helped the brand to achieve a 118 per cent year-on-year increase in attributed […]

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide
  • Technology

Yahoo Advertising Launches High Attention Pre-Bid Segments, Powered By Adelaide

Yahoo Advertising has revealed a new integration with attention metrics firm Adelaide to bring high-attention pre-bid segments through the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP). This global solution is driven by Adelaide’s market-leading attention metric and promises to simplify the application of attention metrics for advertisers, helping them achieve strong business outcomes. Integrating Adelaide’s attention-based metric, AU […]

Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property
  • Marketing

Independent Media Agency Yango Wins Parramatta Eels And Frasers Property

Independent media agency Yango has recently added Parramatta Eels and Frasers Property Industrial to its client portfolio. Yango’s remit for the iconic Sydney-based NRL team encompasses media strategy, planning and buying, working with the Parramatta Eels marketing team to maximise game day ticket sales and hospitality, as well as club membership. Parramatta Eels, head of […]

McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7
  • Marketing

McCann Health Rebrands To Ward 7

Ward 7 (formerly trading as McCann Health in Australia) is a new name in the Australian healthcare marketing communications market. However, its ownership, brand leadership, structure, and people remain exactly the same. Along with separate sister agency, Ward6, it now forms the region’s leading healthcare communications network with well-established global connections and a talented team […]

Businesswoman giving a high five to male colleague in meeting. Business professionals high five during a meeting in boardroom.
  • Marketing

Shortlists Released For The WARC Awards For Effectiveness 2023 In Association With LIONS

The shortlists are announced for the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2023, in association with LIONS. Now in its third year, this global competition recognises the best marketing campaigns that deliver commercial impact. Each of the 11 categories has been judged by a high-calibre international jury, who have applied the WARC/LIONS Creative Effectiveness Ladder and the WARC/LIONS B2B Effectiveness Ladder, unique […]