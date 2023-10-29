Loan Morris Launches New Media Agency

French Australian independent media agency CEO Loan Morris (pictured above) today launches 27 Degrees Media, a new-generation media agency with a unique offering for brands and with offices in Australia and France.

After moving to Australia from her native France in 2006, Morris enjoyed a successful 17-year career in media and was previously CEO of inc. Digital Media. Morris was also CEO of Impulse Screen Media, which acquired inc. Digital Media in 2020, where she led the growth strategy and commercial operations for the agency before becoming CEO. She has also worked with ARN as a Commercial Director.

With global experience and a passion for helping businesses grow across all platforms, Morris brings an innovative people-focused approach, advocating for diversity and equality and an inclusive workplace culture.

An expert in data-driven business strategy, digital and multichannel marketing performance and analysis, Morris brings together teams and individuals from diverse backgrounds to help brands and businesses stand out.

Since 2022, Morris has split her time between her hometown in the south of France and Sydney and has launched 27 Degrees Media in both countries.

As its name suggests, 27 Degrees Media thrives on positivity and the digital-focused media agency provides a full ecosystem of services covering the entire buyer cycle, as well as website development services including UX/UI, digital product development such as apps, plus booking systems, and e-commerce.

Just like a perfect warm and sunny day reaching a high of 27 degrees, the new agency is positioned to bring passion, energy and creativity into any business.

“This is more than just an agency – it’s a story about passion from a team that believes in the need for change – a need for fairness, transparency, and simplicity in an industry often overshadowed by complexity and ambiguity,” Morris said.

“27 Degrees is that perfect temperature, the ideal weather and warmth reverberating the same feeling you create when you are in perfect symbiosis with others”.

“After years of doom and gloom and COVID-ridden growth I wanted to create an agency that radiates passion, energy, kindness and creativity. These are values that are deeply connected to what I believe in and what I feel people and the world need right now. My team and I are on a mission to make digital marketing fair, fun, simple and transparent”.

“27 Degrees Media is all about ROI driven creativity. Sure, having the smarts and effectively utilising the innovative tools and programs available today, like generative AI, is what we do on an everyday basis, but we trust that human connection, a positive outlook and a can-do attitude are essential to achieving success”.

27 Degrees Media already has clients in France including European premium brands Atelier TwentyOne, Maison Saint Julien and Simple Vans. A number of Australian clients will be announced soon.

Although the Australian and French agencies are two separate entities, some services are shared.

“The team is excited to be working across global clients – and learning French along the way! Clients love the global insights we bring from Europe and Australia and I’m not afraid of the challenge of working across two, or several, time zones. We’re really offering an opportunity for clients that want to expand to Europe to deal with a local Aussie indie agency who knows the European market inside out and will help them tackle that complex market,” Morris said.

“I am running the day-to-day business, however I also feel strongly about empowering my team and I trust them unconditionally to run the business alongside me. Those who have worked with me know that I’ve always taken a people-focused approach and will go far to ensure they are rewarded accordingly and are as invested as I am in the success of the agency”.




