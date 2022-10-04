Living Image Media Adds Melbourne Central To Growing Portfolio

Digital Out-of-Home company, Living Image Media has added Melbourne Central, the city’s largest CBD shopping centre, to its portfolio.

This follows a string of other recent high-profile additions to Living Image Media’s portfolio including Canberra Centre (ACT), Eastland Ringwood (VIC) and Robina Town Centre (QLD).

Living Image Media’s innovative Smart Mirrors can be seen in washrooms and parent rooms, providing brands with opportunity to play full motion, audio enabled content close to points of purchase.

These eye-catching formats allow advertisers to capture the attention of a captive audience with no distractions, and to target specific demographics by gender to minimise ad wastage.

The current network of Smart Mirrors is installed in 28 shopping centres across NSW, VIC, QLD and ACT, and is on track to grow by a further 13 centres before the end of the year.

Living Image Media CEO Peter Glavincevski, said “its brilliant to be further growing our partnership with some of Australia’s leading shopping centre groups, by providing our innovative new high-end advertising format to support retail sales and help brands engage more deeply with audiences”.

According to ABS data, retail sales in Australia rose by 0.6 per cent MoM to a record AUD$34.88b in August 2022, exceeding market forecasts of 0.4 per cent and delivering the eighth straight month of growth in retail trade.