Live4Life Receives International 2024 Kindness In Community Fund Grant

Live4Life was selected for the Kindness In Community fund grant. From nominations to identifying the shortlist, and all the way to the final selection, young people in each region were engaged at each step of the grant process, ensuring their input and perspectives were central to the decision-making and reflecting their genuine needs and priorities in mental health.

Launched by the Born This Way Foundation, and made global with support from Cotton On and Cotton On Foundation, the Kindness In Community fund grant empowers rural and regional communities to support youth mental health and reduce suicide.

“Live4Life is very proud to be announced as one of just 65 recipients worldwide of the Kindness in Community Fund. We will be putting the Fund to immediate use in helping to bring young mental health ambassadors together from all over the state for our three-day Crew Camp, where they will learn leadership, advocacy, and media skills. Additionally, the Fund will support a positive mental health messaging social media campaign — presented by the young people of our alumni group Crew4LIfe — to be launched on World Mental Health Day in October,” said Bernard Galbally, CEO, Live4Life.

Live4Life Crew Camp will run from 23–25 September, providing a unique opportunity for Crew members to meet and make friends with crew from Live4Life communities around Victoria — all while participating in a fun program that develops leadership skills and teaches more about mental health.

“Crew Camp is such an invaluable experience for Crew members from across the state to come together and share in their passion for youth mental health. It provides young leaders with the opportunity to build their skills as public speakers and advocates, and it is the perfect chance to create ongoing connections with like-minded people. This funding is so amazing. It actually supports young people from rural and regional communities to attend the camp — something they might not have been able to do otherwise. The Crew Camp is an unforgettable experience and a true highlight of my time as a Live4Life Crew member,” said Laura Crozier, former Live4Life crew and current Crew4Life member.

Live4Life is a prevention model centred on young people themselves. It brings together rural and regional communities to deliver evidence-based mental health education in schools and the wider community, creates local partnerships to lead conversations that reduce stigma, and also promotes young leaders as mental health ambassadors. In 2023, over 6,000 young people received evidence-based mental health education.

The Crew is Live4Life’s youth participation and leadership program for young people in Years 9 and 10. After completing school, many former Crew members go on to join Live4Life’s alumni program, Crew4Life. Crew4Life has a big role in Crew Camp, helping to plan, organise, and run activities. This year, Crew4Life will also be involving camp attendees in a social media campaign to be launched on World Mental Health Day in October.

Seventy-five percent of people with mental ill health have their first episode during adolescence. Suicide is the leading cause of death in 15-24-year-olds in Australia — and the suicide rate is 40 per cent higher in rural and regional communities.

The Live4Life model has proven its effectiveness in growing mental health awareness and a help-seeking culture across 13 Victorian rural communities including Ballarat, Bass Coast, Baw Baw, Benalla, Central Goldfields, Glenelg, Hepburn, Latrobe Valley, Moira, Southern Grampians, South Gippsland, Wellington and foundation community Macedon Ranges. Live4Life has also been introduced to its first interstate Live4Life community of Break O’Day in Tasmania — made possible through funding from the Federal Government’s National Suicide Prevention Leadership and Support Program (NSPLSP). There is currently a waitlist of over 20 rural and regional communities throughout Australia.