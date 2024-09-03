Live Nation Study Reveals That 93% Of Music Fans Favour Brands That Spotlight Emerging Artists In The Asian Community

Live Nation Entertainment, the world’s leading live entertainment company, has released its latest Fan Insights Study ‘Future Sound’ which profiles Asia Pop or A-Pop’s unprecedented boom in Australia and New Zealand, with 100% of music fans surveyed demanding more Asian Pop live experiences.

This is the only study of its kind that chronicles the staggering growth and potential of this genre, with 2024 being Asia Pop’s biggest year yet across Australia and New Zealand. From 2015 – 2024, Live Nation reported a 600% increase in Asian Pop shows and a 275% surge in the number of artists. TikTok Australia reported 61M K-Pop views by fans in the last 12 months alone.

The ‘Future Sound’ study reveals nine in 10 Asia Pop fans engage with established genres like K-Pop, J-Pop and C-Pop, as well as emerging genres such as Mandopop, Thai Pop and City Pop. Demonstrating its growing cross-cultural influence, 98% of these fans state that they listen to music in languages other than English, with over 60% saying they prefer it despite English being their dominant language at home.

While Asia Pop has long been seen as a cultural force among younger audiences, the study reveals its reach extends far beyond the expected fanbase. Predominantly female, 35% of its Australian and New Zealand audiences are aged between 27 and 48 and rapidly growing, with one in three fans listening to Asia Pop music for more than 15 hours a week.

Wenona Lok, Asia Pop Promoter and Talent Buyer at Live Nation Australasia said that the popularity of the genre was due to the incredible connection between fans and artists – regardless of language barriers. Fuelled by storytelling through music and enhanced by vibrant fashion, choreography, theatrics and merchandise, Asia Pop has become a dominant leader in viral trends. According to fans, 94% believe fashion brands are the best partner for Asia Pop, followed by 88% Entertainment, 86% Beauty and 66% Travel & Tourism.

“The unparalleled energy for Asian Pop live events in our market is reshaping fan expectations and opening new avenues for growth. Industry players who recognise and adapt to this phenomenon now will be at the forefront of a new era in music and entertainment,” said Lok. “What we’re seeing is not a new phenomenon; it has been an undercurrent in our musical landscape for years, only now receiving the widespread recognition it deserves”.

Kristy Rosser, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Client Services at Live Nation Entertainment said that the Future Sound study unveiled an incredible engagement opportunity, particularly in light of 93% of music fans looking more favourably at brands that support Asia Pop. “Asia Pop has seen a meteoric rise in popularity among Australian and New Zealand music fans but despite this, many brands have yet to fully realise the marketing potential that lies within this dynamic and creative cultural landscape. Fans of Asia Pop, often referred to as ‘Stans’ 2 , are not just passive viewers; they are a fiercely loyal and highly engaged audience, driving trends that reach billions of music lovers”.

On the global stage, Asia Pop has made significant strides with BTS’s J-Hope, the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. music festival, performing at Lollapalooza to over 100,000 fans.

Back at home, TWICE made history by playing four stadium shows in Australia in 2023 and ITZY’s performance at Spark Arena made the group the highest-selling K-Pop act in New Zealand ever. Adding to the local Asia Pop excitement is Australia’s link to some of the genre’s biggest names including Danielle and Hanni from NewJeans, Rosé from BLACKPINK, BangChan and Felix from Stray Kids, actor and singer Darren Qiu and Cantopop singer Cecilia Cheung 張栢芝

Key insights uncovered for brands by the Future Sound study include:

94% of Asia Pop fans agree “It is more important than ever for brands/companies to support the Asian community.”

97% of Asia Pop fans agree “I would like to see more brands partner with Asia Pop artists in Australia and New Zealand.”

77% of Asia Pop fans agree that “Brands aren’t doing enough to support the Asian community.”

Live Nation has an exciting roster of Asian Pop acts touring down under soon, including K-Pop superstars Stray Kids, who will perform stadium shows in Sydney and Melbourne on their World Tour in October, followed by Japanese virtual pop star Hatsune Miku’s first Australia and New Zealand tour ‘Hatsune Miku Expo’ in November. South Korean indie HYUKOH 혁오 and Taipei-based jazz-influenced synth-pop band Sunset Rollercoaster 落 日飛車 will also be bringing their collaborative album AAA to life for fans in Melbourne this November.