Little Moons Serve Up Out Of The World New Range Via History Will Be Kind & The Park

Following rapid growth since launching in Australia 18 months ago, mochi ice-cream brand Little Moons has celebrated the arrival of its new sorbet range, Refreshos, serving up mochi bites from an Ice Cream Shop and Little Van From Another World on Saturday at Sydney’s Circular Quay.

Supercharging the launch of the new Refreshos flavour, Pineapple & Mandarin, creative communications agency History Will Be Kind (HWBK), and production partner The Park created a fully functioning Ice Cream Shop and Little Van. Set against the iconic backdrops of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the activation drove buzz on socials and attracted thousands of passersby who wanted a first taste of Little Moons’ latest little treat.

The launch of Refreshos and the opening of Little Moons Ice Cream Shop From Another World follow Little Moons’s growth in the market. Since the brand launched in Australia 18 months ago, it has added $18.9M to Australia’s ice cream category and cracked the top 20 ice cream brands in the market, having jumped nine positions in the last five months alone.

Alongside the activation, HWBK built buzz and excitement for the brand and Refreshos across social, content, earned, and influencer channels, tapping into key trends and personalities to drive brand love and awareness of the new range.

“It was awesome to see Sydney turn it on this weekend for the opening of our Ice Cream Shop From Another World. We had thousands of Sydneysiders enjoying our mochi bites and taking snaps in our adorable Little Van, while soaking up the sunshine. Aussies are already eating one Little Moons every three seconds and with the launch of Refreshos, we’re hoping we can grow this number, and crack the top 10 ice cream brands in Australia in the not-too-distant future,” said Anna Draper, head of marketing in UK & Ireland, Little Moons.

“We loved collaborating with Little Moons to bring to life a truly out of this world activation, working across creative, earned, influencer, social and content integration to celebrate the arrival of Refreshos. As Little Moons continues to grow in market, we’re stoked to continue our partnership, and can’t wait for the next innovation to hit Aussie shores,” said Lizzy Chadwick, group account director at HWBK.

Available to buy now exclusively from Woolworths, Pineapple & Mandarin Refreshos mochi sorbet is vegan, gluten free, free from artificial flavourings, colourings, and preservatives and less than 60 calories per ball.

Credits:

Creative, earned and influencer strategy – History Will Be Kind

Event and activation management – The Park

Ice Cream Shop & Little Van creation – ArtvsCommerce

Client – Little Moons